Trauma Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 27-2

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Trauma Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Robert Strauss and Alaaaldin Radwan. Articles will include: Management of panfacial, NOE and frontal sinus fractures; Management of ballistic injuries in the maxillofacial trauma patient; Management of nasal fractures; Temporomandibular joint trauma; Rigid fixation techniques; Complicated maxillofacial fractures: Pediatric and geriatric; Diagnostic imaging of the maxillofacial trauma patient; Post-traumatic injuries of the trigeminal and facial nerve; Avulsive soft tissue injuries; Virtual surgical planning in maxillofacial trauma; Management of orbital fractures; Traumatic ear injuries; Delaying Soft Tissue Repair; and more!