Trauma Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682428

Trauma Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Strauss Alaaaldin Radwan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682428
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Trauma Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Robert Strauss and Alaaaldin Radwan. Articles will include: Management of panfacial, NOE and frontal sinus fractures; Management of ballistic injuries in the maxillofacial trauma patient; Management of nasal fractures; Temporomandibular joint trauma; Rigid fixation techniques; Complicated maxillofacial fractures: Pediatric and geriatric; Diagnostic imaging of the maxillofacial trauma patient; Post-traumatic injuries of the trigeminal and facial nerve; Avulsive soft tissue injuries; Virtual surgical planning in maxillofacial trauma; Management of orbital fractures; Traumatic ear injuries; Delaying Soft Tissue Repair; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682428

About the Authors

Robert Strauss Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Director OMFS Residency, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA

Alaaaldin Radwan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.