Trauma Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416037729, 9781437726572

Trauma Nursing

4th Edition

From Resuscitation Through Rehabilitation

Authors: Karen McQuillan Karen McQuillan Mary Beth Flynn Makic Eileen Whalen
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416037729
eBook ISBN: 9781437726572
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th July 2008
Page Count: 992
Description

Using the unique cycles of trauma framework, the 4th edition of this classic and highly acclaimed resource is thoroughly updated to bring you comprehensive coverage of cutting-edge research findings and current issues, trends, and controversies in trauma nursing. Detailed information guides you through all phases of care – from preventive care and the time of injury to the resuscitative, operative, critical, intermediate, and rehabilitative stages. Timely discussions on emerging topics such as mass casualty and rural trauma/telemedicine keep you up to date with the latest developments in the field. This practical, evidence-based reference is the most complete resource available for both novice and experienced trauma nurses working in a variety of care settings.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage includes practical, clinically relevant trauma information for nurses at all levels of knowledge and experience working in a variety of settings.
  • Evidence-based content ensures that you are using the latest and most reliable information available to provide state-of-the-art care for trauma patients.
  • A user-friendly format, logical organization, and helpful tables and illustrations help you find information quickly and clarify key concepts and procedures.
  • Detailed information guides you through all phases of care – from preventive care and the time of injury to the resuscitative, operative, critical, intermediate, and rehabilitative stages.
  • Special populations coverage prepares you to meet the unique needs of pregnant, pediatric, and elderly patients, as well as bariatric patients, burn victims, patients with substance abuse issues, and organ and tissue donors.
  • A section on Clinical Management Concepts gives you a solid understanding of key issues affecting all patients regardless of their injury, including mechanism of injury, traumatic shock, patient/family psychosocial responses to trauma, pain management, wound healing, and nutrition.

Table of Contents

PART I: General Concepts in Trauma Nursing

1. Evolution of the Trauma Cycle

2. Economic and Administrative Issues in Trauma Care

3. Performance Improvement and Patient Safety in Trauma Care

4. Ethics in Trauma Nursing

5. Legal Concerns in Trauma Nursing

6. Injury Prevention

7. Prehospital Care of the Trauma Patient

8. Trauma in Rural Areas

9. Mass Casualty Incidents

10. Nursing Practice Through the Cycle of Trauma

11. Rehabilitation of the Trauma Patient

PART II: Clinical Management Concepts

12. Mechanism of Injury

13. Shock and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

14. Initial Management of Traumatic Shock

15. Infection and Infection Control

16. Wound Healing and Soft Tissue Injuries

17. Metabolic and Nutritional Management of the Trauma Patient

18. Analgesia, Sedation, and Neuromuscular Blockade in the Trauma Patient

19. Psychosocial Impact of Trauma

PART III: Single System Injuries

20. Traumatic Brain Injuries

21. Maxillofacial Injuries

22. Ocular Injuries

23. Spinal Cord Injuries

24. Thoracic Injuries

25. Abdominal Injuries

26. Genitourinary Injuries and Renal Management

27. Musculoskeletal Injuries

PART IV: Unique Patient Populations

28. The Pregnant Trauma Patient

29. Pediatric Trauma

30. Trauma in the Elderly

31. Trauma in the Bariatric Patient

32. Burn Injuries

33. Substance Abuse and Trauma Care

34. The Organ and Tissue Donor

Details

No. of pages:
992
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416037729
eBook ISBN:
9781437726572

About the Author

Karen McQuillan

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD

Mary Beth Flynn Makic

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Nurse Specialist/Educator, Assistant Professor, Adjoint, University of Colorado Hospital and University of Colorado at Denver, College of Nursing, Aurora, CO

Eileen Whalen

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, Trauma, Emergency and Perioperative Services, University Medical Center, Tucson, AZ

