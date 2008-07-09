Trauma Nursing
4th Edition
From Resuscitation Through Rehabilitation
Description
Using the unique cycles of trauma framework, the 4th edition of this classic and highly acclaimed resource is thoroughly updated to bring you comprehensive coverage of cutting-edge research findings and current issues, trends, and controversies in trauma nursing. Detailed information guides you through all phases of care – from preventive care and the time of injury to the resuscitative, operative, critical, intermediate, and rehabilitative stages. Timely discussions on emerging topics such as mass casualty and rural trauma/telemedicine keep you up to date with the latest developments in the field. This practical, evidence-based reference is the most complete resource available for both novice and experienced trauma nurses working in a variety of care settings.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage includes practical, clinically relevant trauma information for nurses at all levels of knowledge and experience working in a variety of settings.
- Evidence-based content ensures that you are using the latest and most reliable information available to provide state-of-the-art care for trauma patients.
- A user-friendly format, logical organization, and helpful tables and illustrations help you find information quickly and clarify key concepts and procedures.
- Detailed information guides you through all phases of care – from preventive care and the time of injury to the resuscitative, operative, critical, intermediate, and rehabilitative stages.
- Special populations coverage prepares you to meet the unique needs of pregnant, pediatric, and elderly patients, as well as bariatric patients, burn victims, patients with substance abuse issues, and organ and tissue donors.
- A section on Clinical Management Concepts gives you a solid understanding of key issues affecting all patients regardless of their injury, including mechanism of injury, traumatic shock, patient/family psychosocial responses to trauma, pain management, wound healing, and nutrition.
Table of Contents
PART I: General Concepts in Trauma Nursing
1. Evolution of the Trauma Cycle
2. Economic and Administrative Issues in Trauma Care
3. Performance Improvement and Patient Safety in Trauma Care
4. Ethics in Trauma Nursing
5. Legal Concerns in Trauma Nursing
6. Injury Prevention
7. Prehospital Care of the Trauma Patient
8. Trauma in Rural Areas
9. Mass Casualty Incidents
10. Nursing Practice Through the Cycle of Trauma
11. Rehabilitation of the Trauma Patient
PART II: Clinical Management Concepts
12. Mechanism of Injury
13. Shock and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
14. Initial Management of Traumatic Shock
15. Infection and Infection Control
16. Wound Healing and Soft Tissue Injuries
17. Metabolic and Nutritional Management of the Trauma Patient
18. Analgesia, Sedation, and Neuromuscular Blockade in the Trauma Patient
19. Psychosocial Impact of Trauma
PART III: Single System Injuries
20. Traumatic Brain Injuries
21. Maxillofacial Injuries
22. Ocular Injuries
23. Spinal Cord Injuries
24. Thoracic Injuries
25. Abdominal Injuries
26. Genitourinary Injuries and Renal Management
27. Musculoskeletal Injuries
PART IV: Unique Patient Populations
28. The Pregnant Trauma Patient
29. Pediatric Trauma
30. Trauma in the Elderly
31. Trauma in the Bariatric Patient
32. Burn Injuries
33. Substance Abuse and Trauma Care
34. The Organ and Tissue Donor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 992
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 9th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416037729
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437726572
About the Author
Karen McQuillan
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD
Mary Beth Flynn Makic
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Nurse Specialist/Educator, Assistant Professor, Adjoint, University of Colorado Hospital and University of Colorado at Denver, College of Nursing, Aurora, CO
Eileen Whalen
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Trauma, Emergency and Perioperative Services, University Medical Center, Tucson, AZ