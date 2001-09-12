Transportation After Deregulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762307807, 9780080545516

Transportation After Deregulation, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: B Starr McMullen
eBook ISBN: 9780080545516
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762307807
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 12th September 2001
Page Count: 160
Description

Several of the papers in this volume are concerned with assessing both the timing and the impacts of deregulation and regulatory reform in the US transportation sector. Of increasing interest is the importance of productivity growth and the role played by new technologies in a more competitive market environment. Four of the papers in this volume deal directly with these issues in the context of motor carriers and railroads, two sectors which have been operating under substantially reduced regulatory constraints for the past twenty years in the US. Although the financial condition of US railroads has improved since 1980, there is still some concern regarding their long run viability as private enterprises. Accordingly, one of the papers considers the potential for further reductions in railroad costs through transcontinental mergers, a controversial issue due to the small number of railroads that remain in the industry.

"some interesting policy issues resulted [from deregulation], and these papers provide further empirical assessment. It would be valuable to read all of the papers because they provide current research on the effects of deregulation in the industry." --Brian Sloboda, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, US Dept of Transportation,
in Journal of Transportation and Statistics, Vol.7/2-3, 2004

