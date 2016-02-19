Transporting Epithelia summarizes the progress that has been made in understanding a wide range of epithelial transport systems. This book discusses the epithelia involved in osmotic and ionic regulation from protonephridia to the mammalian kidney. It also explains the digestive and absorptive epithelia, as well as the epithelia that produce special secretions, such as milk, endolymph, aqueous humor, cerebrospinal fluid, sweat, and tears. Furthermore, this book describes the role of the epithelium in the physiology of the animal and the structure of the epithelium. Then, the structure of the epithelium is correlated with its physiological properties. This book will be valuable both for teaching and as a reference for research workers interested in comparative aspects of transport phenomena.