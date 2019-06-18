Transportation, Energy Use and Environmental Impacts
1st Edition
Description
Transportation, Energy Use and Environmental Impacts shows researchers, students and professionals the important connection between transportation planning, energy use and emissions. The book examines the major transportation activities, components, systems and subsystems by mode. It closely explores the resulting environmental impacts from transport planning, construction and the decommissioning of transportation systems. It discusses transportation planning procedures from an energy use standpoint, offering guidelines to make transportation more energy consumption efficient. Other sections cover propulsion and energy use systems, focusing on road transportation, railway, waterway, pipeline, air, air pollutants, greenhouse gas emissions, and more.
Key Features
- Shows the relationship between road, rail, maritime, air and pipeline transportation activities with fuel use and pollution, greenhouse gases and waste
- Provides a comprehensive approach, covering transportation system planning, design and infrastructure construction
- Synthesizes the needed information and data, explaining how to improve transportation system performance
- Includes learning aids, such as cases from around the globe, a glossary, extensive bibliography, chapter objectives, summaries and exercises
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in Transportation, Urban Planning, Engineering, Logistics, and Environmental Science; Practitioners such as transport planners, urban planners, transportation engineers, civil engineers, and environment engineers; Transport policy makers and city officials
Table of Contents
- Transportation, an introduction
- Planning, design, and construction of infrastructure for transportation systems and their environmental impacts
- Transportation planning and energy use
- Propulsion systems and energy use
- Energy sources for transportation
- Air pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG)
- Noise pollution, vibration, visual intrusion, and emission of solid and liquid waste
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134559
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128134542
About the Author
Marcio D'Agosto
Marcio D'Agosto is Associate Professor of Transportation Engineering at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. Prior to academia he worked in logistics and freight transport for Ipiranga Oil, SHV Energy, and Coca-Cola. He is a consultant to the National Scientific and Technological Development Council of the Brazilian Ministry of Science and Technology and President of the Brazilian National Association for Research and Education in Transport. He is the author of 84 articles, 9 book chapters, and 7 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Transportation Engineering, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil