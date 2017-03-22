Trauma Plating Systems
1st Edition
Biomechanical, Material, Biological, and Clinical Aspects
Description
Trauma Plating Systems is the first reference and systematic book in the topic of trauma plating system in view of biomechanical, material, biological, and clinical aspects. The effects of these aspects on effectiveness of trauma plating fixation are deeply reviewed, discussed, and challenged from which promising evaluation and development concepts are explored.
This book is divided into five sections: Section I covers general concepts of biomechanical, material, biological, and clinical aspects. Then it provides fundamentals of trauma plating systems, principles of biomechanical evaluation methods, and biomechanics of plating fixation in Section II. Section III reviews current metallic materials with their advantages and disadvantages in plating fixation of bone fractures and new promising materials with their potential benefits to enhance the effectiveness of plating fixation. Section IV represents currently concerned biomechanical-clinical challenges of plating fixation for various bone fractures, and Section V presents current and new development concepts of this type of trauma implants. This book as an accessible and easy usable textbook for various disciplines of audiences who are dealing with trauma plating system and fixation such as orthopedic surgeons, trauma implant manufacturers, biomechanical researchers, biomaterial researchers, and all biomedical or medical students and residents in different levels of education.
Author has been diligent in both engineering and research environments in terms of research, testing, analysis, validation, verification, clinical studies, and technical writing. His main interest and effort is to integrate biomechanical, material, biological, and clinical requirements of orthopedic implants for creation of novel design conception in this industry. He has developed the website http://orthoimplant-development.com/ for further communication in development of orthopedic implants.
Key Features
- Smooth writing style for effective following, fast reading, and easy accessibility of the content
- Detailed and insight reviews, discussions, and new ideas in evaluation methods and design conception
- Disclosing of a novel conceptual plating system (Advance Healing Fixation System—AHealFS) with advanced biomechanical and clinical benefits in various stages of healing period potential to bring an interesting science breakthrough in fixation of bone fractures
Readership
Various disciplines of audiences who are dealing with trauma plating system and fixation such as orthopedic surgeons, trauma implant manufacturers, biomechanical researchers, biomaterial researchers, and all biomedical or medical students and residents in different levels of education
Table of Contents
Section I: General Biomechanical, Clinical, and Biological Concepts
1. General Concepts
- Abstract
- 1.1 Biological Concepts
- 1.2 Biomechanical Concepts
- 1.3 Material Concepts
- 1.4 Clinical Concepts
- 1.5 Remind and Learn
- 1.6 Think and Challenge
- References
2. Mechanical Behavior of Cortical Bone
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Cortical Bone Structure and Composition
- 2.3 Linear Elasticity Behavior
- 2.4 Mechanical Behavior of Bone
- 2.5 Anisotropic Behavior of the Cortical Bone
- 2.6 Compressive and Tensile Strength of Cortical Bone
- 2.7 Compressive and Tensile Strength in Longitudinal and Transverse Directions
- 2.8 Brittle Damaged Plasticity Model of Cortical Bone
- 2.9 Fractographic Analysis of Cortical Bone
- 2.10 Summary
- 2.11 Remind and Learn
- References
3. Mechanical Behavior of Trabecular Bone
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Macrostructure Level of Trabecular Bone
- 3.3 Morphological Indices Specified for Trabecular Bone
- 3.4 Trabecular Bone Mechanical Properties
- 3.5 Fatigue Response of Trabecular Bone
- 3.6 Conclusion
- 3.7 Remind and Learn
- References
Section II: Introduction to Trauma Plating Systems
4. Trauma Plating Fixation
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Technology
- 4.3 Design Concepts
- 4.4 Limited Contact Surface
- 4.5 Anatomical Fit
- 4.6 Buttressing Design
- 4.7 Screw Holes
- 4.8 Compression and Lagging Mechanism
- 4.9 Locking Mechanism
- 4.10 Soft-Tissue Irritation
- 4.11 Trajectory
- 4.12 Mechanical Strength
- 4.13 Implant Removal
- 4.14 Screw Fixation in Osteoporotic Bone
- 4.15 Instruments
- 4.16 Summary
- 4.17 Remind and Learn
- 4.18 Think and Challenge
- References
5. Biomechanical Evaluation Methods
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Experimental Methods
- 5.3 Finite Element Analysis
- 5.4 Combination of Experimental Testing and FEA
- 5.5 Summary
- 5.6 Remind and Learn
- 5.7 Think and Challenge
- References
6. Biomechanics of Plating Fixation
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction to Biomechanics
- 6.2 Clinical Biomechanical Concepts
- 6.3 Effect of Mechanical Loading on Bone Remodeling
- 6.4 AO Essential Principles
- 6.5 Biomechanics of Fracture Fixation
- 6.6 Summary
- 6.7 Remind and Learn
- 6.8 Think and Challenge
- References
Section III: Biomaterials in Trauma Plating Systems
7. Bioinert Metals (Stainless Steel, Titanium, Cobalt Chromium)
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Stainless Steel
- 7.3 Titanium Alloys
- 7.4 Cobalt Chromium
- 7.5 Summary
- 7.6 Remind and Learn
- 7.7 Think and Challenge
- References
8. Biodegradable Metals (Biodegradable Magnesium Alloys)
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Mechanical Deterioration
- 8.3 In Vivo Degradation of Magnesium Alloys
- 8.4 In Vivo Evaluation of Magnesium Alloys With Surface Treatments
- 8.5 In Vitro Evaluation of Magnesium Alloys with Surface Treatments
- 8.6 Effect of Manufacturing Processing on Degradation Rate
- 8.7 Summary
- 8.8 Remind and Learn
- 8.9 Think and Challenge
- References
9. Bioinert Polymers (Polyetheretherketone)
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 PEEK Biomechanical Advantages and Challenges
- 9.3 PEEK Bioactivity Advantages and Challenges
- 9.4 PEEK in Orthopedic Implants
- 9.5 Discussion
- 9.6 Remind and Learn
- 9.7 Think and Challenge
- References
Section IV: Biomechanical-Clinical Evaluation of Trauma Plating Systems
10. Humerus Trauma Plating Fixation
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Proximal Humerus Fracture Fixation
- 10.3 Distal Humeral Fracture Fixation
- 10.4 Discussion
- 10.5 Remind and Learn
- 10.6 Think and Challenge
- References
11. Forearm (Radius and Ulna) Plating Fixation
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Biomechanics of Forearm
- 11.3 Plating Fixation of Distal Radius Fractures
- 11.4 Diaphyseal Plating Fracture Fixation
- 11.5 Proximal Radius Fracture Fixation
- 11.6 Discussion
- 11.7 Remind and Learn
- 11.8 Think and Challenge
- References
12. Femur Trauma Plating Fixation
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Proximal Femur Plating Fixation
- 12.3 Distal Femur Fracture Fixation
- 12.4 Plating Fixation of Femur Shaft Fracture
- 12.5 Discussion
- 12.6 Remind and Learn
- 12.7 Think and Challenge
- References
13. Tibia and Fibula Trauma Plating Fixation
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 General Biomechanical Concept of Tibia Bone
- 13.3 Proximal Tibia Fracture Fixation
- 13.4 Distal Tibia Fracture Fixation
- 13.5 Distal Fibula Fracture Fixation
- 13.6 Discussion
- 13.7 Remind and Learn
- 13.8 Think and Challenge
- References
14. Hand and Foot Trauma Plating Fixation
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Hand Plating Fixation
- 14.3 Foot Plating Fixation
- 14.4 Discussion
- 14.5 Remind and Learn
- 14.6 Think and Challenge
- References
15. Pelvic and Clavicle Trauma Plating Fixation
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Pelvic Fracture Fixation
- 15.3 Clavicle Fracture Fixation
- 15.4 Discussion
- 15.5 Remind and Learn
- 15.6 Think and Challenge
- References
Section V: Further Development of Trauma Plating System
16. Further Development of Trauma Plating Fixation
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Biomechanical Development Concepts
- 16.3 Material Development Concepts
- 16.4 Biological Development Concept
- 16.5 Clinical Development Concept
- 16.6 New Concept for Future Development
- 16.7 Remind and Learn
- 16.8 Think and Challenge
- Reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 22nd March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128047583
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128046340
About the Author
Amirhossein Goharian
Mr. Amirhossein Goharian is an independent product developer in the field of orthopedic implants. He holds a master’s degree in both biomechanical and biomaterial engineering. With background in mechanics, biomaterials, and biomechanics, he has been engaged in research and development in the areas of trauma implants and total joint replacements since 2011. His main concern and interest in the development of orthopedic implants is the effective incorporation of biomechanical, material, biological, and clinical facets simultaneously to optimize the implant design, technology, and features and ultimately to enhance the biomechanical and clinical benefits of orthopedic implants in treatment of bone injuries, particularly in patients with osteoporotic bones. He attempts to challenge current concepts and methods of evaluation and development of orthopedic implants and to create and propose novel concepts for future development of these products. In the area of trauma plating systems, he has acquired rigorous and significant information regarding (1) design engineering, (2) biomechanical testing and analysis, (3) clinical studies and investigations, and (4) bone biology, bone biomechanics, and muscle-tendons constraints on effectiveness of trauma plating fixation in treatment of bone fractures. His experience and studies with regard to trauma plating systems motivated the writing of this reference book on this topic. As was presented in this publication, he aims to explore new development concepts and novel conceptual implants in future publications with the hope of advancing the biomechanical and clinical benefits of orthopedic implants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Product Developer and Researcher in Orthopedic Implants
Mohammed Kadir
Qualifications & Experience: Various aspects of biomedical engineering such as biomaterials, biomechanics, image processing, tissue engineering, bioactive coating, FE and experimental evaluation of orthopaedic implants and soft tissues, in vitro and in-vivo clinical studies, orthopaedic implant clinical investigating, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Devices & Technology Group, Faculty of Biosciences & Medical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, 81310 Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Mohamed Ruslan Abdullah
Qualifications & Experience: Experimental testing of composite biomaterials, Processing of composite biomaterials, Mechanical Evaluation of Orthopedic Implants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Mechanics & Design, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, 81310 Johor Bahru, Malaysia