Transport Sociology: Social Aspects of Transport Planning focuses on the importance of an efficient transport plan in ensuring order in neighborhoods and social functions, as well as management and control of the environmental impacts of transport systems in communities and cities. The manuscript first offers information on the relationship of social impacts and infrastructure and a neighborhood protest of an urban highway in Brookline-Elm. Topics include project and environment in a process of development; assessment and aid; social character of Brookline-Elm neighborhoods; and effectiveness of protest. The text also reviews the problems and proposals in urban freeways and social structure, including the psychological impacts of physical disruption, social functioning and physical disruption, and the city as a social system. The publication discusses the social and environmental impacts of transport investments, as well as the conceptual model of environmental impacts, strategies for impact assessment, and comparative nature of impact assessment. The book also takes a look at the environmental quality of city streets and the sociology of car traffic in towns. Topics include traffic as a social system; restructuring traffic facilities; traffic and town planning; social interaction; and stress, noise, and pollution. The manuscript is a dependable source of data for readers interested in studying the social facets of transport planning.