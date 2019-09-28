Trauma Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Trauma Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Robert Strauss and Alaaaldin Radwan. Articles will include: Management of panfacial, NOE and frontal sinus fractures; Management of ballistic injuries in the maxillofacial trauma patient; Management of nasal fractures; Temporomandibular joint trauma; Rigid fixation techniques; Complicated maxillofacial fractures: Pediatric and geriatric; Diagnostic imaging of the maxillofacial trauma patient; Post-traumatic injuries of the trigeminal and facial nerve; Avulsive soft tissue injuries; Virtual surgical planning in maxillofacial trauma; Management of orbital fractures; Traumatic ear injuries; Delaying Soft Tissue Repair; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323682428
About the Authors
Robert Strauss Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Director OMFS Residency, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA
Alaaaldin Radwan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA