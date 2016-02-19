Transporting Epithelia
1st Edition
Description
Transporting Epithelia summarizes the progress that has been made in understanding a wide range of epithelial transport systems. This book discusses the epithelia involved in osmotic and ionic regulation from protonephridia to the mammalian kidney. It also explains the digestive and absorptive epithelia, as well as the epithelia that produce special secretions, such as milk, endolymph, aqueous humor, cerebrospinal fluid, sweat, and tears. Furthermore, this book describes the role of the epithelium in the physiology of the animal and the structure of the epithelium. Then, the structure of the epithelium is correlated with its physiological properties. This book will be valuable both for teaching and as a reference for research workers interested in comparative aspects of transport phenomena.
Table of Contents
Series Preface
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Transfer across Membranes
Water Movement across Epithelia
Solute-Solvent Interactions in Epithelia
Sweeping-in Effect
Osmotic Filtration
Entrainment
Solute Recycling
Anomalous Solvent Drag
Structural Characteristics of Transporting Cells
Membrane Asymmetry
Junctions
Mitochondria
Myoid Elements
Conclusions and Perspectives
Osmoregulation and Excretion
Protonephridia
Invertebrate Segmental Organs
Invertebrate Extarenal Organs
Insect Malpighian Tubule
Insect Rectum
Insect Goblet Cell
Amphibian Epidermis
Amphibian Urinary Bladder
Salt Gland
Rectal Gland of Elasmobranch Fish
Fish Gills
Mammalian Kidney
Aglomerular Kidney of Marine Teleosts
Reptilian Kidney
Digestion and Absorption
Mammalian Salivary Gland
Insect Salivary Gland
Parietal Cell of Vertebrate Stomach
Vertebrate Liver
Vertebrate Gallbladder
Vertebrate Exocrine Pancreas
Vertebrate Small Intestine
Insect Midgut
Rumen
Special Secretions
Choroid Plexus
Stria Vascularis of the Vertebrate Inner Ear
Mammary Gland
Sweat Glands
Ciliary Epithelium of Vertebrate Eye
Cornea
References
Supplementary References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161152