Trauma Informed Guilt Reduction Therapy
1st Edition
Treating Guilt and Shame Resulting from Trauma and Moral Injury
Description
Trauma Informed Guilt Reduction Therapy (TrIGR) provides mental health professionals with tools for assessing and treating guilt and shame resulting from trauma and moral injury. Guilt and shame are common features in many of the problems trauma survivors experience including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, substance use, and suicidality. This book presents Trauma Informed Guilt Reduction (TrIGR) Therapy, a brief, transdiagnostic psychotherapy designed to reduce guilt and shame. TrIGR offers flexibility in that it can be delivered as an individual or group treatment. Case examples demonstrate how TrIGR can be applied to a range of trauma types including physical assault, sexual abuse, childhood abuse, motor vehicle accidents, and to moral injury from combat and other military-related events. Conceptualization of trauma-related guilt and shame, assessment and treatment, and special applications are covered in-depth.
Key Features
- Summarizes the empirical literature connecting guilt, shame, moral injury, and posttraumatic problems
- Guides therapists in assessing posttraumatic guilt, shame, moral injury, and related problems
- Provides a detailed look at a brief, transdiagnostic therapy shown to reduce guilt and shame related to trauma
- Describes how TrIGR can be delivered as an individual or group intervention
- Includes a comprehensive therapist manual and client workbook
Readership
Clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, mental health counselors, social workers; psychology and behavior researchers; graduate level students in clinical psychology
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction and background
1 Introduction
2 The connection between guilt and shame and mental health problems
3 Overview of TrIGR
Part 2 Preparation and case related considerations
4 Is TrIGR the right choice for your client?
5 Assessment of guilt, shame, PTSD, and other posttraumatic distress
6 Preparing clients for TrIGR
7 Considerations for therapists
8 Therapist self-care
9 TrIGR in a group format
References
Part 3 Therapist manual
Module 1: Introduction to posttraumatic guilt and shame
Session 1: Overview of TrIGR, introduction to guilt and shame
Session 2: Common problems and types of guilt related to trauma
Module 2: Debriefing the traumatic event and appraising trauma-related guilt and shame
Session 3 and 4: Guilt appraisal
Module 3: Commitment to living a value-driven life and setting value-driven goals
Session 5: Commitment to living a value-driven life and setting value-driven goals
Session 6: A plan to live a valued life
Part 4 Client workbook
Workbook Module 1: Introduction to posttraumatic guilt and shame
Session 1: Overview of TrIGR, introduction to guilt and shame
Session 2: Common problems and types of guilt related to trauma
Workbook Module 2: Debriefing the traumatic event and appraising trauma-related guilt and shame
Session 3 and 4: Guilt appraisal
Workbook Module 3: Commitment to living a value-driven life and setting value-driven goals
Session 5: Commitment to living a value-driven life and setting value-driven goals
Session 6: A plan to live a valued life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128147818
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128147801
About the Author
Sonya Norman
Sonya Norman, PhD, received her B.A. from Vassar College in cultural anthropology and her PhD in counseling psychology from Stanford University. She is a Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and director of the PTSD Consultation Program at the VA’s National Center for PTSD. She previously directed a PTSD treatment program for Veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Dr. Norman conducts research in treating posttraumatic guilt, shame, and moral injury as well as in the treatment of PTSD and addictions. She is passionate about bringing together clinical work and research such that her research ideas are born from her clinical work and the goal of her research is to improve treatment outcomes for people who have experienced trauma. She has served as a training director for a postdoctoral fellowship in evidence-based psychotherapy. Dr. Norman has had research grants funded by the National Institute of Health, the Department of Defense, and the VA and has over 100 publications related to posttraumatic guilt and shame, PTSD and associated problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of California San Diego, USA
Carolyn Allard
Carolyn B. Allard, Ph.D., ABPP, received her B.A. (Hons.) from Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada, and her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Oregon in Eugene, U.S.A. Dr. Allard is a licensed and board certified clinical psychologist who has served as Director of the Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System Military Sexual Trauma & Interpersonal Trauma Clinic and Advanced Fellowship in Women's Health, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at University of California San Diego, and Clinical Director of a private-sector residential mental health program. She currently is the PhD Program Director at the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University and has a private practice. For over 20 years, Dr. Allard has worked with survivors of many different types of trauma and specializes in the treatment of complex posttraumatic reactions to chronic and severe interpersonal trauma, including PTSD, dissociation, guilt and shame. She has trained hundreds in working with trauma survivors, from entry level students to seasoned professionals, and she is an active trauma researcher who has published articles in several scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Program Director, PhD Program, California School of Professional Psychology, Alliant International University and Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of California San Diego, USA
Kendall Browne
Kendall Browne, PhD, earned her PhD from the San Diego State University/University of California, San Diego Joint Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology where she was a National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism predoctoral fellow for four years. She is currently a licensed psychologists and core faculty member within the VA Centers of Excellence in Substance Addiction Treatment and Education and an Acting Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences within the University of Washington, School of Medicine. Dr. Browne has training and expertise in the assessment and treatment of substance use disorders and co-occurring trauma-related symptoms. Her research efforts to date have largely focused on health services work aiming to develop and evaluate evidence-based practices for substance use disorders and co-occurring posttraumatic stress disorder.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington, USA
Christy Capone
Christy Capone, PhD is a licensed, clinical psychologist with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Providence, RI. She is an Assistant Professor in Psychiatry and Human Behavior at the Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University. Dr. Capone works with military veterans in the Trauma Recovery Services clinic at the VA where she provides individual and group psychotherapy related to co-occurring posttraumatic stress disorder and substance use. She serves as a clinical supervisor and research mentor to psychology and psychiatry residents who are learning to deliver evidence-based psychotherapies and conduct clinical research. Informed by her clinical work with veterans, Dr. Capone became interested in how to best address trauma-related guilt and shame, a common and vexing problem that arose again and again in therapy and for many clients presented a formidable barrier to wellness and recovery. Dr. Capone’s research interests have focused on this area for the past several years and she currently has a research grant funded by the Department of Defense. Dr. Capone also conducts research in novel treatments for co-occurring PTSD and substance use and has published several manuscripts in this area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, USA
Brittany Davis
Brittany Davis, Ph.D. received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University. She is a licensed clinical psychologist with the Department of Veterans Affairs at the James A. Haley Veteran’s Hospital and is an Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences. Dr. Davis values training and education and has served as a clinical supervisor for psychology and psychiatry residents. Dr. Davis has remained active in research with a focus on trauma-related disorders, guilt and shame, and substance use disorders. Dr. Davis specializes in the treatment of PTSD and comorbid substance use disorders, and has utilized treatment approaches with flexibility and creativity, to assist with active duty service members, first responders, and veterans within inpatient, residential, and outpatient settings. Dr. Davis works collaboratively with her clients and believes that if willing, all individuals have the capacity and capability to successfully overcome the distress of difficult times that may occur within the lifetime.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Morsani School of Medicine, University of South Florida, USA
Edward Kubany
Edward Kubany, PhD., ABPP specialized in the assessment and treatment of PTSD and posttraumatic guilt in his research and clinical practice for close to forty years. He was a research clinical psychologist with the Department of Veterans Affairs, National Center for PTSD, in Honolulu, Hawaii for fourteen years. Dr. Kubany has numerous peer-reviewed publications and was principle investigator or co-principal investigator on four federal grants. He is first author of a self-help book for women who survived interpersonal violence, Healing the Trauma of Domestic Violence, and a clinician guide, Treating PTSD in Battered Women. Dr. Kubany was on the forefront of bringing attention to the role of posttraumatic guilt in PTSD and posttraumatic distress as early as the 1990’s. He developed measures and intervention strategies for posttraumatic guilt that are widely used to this day. His work in understanding posttraumatic guilt and in intervention strategies was critical to the development of TrIGR.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Research Clinical Psychologist, Department of Veterans Affairs, National Center for PTSD, Honolulu, Hawaii