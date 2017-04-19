Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528566, 9780323528573

Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Authors: Blessen C. Eapen David X. Cifu
eBook ISBN: 9780323528573
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528566
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th April 2017
Description

This issue will focus on traumatic brain injury and will include articles on the following: Pathophysiology of TBI; Acute Management of Moderate-Severe TBI; Disorder of Consciousness; Rehabilitation of Moderate-Severe TBI; Acute Diagnosis and Management of Concussion; Rehabilitation of Persistent Symptoms after Concussion Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy; Unique Aspect of TBI in the Military and Veteran; and many more!

About the Authors

Blessen C. Eapen Author

Blessen C. Eapen is the section chief for the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center (PRC), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Clinical Fellowship program director, associate professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and principal investigator of the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. Dr. Eapen has received many professional awards and honors and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and books.

Medical Director of Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, Division of Polytrauma/ PMΡ Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, San Antonio, Texas; Associate Professor, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA

David X. Cifu Author

David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.

Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia

