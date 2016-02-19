Transportation Planning, Policy and Analysis
1st Edition
Urban and Regional Planning Series
Urban and Regional Planning Series, Volume 13: Transportation Planning, Policy and Analysis is a review of selected policies affecting the administration, urban transportation, and proposals regarding transport improvements.
The book discusses the inter-relationship of transport policy and analysis of transportation planning. The text outlines the development of transportation planning considering the constraints placed upon studies made in the transportation system. The author describes the planning process as evolving, with the nature of the problem changing along with the passing of time. The author reviews the administrative framework and the polices affecting urban traffic and public transports. He evaluates the policy-decision mechanisms influenced by ""maximization subject to constraint."" The author then presents some mathematical simulation models of transport, and then emphasizes that actual testing and experimentation of a model are needed to overcome any cardinal weaknesses. The book also cites the SELNEC and Tyneside studies where their major component is on road expenditure, which studies regarded as not very cost-effective. The author then cites legislations and development proposals that transportation plans should be integrated with land use planning and traffic systems. The author also discusses why developments in transport planning analysis is a political decision.
City administrators, officials of traffic and engineering departments and bureaus, civil engineers, and urban developers will find this book of interest.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Preface
Part One: The 1960's
1 The Evolution of Modern Transport Planning
The Planning Environment
The Modern Planning Process
Transportation Studies: The New Approach
Project Studies and the New Approach
Features of Systems Planning
The Aim of Comprehensiveness
Explicit Concern with Methodology
A Concern with Alternative Strategies
Conclusions
2 The Administrative Framework
Transportation Planning and Central Government Structure
Transport Planning and Local Government Structure
The Organization of Conurbation Transportation Studies
The Establishment of the Greater London Council and Passenger Transport Authorities
3 Traffic and Public Transport Policies
Attempts to Accommodate the Car
Traffic Restraint
Promotion of Public Transport
4 Evaluation Policy
Introduction
Maximizing the Overall Level of Service
Maximizing Profits
Maximizing User Surpluses
Maximizing the Combined Surplus of Users and Operators
Surplus Changes to Non-users
The Treatment of Intangibles
The Distribution of Surpluses between Contemporaries
Distribution over Time
Conclusions
5 Transportation Planning Models
Mathematical Simulation: The Travel Model
Estimating the Number of Journeys Made
The Use and Choice of Mode
Distribution of Journeys
Assignment to Routes
Paradigms
Later Procedures
Iconic Simulation: Demonstration Projects
Market Research Methods
Part Two: The 1970's
6 Reaction to the First-generation Transportation Studies
Introduction
Counter-pressures
Reform of the Compensation Code
Reorganization within the Department of the Environment
Public Consultation
Conclusions
7 Recent Policies
Local-transport Policies
Local Government Reform
Public Transport and Local Government
Transport Policies and Programs
The Block and Supplementary Grant System
Non-local Transport
Inter-urban Road Transport Policies
8 Signs of the Seventies
Introduction
Preservation of Environmental Quality
A Problem of Accessibility rather than Mobility
Accessibility for Whom?
Conclusions
References
Stationery Office Publications
Other Publications
Appendix A Motor Vehicles in Use, 1946-74
Appendix B Description of a Typical Transportation Planning Package (COMPACT)
Appendix C Transport Policies and Programs 1975/6
Appendix D Public Expenditure and Transport
Index
Details
- 160
- English
- © Pergamon 1976
- 1st January 1976
- Pergamon
- 9781483156439