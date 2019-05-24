Trauma and Emergency Radiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678339, 9780323678346

Trauma and Emergency Radiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 57-4

1st Edition

Authors: Stephan Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323678346
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678339
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2019
Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Trauma and Emergency Radiology and is edited by Dr. Stephan W. Anderson. Articles will include: Stroke imaging; Imaging of bowel obstruction and ischemia; Abdominopelvic emergencies: Application of MRI; Damage control laparotomy; Imaging of blunt bowel and mesenteric injury; Imaging of soft tissue neck trauma: larynx, esophagus, and vessels; Imaging of cardiac trauma; Imaging of spine trauma; Imaging of brain trauma; Imaging of cardiovascular thoracic emergencies: Acute aortic syndrome, coronary computed tomoangiography, and pulmonary embolism; Easily missed extremity fractures in children; and more!

About the Authors

Stephan Anderson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston University School of Medicine, Department of Radiology, Boston, MA

