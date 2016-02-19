Transport Sociology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080236865, 9781483160603

Transport Sociology

1st Edition

Social Aspects of Transport Planning

Editors: Enne de Boer
eBook ISBN: 9781483160603
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 248
Description

Transport Sociology: Social Aspects of Transport Planning focuses on the importance of an efficient transport plan in ensuring order in neighborhoods and social functions, as well as management and control of the environmental impacts of transport systems in communities and cities. The manuscript first offers information on the relationship of social impacts and infrastructure and a neighborhood protest of an urban highway in Brookline-Elm. Topics include project and environment in a process of development; assessment and aid; social character of Brookline-Elm neighborhoods; and effectiveness of protest. The text also reviews the problems and proposals in urban freeways and social structure, including the psychological impacts of physical disruption, social functioning and physical disruption, and the city as a social system. The publication discusses the social and environmental impacts of transport investments, as well as the conceptual model of environmental impacts, strategies for impact assessment, and comparative nature of impact assessment. The book also takes a look at the environmental quality of city streets and the sociology of car traffic in towns. Topics include traffic as a social system; restructuring traffic facilities; traffic and town planning; social interaction; and stress, noise, and pollution. The manuscript is a dependable source of data for readers interested in studying the social facets of transport planning.

Table of Contents


Biographical Notes

General Introduction

Summary

Transport Sociology

Part I. Social Impacts of Infrastructure

Introduction

Neighborhood Protest of an Urban Highway

Urban Freeways and Social Structure: Some Problems and Proposals

Evaluating the Social and Environmental Impacts of Transport Investment

Part II. The Street

Introduction

The Recapture of the Street

The Environmental Quality of City Streets: The Residents' Viewpoint

On the Sociology of Car Traffic in Towns

Part III. Mobility or, Rather, the Lack of It

Introduction

What About People in Regional Science

Not a Carborne Democracy

Mobility Constraints of the Earless

Unfreedom Road

Part IV. Ideology

Introduction

Ideological and Policy Perspectives of Urban Transportation

Mass Transport and Class Struggle

Index

Other Titles in the Series


Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160603

About the Editor

Enne de Boer

