Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548779, 9780323548786

Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4

1st Edition

Authors: Kris Moe
eBook ISBN: 9780323548786
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548779
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th September 2017
Table of Contents

Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics

Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery

Preface: Advances in Craniofacial Trauma

Neurosurgical Considerations in Craniofacial Trauma

Management of High-Velocity Injuries of the Head and Neck

Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery: Frontal Sinus Fractures

Advances in the Reconstruction of Orbital Fractures

Correction of Nasal Fractures

Management of Zygomaticomaxillary Complex Fractures

Updates in Management of Craniomaxillofacial Gunshot Wounds and Reconstruction of the Mandible

Current Management of Subcondylar Fractures of the Mandible, Including Endoscopic Repair

Issues in Pediatric Craniofacial Trauma

Emergent Soft Tissue Repair in Facial Trauma

Eyelid and Periorbital Soft Tissue Trauma

Posttraumatic Laser Treatment of Soft Tissue Injury

Evidence-Based Medicine in Facial Trauma

Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Kris S. Moe, is devoted to Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery. Articles in this issue include: Neurosurgical Considerations in Craniofacial Trauma; Management of War and Terrorism Injuries of the Head & Neck; ORIF Frontal Bone and Sinus Fractures; ORIF Orbit Fractures; ORIF Nasal Fractures; ORIF Maxilla and Midface; Emergent Soft Tissue Repair; Endoscopic Repair TMJ; Eyelid and Periorbital Soft Tissue Trauma; Post-traumatic Laser Treatment of Soft Tissue Injury; Issues in Pediatric Craniofacial Trauma; and Evidence-based Fracture Management.

About the Authors

Kris Moe Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington

