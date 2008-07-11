Transportation Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750685498, 9780080887302

Transportation Security

1st Edition

Authors: Clifford Bragdon
eBook ISBN: 9780080887302
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750685498
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th July 2008
Page Count: 456
Description

Insecure transportation systems are costing our worldwide mobility-based economy as much as 6% of GDP annually. The effectiveness of security measures vary widely. In the United States, depending on the mode of transportation, it ranges from “medium effectiveness” for airports to “low effectiveness” for maritime, rail, transit, and intermodal activities. Situational awareness and interoperability are lacking as we try to deal with both natural and man-made disasters. Regardless of the transport mode, improvements are essential if governments and corporations are to address security planning, response, and national preparedness. Transportation Security examines this problem in a comprehensive manner and addresses security-based technologies and solutions to minimize risk.

Key Features

  • Covers air, sea, roadway, rail and public transport modes
  • Offers technological solutions for mobility based problems in planning, logistics and policy to improve security, combat terrorism and ensure national preparedness
  • Includes work of international experts & global examples related to transportation security

Readership

Planners, engineers, architects, managers, logisticians and officials involved in public and private transportation security; researchers in transportation (civil engineering urban planning) infrastructure, building construction; Homeland Security/Emergency Management programs and national preparedness.

Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction Chapter 1: Transportation Security and Its Impact Clifford R. Bragdon, Ph.D., AICP, FASA Chapter 2: Transportation Security Through Logistics Transformation Charles P. Nemfakos Sarah R. James Chapter 3: The Need for a Transportation Systems
Approach Clifford R. Bragdon, Ph.D., AICP, FASA Chapter 4: Mobility Security and Human Behavior Michael Workman, Ph.D. Part II: Modal Aspects of Transportation Security Chapter 5: Road Transportation and Infrastructure Security L. David Shen, Ph.D. Chapter 6: Aviation Security Thomas L. Jensen Chapter 7: Maritime Security John C.W. Bennett, JD., LL.M. Part III: Technology Applications to Transportation Security Chapter 8: Computer and Transportation Systems Security Peter V. Radatti, Ph.D. Chapter 9: Intermodal Transportation Security Technology Robert Sewak, Ph.D. Chapter 10:Transportation Security: Applying Military Situational Awareness System Technology to Transportation Applications William S. Pepper IV Part IV: Transportation Security Solutions Chapter 11:AIDC: The Foundation of Military Logistics
Corey A. Cook LCDR (Ret.) Thomas A. Bruno Chapter 12:Infrastructure Recovery Initiatives: A Retrospective Assessment Ralph V. Locurcio, Brig. Gen. (Ret.), P.E. Chapter 13:Immigration and National Security: Best Practices Jo Ram Chapter 14:Fast Integrated Response Systems Technology (FIRST)and Establishing a Global Center for Preparedness Clifford R. Bragdon, Ph.D., AICP, FASA

About the Author

Clifford Bragdon

Distinguished Research Professor, as well as Director of the Center for National Preparedness at the Florida Institute of Technology, located in Melbourne, Florida, USA. He is also Associate Provost, and Dean of University College at FIT

Reviews

"This book provides the reader with a holistic view of our world's transportation security processes and operations. It is pioneer work..."--Ed Piper, Johns Hopkins University & Canyon College "Dr. Bragdon’s book, Transportation Security, is extremely timely and very relevant. He is considered one of the world’s leading authorities on intermodalism and security. This book is an outstanding contribution, since it provides a comprehensive and visionary approach to global preparedness and the complex issues all nations of the world are facing."--Dr. Larry F. Lemanski, Senior Vice President for Research and Strategic Initiatives, Temple University, Philadelphia, PA.

Ratings and Reviews

