Transportation Engineering
1st Edition
Theory, Practice and Modeling
Description
Transportation Engineering: Theory, Practice and Modeling is a guide for integrating multi-modal transportation networks and assessing their potential cost and impact on society and the environment. Clear and rigorous in its coverage, the authors begin with an exposition of theory related to traffic engineering and control, transportation planning, and an evaluation of transportation alternatives that is followed by models and methods for predicting travel and freight transportation demand, analyzing existing and planning new transportation networks, and developing traffic control tactics and strategies. Written by an author team with over thirty years of experience in both research and teaching, the book incorporates both theory and practice to facilitate greener solutions.
Key Features
- Contains worked out examples and end of the chapter questions
- Covers all forms of transportation engineering, including air, rail, and public transit modes
- Includes modeling and analytical procedures for supporting different aspects of traffic and transportation analyses
- Examines different transport mode sand how to make them sustainable
- Explains the economics of transport systems in terms of users’ value of time
Readership
Transportation Engineers, Traffic Engineers, Traffic System Designers, and Highway Engineers undergraduate and graduate students
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Authors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- Chapter 2: Transportation Systems
- Abstract
- 2.1 Background
- 2.2 History of Transportation
- 2.3 Transportation Sector and Transportation Modes
- 2.4 Characteristics of Transport Modes and Their Systems
- 2.5 Transportation Systems Topics: Planning, Control, Congestion, Safety, and Environment Protection
- 2.6 Problems
- Chapter 3: Traffic and Transportation Analysis Techniques
- Abstract
- 3.1 Object Motion and Time-Space Diagrams
- 3.2 Transportation Networks Basics
- 3.3 Optimal Paths in Transportation Networks
- 3.4 Mathematical Programming Applications in Traffic and Transportation
- 3.5 Probability Theory and Traffic Phenomena
- 3.6 Queueing in Transportation Systems
- 3.7 Simulation
- 3.8 MultiAttribute Decision Making Methods
- 3.9 Data Envelopment Analysis (DEA)
- 3.10 Computational Intelligence Techniques
- 3.11 Problems
- Chapter 4: Traffic Flow Theory
- Abstract
- 4.1 Traffic Flow Phenomenon
- 4.2 Measurements of the Basic Flow Variables
- 4.3 Vehicle Headways and Flow
- 4.4 Poisson Distribution of the Number of Arrivals and the Exponential Distribution of Headways
- 4.5 Normal Distribution and Pearson Type III Distribution of Headway
- 4.6 Speed-Density Relationship
- 4.7 Flow-Density Relationship
- 4.8 Speed-Flow Relationship
- 4.9 Fundamental Diagram of Traffic Flow
- 4.10 Shock Waves
- 4.11 Micro-Simulation Traffic Models
- 4.12 Car Following Models
- 4.13 Network Flow Diagram
- 4.14 Problems
- Chapter 5: Capacity and Level of Service
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Highway Capacity and Level of Service
- 5.3 “Ultimate” and “Practical” Capacity of Bus Stations
- 5.4 Rail Inter-Urban Transport Systems
- 5.5 Inland Waterway Freight/Cargo Transportation System
- 5.6 Maritime Freight/Cargo Transport System
- 5.7 Air Transport System
- 5.8 Problems
- Chapter 6: Traffic Control
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Traffic Control at Signalized Intersections
- 6.3 Traffic Control for Arterial Streets
- 6.4 Area-Wide Traffic Control Systems
- 6.5 Traffic Control Signal Needs Studies
- 6.6 Intelligent Transportation Systems
- 6.7 Freeway Traffic Control
- 6.8 Transportation Demand Management
- 6.9 HOV Facilities
- 6.10 Highway Space Inventory Control System
- 6.11 Auctions
- 6.12 Rail Traffic Control
- 6.13 Air Traffic Control
- 6.14 Problems
- Chapter 7: Public Transportation Systems
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Number of Transported Passengers Versus Number of Served Vehicles
- 7.3 Urban Public Transit
- 7.4 Infrastructure of Urban Transit Systems
- 7.5 Public Transportation Availability
- 7.6 Passenger Flows in Public Transportation
- 7.7 Passenger Flows Along a Transit Line
- 7.8 Service Frequency and Headways
- 7.9 Timetable
- 7.10 Transit Line Capacity
- 7.11 The Performances of the Urban Transit Network
- 7.12 Public Transit Network Types
- 7.13 The Public Transit Network Design
- 7.14 Service Frequencies Determination in Transit Network
- 7.15 Vehicle Scheduling in Public Transit
- 7.16 Crew Scheduling in Public Transit
- 7.17 Disruption Management in Public Transit
- 7.18 Public Transit Planning Process
- 7.19 Demand-Responsive Transportation Systems
- 7.20 Interurban Road Transport Systems
- 7.21 Air Transportation
- 7.22 Air Transportation Networks
- 7.23 Flight Frequencies
- 7.24 Airline Transport Work and Productivity
- 7.25 Fleet Size
- 7.26 Level of Service
- 7.27 Airline Scheduling
- 7.28 Airline Schedule Planning Process
- 7.29 Airline Revenue Management
- 7.30 Problems
- Chapter 8: Transportation Demand Analysis
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Transportation Demand and Transportation Supply
- 8.3 Transportation Demand Modeling
- 8.4 Transportation Demand Forecasting Techniques
- 8.5 Four-Step Planning Procedure
- 8.6 User Equilibrium and System Optimum
- 8.7 Heuristic Algorithms for Finding User-Equilibrium Flow Pattern
- 8.8 System Optimal Route Choice
- 8.9 Price of Anarchy
- 8.10 Braess Paradox and Transportation Capacity Expansions
- 8.11 Dynamic Traffic Assignment
- 8.12 Transportation Demand Analysis Based on Discrete Choice Models
- 8.13 Logit Model
- 8.14 Application of the Computational Intelligence Techniques for the Prediction of Travel Demand
- 8.15 Activity-Based Travel Demand Models
- 8.16 Problems
- Chapter 9: Freight Transportation and Logistics
- Abstract
- 9.1 Logistics Systems Basics
- 9.2 Road Freight Transport Infrastructure
- 9.3 Service Networks of the Road Freight Transport Operators
- 9.4 City Logistics
- 9.5 Basics of Location Theory
- 9.6 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling
- 9.7 Problems
- Chapter 10: Transport Economics
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Definition of the Main Terms
- 10.3 Transportation Projects Evaluation
- 10.4 Cost-Benefit Analysis
- 10.5 Infrastructure Cost
- 10.6 Operating Costs and Revenues
- Chapter 11: Transportation, Environment, and Society
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Categorization and Modeling Impacts
- 11.3 Road-Based Systems
- 11.4 Rail-Based Systems
- 11.5 Water-Based Systems
- 11.6 Air-Based Systems
- 11.7 Costs of Impacts—Externalities
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 27th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128038895
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128038185
About the Author
Dusan Teodorovic
Ph.D., Professor, University of Belgrade; Serbia, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech, U.S.A.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia
Milan Janic
Ph.D. , Senior Researcher in Transport and Modelling, Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands