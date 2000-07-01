Part I The patient's experience of trauma: What is trauma?; Fracture healing and principles of fracture management; The physiological effects of trauma; The psychological effects of trauma; The causes and effects of trauma - the child; The causes and effects of trauma - the young adult; The causes and effects of trauma in mid life; The causes and effects of trauma - the older person; Part II The continuum of trauma care: The Injury Minimisation Programme for Schools; Pre-hospital assessment and treatment; The 'golden hour'; Principles of trauma care in intensive care; Complications of trauma; Rehabilitation; Trauma and mental health; Part III The needs of the injured person: Diagnostic investigations in trauma; The impact of trauma on the respiratory system; Pain management; Nutrition; Tissue Viability, wound assessment and infection control; Elimination; Hygiene and mouth care; Casts, splints and traction; Moving and handling; The consequences of altered body image following trauma; Communication - the foundation of successful care; Part IV Role clarification and teamwork: The role of the primary nurse in managing care; Physiotherapy following injury; The role of the occupational therapist in trauma care; Collaborative practice; Discharge planning; Part V Political, environmental and organizational issues: Trauma Centres or Trauma Systems?; Leadership in the context of acute care; Strategic and operational issues in service delivery; Creating the optimum learning environment; Risk Management; Legal Issues; The hospital series (poems for the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford).