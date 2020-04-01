Transportation and Health
1st Edition
Description
Transportation and Health provides state-of-the-art knowledge on the many linkages between transport and health, the available and needed tools to estimate and evaluate the health impacts of transport, future technologies, and developments that can change the direction and magnitude of the health impacts and policy and education issues that can result in better practice and knowledge translation. The book provides valuable information on how and why to take health into consideration in transport planning and policy, showing how to estimate the impacts of transport on health in planning, policymaking, education and workforce development.
Key Features
- Explores the latest advances on the full spectrum of connections between transport and health
- Offers a "road map" of how transport impacts health
- Includes tools for analyzing and estimating health impacts of transport
- Shows what research and practice gaps need attention
- Includes contributions from leading scholars, practitioners and policymakers
Readership
Transport Planning, Urban Planning, and Public Health researchers, professors, students, practitioners, and policy makers
Table of Contents
Part 1: Setting
1. Introduction
2. Land use, transportation and health
Part 2 Transportation effects on health
3. Road traffic injuries
4. Transportation, air pollution and health
5. Transportation, noise and health
6. Transportation, physical activity and health
7. Transportation and community severance
8. Transportation, climate change and health
9. Transportation justice and health
Part 3 Developments
10. New technologies and health
11. Sharing systems and health
12. Electric bikes and health
13. Active school commuting and health
Part 4 Tools and designs
14. Intervention studies in transport and emerging evidence
15. Health impact assessment of transport
16. The WHO HEAT tool
17. How to design healthy transport systems
18. Community design, street networks and public health
Part 5 Policy, education and workforce development
19. Barriers and enablers to change
20. How to move to healthy policies
21. The role of education, training and workforce development
22. The role of economics and investment appraisal
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191361
About the Editor
Mark Nieuwenhuijsen
Mark Nieuwenhuijsen is a Research Professor at the Barcelona Institute of Global Health and a Professorial Fellow at the Australian Catholic University. He is a world-leading expert in environmental exposure assessment, epidemiology, and health risk/impact assessment with a strong focus and interest in urban and transport planning and health. He has edited three books on exposure assessment and environmental epidemiology and one on urban and transport planning and health, and co-authored more than 350 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
ISGlobal-CREAL Parc de Recerca Biomèdica de Barcelona C. Doctor Aiguader, 88, 08003 Barcelona Spain
Haneen Khreis
Haneen Khreis is an Assistant Research Scientist in the Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University. She researches the health impacts of transport planning and policy. She is experienced in transport planning and engineering, vehicle emissions and air quality monitoring and modelling, exposure assessment, reviews and meta-analyses, health impact and burden of disease assessment, policy options generation, cross-disciplinary collaboration and the science-policy link in transport and health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Haneen Khreis Center for Advancing Research in Transportation Emissions, Energy, and Health Texas A&M Transportation Institute 2929 Research Parkway 3135 TAMU College Station, TX 77843-3135 United States