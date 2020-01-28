Transradial Angiography and Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 9-1

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Binita Shah, will cover the latest updated in Transradial Angiography and Intervention. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew Price. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Accessing the Wrist, Coronary Cannulation, Optimizing Transradial Access, The Value of Transradial: Healthcare Economics and Patient Satisfaction, Vascular Complications of the Wrist: Prevention and Management, #RadialFirst in CHiP and Cardiogenic Shock, Radial versus Femoral Access in Acute Coronary Syndrome, Accessing the Arm for Peripheral Interventions, Using the Arm for Structural Interventions, and the Neuro Radialist.