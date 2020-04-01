Transportation and Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128191361

Transportation and Health

1st Edition

Editors: Mark Nieuwenhuijsen Haneen Khreis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128191361
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 256
Description

Transportation and Health provides state-of-the-art knowledge on the many linkages between transport and health, the available and needed tools to estimate and evaluate the health impacts of transport, future technologies, and developments that can change the direction and magnitude of the health impacts and policy and education issues that can result in better practice and knowledge translation. The book provides valuable information on how and why to take health into consideration in transport planning and policy, showing how to estimate the impacts of transport on health in planning, policymaking, education and workforce development.

Key Features

  • Explores the latest advances on the full spectrum of connections between transport and health
  • Offers a "road map" of how transport impacts health
  • Includes tools for analyzing and estimating health impacts of transport
  • Shows what research and practice gaps need attention
  • Includes contributions from leading scholars, practitioners and policymakers

Readership

Transport Planning, Urban Planning, and Public Health researchers, professors, students, practitioners, and policy makers

Table of Contents

Part 1: Setting
1. Introduction
2. Land use, transportation and health

Part 2 Transportation effects on health
3. Road traffic injuries
4. Transportation, air pollution and health
5. Transportation, noise and health
6. Transportation, physical activity and health
7. Transportation and community severance
8. Transportation, climate change and health
9. Transportation justice and health

Part 3 Developments
10. New technologies and health
11. Sharing systems and health
12. Electric bikes and health
13. Active school commuting and health

Part 4 Tools and designs
14. Intervention studies in transport and emerging evidence
15. Health impact assessment of transport
16. The WHO HEAT tool
17. How to design healthy transport systems
18. Community design, street networks and public health

Part 5 Policy, education and workforce development
19. Barriers and enablers to change
20. How to move to healthy policies
21. The role of education, training and workforce development
22. The role of economics and investment appraisal

About the Editor

Mark Nieuwenhuijsen

Mark Nieuwenhuijsen is a Research Professor at the Barcelona Institute of Global Health and a Professorial Fellow at the Australian Catholic University. He is a world-leading expert in environmental exposure assessment, epidemiology, and health risk/impact assessment with a strong focus and interest in urban and transport planning and health. He has edited three books on exposure assessment and environmental epidemiology and one on urban and transport planning and health, and co-authored more than 350 papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

ISGlobal-CREAL Parc de Recerca Biomèdica de Barcelona C. Doctor Aiguader, 88, 08003 Barcelona Spain

Haneen Khreis

Haneen Khreis is an Assistant Research Scientist in the Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University. She researches the health impacts of transport planning and policy. She is experienced in transport planning and engineering, vehicle emissions and air quality monitoring and modelling, exposure assessment, reviews and meta-analyses, health impact and burden of disease assessment, policy options generation, cross-disciplinary collaboration and the science-policy link in transport and health.

Affiliations and Expertise

Haneen Khreis Center for Advancing Research in Transportation Emissions, Energy, and Health Texas A&M Transportation Institute 2929 Research Parkway 3135 TAMU College Station, TX 77843-3135 United States

