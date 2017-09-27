Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics
Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery
Preface: Advances in Craniofacial Trauma
Neurosurgical Considerations in Craniofacial Trauma
Management of High-Velocity Injuries of the Head and Neck
Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery: Frontal Sinus Fractures
Advances in the Reconstruction of Orbital Fractures
Correction of Nasal Fractures
Management of Zygomaticomaxillary Complex Fractures
Updates in Management of Craniomaxillofacial Gunshot Wounds and Reconstruction of the Mandible
Current Management of Subcondylar Fractures of the Mandible, Including Endoscopic Repair
Issues in Pediatric Craniofacial Trauma
Emergent Soft Tissue Repair in Facial Trauma
Eyelid and Periorbital Soft Tissue Trauma
Posttraumatic Laser Treatment of Soft Tissue Injury
Evidence-Based Medicine in Facial Trauma
Description
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Kris S. Moe, is devoted to Trauma in Facial Plastic Surgery. Articles in this issue include: Neurosurgical Considerations in Craniofacial Trauma; Management of War and Terrorism Injuries of the Head & Neck; ORIF Frontal Bone and Sinus Fractures; ORIF Orbit Fractures; ORIF Nasal Fractures; ORIF Maxilla and Midface; Emergent Soft Tissue Repair; Endoscopic Repair TMJ; Eyelid and Periorbital Soft Tissue Trauma; Post-traumatic Laser Treatment of Soft Tissue Injury; Issues in Pediatric Craniofacial Trauma; and Evidence-based Fracture Management.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 27th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548786
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323548779
About the Authors
Kris Moe Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington