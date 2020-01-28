Transradial Angiography and Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733113

Transradial Angiography and Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 9-1

1st Edition

Authors: Binita Shah
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733113
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Binita Shah, will cover the latest updated in Transradial Angiography and Intervention. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew Price. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Accessing the Wrist, Coronary Cannulation, Optimizing Transradial Access, The Value of Transradial: Healthcare Economics and Patient Satisfaction, Vascular Complications of the Wrist: Prevention and Management, #RadialFirst in CHiP and Cardiogenic Shock, Radial versus Femoral Access in Acute Coronary Syndrome, Accessing the Arm for Peripheral Interventions, Using the Arm for Structural Interventions, and the Neuro Radialist.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323733113

About the Authors

Binita Shah Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine, Departments of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, State University of New York, Health Science Center at Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY, Director, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine, Kings County Hospital Center, Brooklyn, NY

