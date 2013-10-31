Transporters in Drug Discovery and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781907568213, 9781908818287

Transporters in Drug Discovery and Development

1st Edition

Detailed Concepts and Best Practice

Authors: Yurong Lai
eBook ISBN: 9781908818287
Hardcover ISBN: 9781907568213
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 780
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
225.00
191.25
236.36
200.91
295.00
250.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
295.00
250.75
225.00
191.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Membrane transporters and the diseases corresponding to functional defects; P-glycoprotein (P-gp/MDR1)/ABCB1; Multidrug resistance- associated protein 2 (MRP2/ABCC2); Breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP)/ABCG2; The bile salt export pump (BSEP/ABCB11); Organic anion- transporting polypeptides (OATPs/SLCOs); Organic anion, organic cation and zwitterion transporters of the SLC22 and SLC47 superfamily (OATs, OCTs, OCTNs and MATEs); Drug transporters in drug discovery and development; Transporter study methodologies.

Description

Written by a leading researcher in the field, Transporters in Drug Discovery and Development provides a comprehensive and practical guide to drug transporter families that are the most important for drug discovery and development. It covers: an overview of transporter families and organ distribution; clinical relevant drug-drug interaction; clinical relevant polymorphism; drug transporter related pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamics and toxicity; in vitro/in vivo probes of drug transport studies; the practical methodologies of industrial transporter screening and translational aspect in drug discovery and developments.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive overview of drug transporter families and their clinical relevance in drug discovery and development
  • Balanced coverage of molecular biology aspects and functional outcomes
  • State of art knowledge related to transporter-mediated DDI and the clinical relevance in pharmacokinetics, dynamics, and toxicity

Readership

Scientists working in biopharmaceutical science, drug discovery/development in understanding the principles and techniques for testing drug candidates

Details

No. of pages:
780
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781908818287
Hardcover ISBN:
9781907568213

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Yurong Lai Author

Yurong Lai is a senior principal scientist at a US-based pharmaceutical company. He received his M.D. from Fujian Medical University in China and a Ph.D. (Toxicology) from Sapporo Medical University in Japan. From 1998 to 2001, he was a research fellow of Japanese Society for Promotion (JSPS) in Department of Physiopathology, Graduate School of Medicine of Hokkaido University, followed by a position as Research Associate in Department of Pharmaceutics, University of Washington

Affiliations and Expertise

A major US pharmaceutical company, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.