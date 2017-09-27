Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Kris S. Moe, is devoted to Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery. Articles in this issue include: Neurosurgical Considerations in Craniofacial Trauma; Management of War and Terrorism Injuries of the Head & Neck; ORIF Frontal Bone and Sinus Fractures; ORIF Orbit Fractures; ORIF Nasal Fractures; ORIF Maxilla and Midface; Emergent Soft Tissue Repair; Endoscopic Repair TMJ; Eyelid and Periorbital Soft Tissue Trauma; Post-traumatic Laser Treatment of Soft Tissue Injury; Issues in Pediatric Craniofacial Trauma; and Evidence-based Fracture Management.