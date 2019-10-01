Transportation, Land Use, and Environmental Planning
1st Edition
Description
Transportation, Land Use, and Environmental Planning examines the practices and policies linking transportation, land use and environmental planning needed to achieve a healthy environment, thriving economy, and more equitable and inclusive society. It assesses best practices for improving the performance of city and regional transportation systems, looking at such issues as public transit and non-motorized travel investments, mixed use and higher density urban development, radically transformed vehicles, and transportation systems. The book lays out the growing need for greater integration of transportation, land use, and environmental planning, looking closely at changing demographic needs, public health concerns, housing affordability, equity, and livability.
In addition, strategies for achieving these desired outcomes are presented, including urban design and land use planning, regional and corridor-level transit plans, bike and pedestrian improvements, demand management strategies, and emerging technologies and services. The final part of the book examines implementation challenges, considering lessons from the US and around the globe at both local and regional levels.
Key Features
- Introduces never-before-published research
- Offers best practices for transit, cycling, urban design and housing provision
- Assesses emerging developments, such as smart cities, new vehicle technologies, automated highways and transportation sharing
- Examines the institutional and political dimensions of sustainability planning at the urban and regional levels
- Utilizes case studies from around the world that show alternative ways forward
Readership
Urban transportation, land use, urban planning, environmental policy, and sustainable development academic researchers and graduate students. Transportation planners and engineers, urban planners and designers, land use planners, urban environmental specialists. Transportation and urban development government policy makers and citizen activists
Table of Contents
PART I: MOTIVATIONS
1. Millennials and Other Shifts in Demand
2. Why Facebook Cares about Sustainable Development
3. Integrating Health into Metropolitan Transportation Planning
4. Neighborhood Impacts: The Case of Urban Arterials
5. Sustainability and the Housing Affordability Crisis
6. Transit-Oriented Displacement: The Role of Transit Access in the Housing Market
PART II: STRATEGIES
8. Urban Design for Sustainable Communities
9. Land Use Planning for Performance
10. The Transit Metropolis: A 21st Century Perspective
11. Livable Transit Corridors
12. The Pedestrian-and Bike-Friendly City
13. Environmentally Benign Automobiles
14. Sharing Strategies: Car sharing, Bike sharing, and Innovative Forms of Mobility
15. Smart City Mobility Technologies
16. Change One Nudge at a Time
17. Uses and Limitations of Parking Management as an Environmental Strategy
18. Energy Sources for Sustainable Transportation and Urban Development
19. Managing Urban Water Supply and Quality
PART III: IMPLEMENTATION ISSUES
20. International Experiences: Lessons for the US
21. Creating a Legal Framework: The Case of Transit Orientation
22. Sustainability Planning by Metropolitan Planning Organizations
23. Local Government Roles in Climate Planning
24. Financing Sustainable Transportation Development
25. Digital Activism and the Mobilization of Opposition to Regional Planning
26. The Role of University Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128151679
About the Author
Elizabeth Deakin
Professor Emerita of City and Regional Planning and Urban Design at the University of California-Berkeley, has taught and researched transportation, land use and environmental planning for three decades. She is co-editor of High Speed Rail and Sustainability (Routledge, 2017), and author of 300 journal articles, book chapters, and research reports. She advises city, state, and national governments on transportation, urban development, and environmental issues, and has served as an appointed official for state and local government.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita of City and Regional Planning and Urban Design, University of California-Berkeley, USA