Transporting Epithelia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124541351, 9780323161152

Transporting Epithelia

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Berridge
eBook ISBN: 9780323161152
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 96
Description

Transporting Epithelia summarizes the progress that has been made in understanding a wide range of epithelial transport systems. This book discusses the epithelia involved in osmotic and ionic regulation from protonephridia to the mammalian kidney. It also explains the digestive and absorptive epithelia, as well as the epithelia that produce special secretions, such as milk, endolymph, aqueous humor, cerebrospinal fluid, sweat, and tears. Furthermore, this book describes the role of the epithelium in the physiology of the animal and the structure of the epithelium. Then, the structure of the epithelium is correlated with its physiological properties. This book will be valuable both for teaching and as a reference for research workers interested in comparative aspects of transport phenomena.

Table of Contents


Series Preface

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Transfer across Membranes

Water Movement across Epithelia

Solute-Solvent Interactions in Epithelia

Sweeping-in Effect

Osmotic Filtration

Entrainment

Solute Recycling

Anomalous Solvent Drag

Structural Characteristics of Transporting Cells

Membrane Asymmetry

Junctions

Mitochondria

Myoid Elements

Conclusions and Perspectives

Osmoregulation and Excretion

Protonephridia

Invertebrate Segmental Organs

Invertebrate Extarenal Organs

Insect Malpighian Tubule

Insect Rectum

Insect Goblet Cell

Amphibian Epidermis

Amphibian Urinary Bladder

Salt Gland

Rectal Gland of Elasmobranch Fish

Fish Gills

Mammalian Kidney

Aglomerular Kidney of Marine Teleosts

Reptilian Kidney

Digestion and Absorption

Mammalian Salivary Gland

Insect Salivary Gland

Parietal Cell of Vertebrate Stomach

Vertebrate Liver

Vertebrate Gallbladder

Vertebrate Exocrine Pancreas

Vertebrate Small Intestine

Insect Midgut

Rumen

Special Secretions

Choroid Plexus

Stria Vascularis of the Vertebrate Inner Ear

Mammary Gland

Sweat Glands

Ciliary Epithelium of Vertebrate Eye

Cornea

References

Supplementary References

Index






Michael Berridge

