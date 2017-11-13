Transport Properties of Polymeric Membranes
1st Edition
Description
Transport Properties of Polymeric Membranes is an edited collection of papers that covers, in depth, many of the recent technical research accomplishments in transport characteristics through polymers and their applications. Using the transport through polymer membranes method leads to high separation efficiency, low running costs, and simple operating procedures compared to conventional separation methods. This book provides grounding in fundamentals and applications to give you all the information you need on using this method. This book discusses the different types of polymer, their blends, composites, nanocomposites and their applications in the field of liquid, gas and vapor transport.
Some topics of note include modern trends and applications of polymer nanocomposites in solvent, vapor and gas transport; fundamentals and measurement techniques for gas and vapor transport in polymers; and transport properties of hydrogels. This handpicked selection of topics, and the combined expertise of contributors from global industry, academia, government and private research organizations, make this book an outstanding reference for anyone involved in the field of polymer membranes.
Key Features
- Presents current trends in the field of transport of liquid, gas and vapor through various polymeric systems
- Features case studies focused on industrial applications of membrane technology, along with fundamentals of transport and materials
- Helps readers quickly look up a particular technique to learn key points, capabilities and drawbacks
Readership
Material Scientists, Chemical Engineers, Process Engineers, Students
Table of Contents
Part 1: Liquid Transport Through Polymers
1. Introduction to liquid transport characteristics in various polymer, IPNs, Composites and nanocomposites systems 2. Modern trends and applications of solvent transport through various polymer and their nanocomposites
3. General trends in the fabrication methods of polymer mebranes for barrier performances
4. Fundamentals and measurement techniques for solvent transport in polymers.
5. Liquid transport through Elastomers
6. Liquid transport through Thermoplastics
7. Liquid transport Through Thermosets
8. Liquid transport through Polymer blends
9. Liquid transport through IPNs
10. Liquid transport through polymer composites
11. Liquid transport through polymer nanocomposites
12. Liquid-Liquid Separation through Polymeric
13. Separation via pervaporation techniques through polymer membranes
14. Membrane filtration techniques through polymer nanocomposites
15. Liquid transport phenomena though membranes in bioprocessing
16. Membrane distillation, pressure retarded osmosis and forward osmosis through polymer membranes
Part 2: Gas Transport Through Polymers
17. Introduction to gas transport characteristics in various polymers
18. Modern trends and applications of gas transport through various polymers
19. Fundamentals and measurement techniques for gas transport in polymers
20. Theoretical aspects of gas transport in polymers
21. Gas transport and barrier application in Elastomers
22. Gas transport through thermoplastics
23. Gas transport through thermosets
24. Gas transport through polymer blends
25. Gas transport through IPNs
26. Activation entropy for diffusion of gases through Mixed Matrix Membranes
27. Gas transport through polymer /clay nanocomposites
28. Gas transport through polymer bionanocomposites
29. Gas transport through polymer composites
30. Application of gas transport properties in packaging applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 724
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098851
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128098844
About the Editor
Sabu Thomas
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India
Wilson Runcy
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, St. Cyrils College, Adoor, Kerala, India
Anil Kumar S
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry NSS Hindu College, Changnacherry, Kerala, India
Affiliations and Expertise
NSS Hindu College
Soney George
Professor of Chemistry,Dept. of Basic Sciences, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kottayam, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Amal Jyothi College of Engineering