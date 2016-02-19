Trap Responses of Flying Insects
1st Edition
The Influence of Trap Design on Capture Efficiency
Description
Insect trapping is a basic field research tool for many biologists, whether they are studying insect pests, disease vectors or insect ecology for its own sake. Any field entomologist contemplating a new insect trapping program or looking to improve or develop an existing scheme will benefit from this broad review of flying insect traps, in which the author draws on a wide variety of methods used by different research projects from all over the world.
Over the years a great many traps have been developed and endlessly modified to suit particular species, habitats, and research requirements. In virtually every case the design of the trap interacts with the specific behavior of the insects involved to bias trap efficiency. In addition, the limited dialogue between workers in different subject disciplines and habitats has caused a shortage of new information available to field entomologists as a whole.
Key Features
- Describes and evaluates the main methods of trapping flying insects
- Brings together results from agricultural/forest/pest studies and those from medical entomology
Readership
Entomologists, ecologists, pest control scientists, and tropical disease researchers
Table of Contents
Light Traps. Suction Traps. Pheromone-Based and Sex Lure Traps. Light Traps versus Pheromone Traps. Flight Traps and Interceptor Traps. Plant Pest Responses to Visual and Olfactory "Sticky" Traps. Responses of Blood-Sucking Flies to Visual Traps. Animal-Baited Traps and Animal Odors. Attraction of Blowflies and Their Allies to Carrion-Based Traps.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th January 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984230
About the Author
R. Muirhead-Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Holloway and Bedford New College, University of London, Egham, Surrey, U.K.