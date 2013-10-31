Transporters in Drug Discovery and Development
1st Edition
Detailed Concepts and Best Practice
Table of Contents
Membrane transporters and the diseases corresponding to functional defects; P-glycoprotein (P-gp/MDR1)/ABCB1; Multidrug resistance- associated protein 2 (MRP2/ABCC2); Breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP)/ABCG2; The bile salt export pump (BSEP/ABCB11); Organic anion- transporting polypeptides (OATPs/SLCOs); Organic anion, organic cation and zwitterion transporters of the SLC22 and SLC47 superfamily (OATs, OCTs, OCTNs and MATEs); Drug transporters in drug discovery and development; Transporter study methodologies.
Description
Written by a leading researcher in the field, Transporters in Drug Discovery and Development provides a comprehensive and practical guide to drug transporter families that are the most important for drug discovery and development. It covers: an overview of transporter families and organ distribution; clinical relevant drug-drug interaction; clinical relevant polymorphism; drug transporter related pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamics and toxicity; in vitro/in vivo probes of drug transport studies; the practical methodologies of industrial transporter screening and translational aspect in drug discovery and developments.
Key Features
- A comprehensive overview of drug transporter families and their clinical relevance in drug discovery and development
- Balanced coverage of molecular biology aspects and functional outcomes
- State of art knowledge related to transporter-mediated DDI and the clinical relevance in pharmacokinetics, dynamics, and toxicity
Readership
Scientists working in biopharmaceutical science, drug discovery/development in understanding the principles and techniques for testing drug candidates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818287
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568213
About the Authors
Yurong Lai Author
Yurong Lai is a senior principal scientist at a US-based pharmaceutical company. He received his M.D. from Fujian Medical University in China and a Ph.D. (Toxicology) from Sapporo Medical University in Japan. From 1998 to 2001, he was a research fellow of Japanese Society for Promotion (JSPS) in Department of Physiopathology, Graduate School of Medicine of Hokkaido University, followed by a position as Research Associate in Department of Pharmaceutics, University of Washington
Affiliations and Expertise
A major US pharmaceutical company, USA