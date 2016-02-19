Urban and Regional Planning Series, Volume 13: Transportation Planning, Policy and Analysis is a review of selected policies affecting the administration, urban transportation, and proposals regarding transport improvements. The book discusses the inter-relationship of transport policy and analysis of transportation planning. The text outlines the development of transportation planning considering the constraints placed upon studies made in the transportation system. The author describes the planning process as evolving, with the nature of the problem changing along with the passing of time. The author reviews the administrative framework and the polices affecting urban traffic and public transports. He evaluates the policy-decision mechanisms influenced by ""maximization subject to constraint."" The author then presents some mathematical simulation models of transport, and then emphasizes that actual testing and experimentation of a model are needed to overcome any cardinal weaknesses. The book also cites the SELNEC and Tyneside studies where their major component is on road expenditure, which studies regarded as not very cost-effective. The author then cites legislations and development proposals that transportation plans should be integrated with land use planning and traffic systems. The author also discusses why developments in transport planning analysis is a political decision. City administrators, officials of traffic and engineering departments and bureaus, civil engineers, and urban developers will find this book of interest.

Table of Contents



List of Figures

List of Tables

Preface

Part One: The 1960's

1 The Evolution of Modern Transport Planning

The Planning Environment

The Modern Planning Process

Transportation Studies: The New Approach

Project Studies and the New Approach

Features of Systems Planning

The Aim of Comprehensiveness

Explicit Concern with Methodology

A Concern with Alternative Strategies

Conclusions

2 The Administrative Framework

Transportation Planning and Central Government Structure

Transport Planning and Local Government Structure

The Organization of Conurbation Transportation Studies

The Establishment of the Greater London Council and Passenger Transport Authorities

3 Traffic and Public Transport Policies

Attempts to Accommodate the Car

Traffic Restraint

Promotion of Public Transport

4 Evaluation Policy

Introduction

Maximizing the Overall Level of Service

Maximizing Profits

Maximizing User Surpluses

Maximizing the Combined Surplus of Users and Operators

Surplus Changes to Non-users

The Treatment of Intangibles

The Distribution of Surpluses between Contemporaries

Distribution over Time

Conclusions

5 Transportation Planning Models

Mathematical Simulation: The Travel Model

Estimating the Number of Journeys Made

The Use and Choice of Mode

Distribution of Journeys

Assignment to Routes

Paradigms

Later Procedures

Iconic Simulation: Demonstration Projects

Market Research Methods

Part Two: The 1970's

6 Reaction to the First-generation Transportation Studies

Introduction

Counter-pressures

Reform of the Compensation Code

Reorganization within the Department of the Environment

Public Consultation

Conclusions

7 Recent Policies

Local-transport Policies

Local Government Reform

Public Transport and Local Government

Transport Policies and Programs

The Block and Supplementary Grant System

Non-local Transport

Inter-urban Road Transport Policies

8 Signs of the Seventies

Introduction

Preservation of Environmental Quality

A Problem of Accessibility rather than Mobility

Accessibility for Whom?

Conclusions

References

Stationery Office Publications

Other Publications

Appendix A Motor Vehicles in Use, 1946-74

Appendix B Description of a Typical Transportation Planning Package (COMPACT)

Appendix C Transport Policies and Programs 1975/6

Appendix D Public Expenditure and Transport

Index

Other Books in the Series