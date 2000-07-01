Trauma Care
1st Edition
A Team Approach
Description
- An essential text providing a team-based structure for the delivery of optimum trauma care Offers advice on how to get the best out of staff working in the unpredictable, often stressful environment of the trauma unit Features real-life case studies focusing on the experience of the patient Written by practising clinicians drawn from a variety of disciplines Aimed at undergraduate students, practitioners in trauma and community care, and postgraduate specialists
Table of Contents
Part I The patient's experience of trauma: What is trauma?; Fracture healing and principles of fracture management; The physiological effects of trauma; The psychological effects of trauma; The causes and effects of trauma - the child; The causes and effects of trauma - the young adult; The causes and effects of trauma in mid life; The causes and effects of trauma - the older person; Part II The continuum of trauma care: The Injury Minimisation Programme for Schools; Pre-hospital assessment and treatment; The 'golden hour'; Principles of trauma care in intensive care; Complications of trauma; Rehabilitation; Trauma and mental health; Part III The needs of the injured person: Diagnostic investigations in trauma; The impact of trauma on the respiratory system; Pain management; Nutrition; Tissue Viability, wound assessment and infection control; Elimination; Hygiene and mouth care; Casts, splints and traction; Moving and handling; The consequences of altered body image following trauma; Communication - the foundation of successful care; Part IV Role clarification and teamwork: The role of the primary nurse in managing care; Physiotherapy following injury; The role of the occupational therapist in trauma care; Collaborative practice; Discharge planning; Part V Political, environmental and organizational issues: Trauma Centres or Trauma Systems?; Leadership in the context of acute care; Strategic and operational issues in service delivery; Creating the optimum learning environment; Risk Management; Legal Issues; The hospital series (poems for the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 1st July 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750635028
About the Author
Deborah Langstaff
Affiliations and Expertise
Service Delivery Unit Manager - Trauma Service, Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust, Oxford, UK
Jane Christie
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer Practitioner, Trauma Service, Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust, Oxford, UK