Transvestism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246864, 9781483182193

Transvestism

1st Edition

A Handbook with Case Studies for Psychologists, Psychiatrists and Counsellors

Authors: Harry Brierley
eBook ISBN: 9781483182193
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 272
Description

Transvestism: A Handbook with Case Studies for Psychologists, Psychiatrists and Counsellors presents the rapid change in social attitudes towards so-called sexual problems. This book provides an understanding of the transvestite, transsexual, and homosexual as whole people characterized by the array of their talents and deficiencies rather than by the nature of their sexuality alone.

Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the classic study of the genetics of homosexuality. This text then examines the importance of self-help societies for transvestites in various countries. Other chapters consider the role of sexual need in human development. This book discusses as well the psychodynamic theories based on the principle that all human behavior is primarily sexual. The final chapter deals with the classification of cross-dressing and the uneasy state of sexual non-conformity.

This book is a valuable resource for psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors, and clinical researchers. Transvestites, transsexuals, and homosexuals will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Introduction

1. The Transvestite

2. Transvestism as Illness, Perversion, or Choice

3. Sex, Gender Identity, and Gender Role

4. The Learning of Gender

5. Three Transvestite Autobiographies

6. Transvestite Writings

7. The Transvestite and the Law

8. The Treatment of Transvestism

9. The Management of Transvestism

10. Research and Summing-up

Appendix

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483182193

