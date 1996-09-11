Transport Processes in Eukaryotic and Prokaryotic Organisms, Volume 2

Preface. Part I: PRIMARY TRANSPORT - Ion Pumps. 1. ATP-coupled pumps for heavy metals and metalloids (S. Dey, B.P. Rosen). 2. Sodium ion coupled F1F0ATPases (P. Dimroth). 3. F-Type H+ATPase: catalytic site and energy coupling (M. Futai, M. Omote). 4. The neurosproa plasma membrane proton pump (G.A. Scarborough). 5. Structure and function of the yeast vacuolar membrane H+ATPase (Y. Anraku). Multidrug resistance and Export Systems. 6. Structure and function of HlyB, the ABC-transporter essential for haemolysin secretion from escherichia coli (I.B. Holland and M.A. Blight). 7. The p-glycoprotein family and multidrug resistance: an overview (P. Gros, M. Hanna). 8. Multidrug resistance in prokaryotes: molecular mechanisms of drug efflux (H.W. van Veen et al.).

Part 2: SECONDARY TRANSPORT. Substrate Transport and Exchangers. 9. Molecular genetic analysis of membrane protein topology (M. Lee, C. Manoil). 10. The lactose permease of escherichia coli: past, present and future (H.R. Kaback). 11. Secondary transporters and metabolic energy generation in bacteria (J.S. Lolkema, B. Poolman, W.N. Konings). 12. Pi-linked anion exchange in bacteria: biochemical and molecular studies of UhpT and related porters (P.C. Maloney). 13. Structure of the erythrocyte band 3 anion exchanger (R.A.F. Reithmeier, S.L. Chan, M. Popov). 14. Erythrocyte sugar transport (A. Carruthers, R.J. Zottola). 15. The mediator of thyroidal iodide accumulation: The sodium/iodide symporter (G. Dai et al.). 16. The vertebrate Na+ exchangers: structure, expression and hormonal regulation (P. Fafournoux, J. Pouysségur). Neurotransmitters. 17. Biogenic amine transporters of the plasma membrane (G. Rudnick). 18. From multidrug resistance to vesicular neurotransmitter transport (S. Schuldiner et al.). 19. Structure and function of sodium-coupled amino acid neurotransmitter transporters (B.I. Kanner). Homeostasis. 20. Intracellular pH: measurement, manipulation and physiological regulation (J.H. Kim, N. Demaurex, S. Grinstein). 21. K+ circulation across the prokaryotic cell membrane: K+-uptake systems (S. Stumpe et al.). 22. Bacterial Na+/H+ antiporters - molecular biology, biochemistry and physiology (E. Paden, S. Schuldiner). Part 3: PHOSPHOTRANSFERASE SYSTEMS. 23. Biophysical aspects and carbohydrate transport regulation in bacteria (M.H. Saier, Jr., J.J. Ye). 24. Domain and subunit interactions and their role in the function of the E.coli mannitol transporter, EIIMTL (G.T. Robillard et al.). 25. Phosphotransferase systems or PTSs as carbohydrate transport and as signal transduction systems (J.W. Lengeler, K. Jahreis). Part 4 - CHANNELS AND PORINES. 26. Ion selectivity and substrate specificity: the structural basis of porin function (J.P. Rosenbusch). 27. Intrinsic and extrinsic channels in bacteria (L. Letellier, M. Bonhivers). 28. Communication between membranes in tonB-dependent transport across the bacterial outer membrane (R.J. Kadner, V.C. Franklund, J.T. Lathrop). 29. Colicin transport, channel formation and inhibition (H. Bénédetti, V. Géli). 30. Bacterial ion channels (I.R. Booth et al.). Part 5: MACROMOLECULE TRANSPORT. 31. Transport of DNA through bacterial membranes (K.J. Hellingwerf, R. Palmen). 32. Translocation of proteins across the bacterial cytoplasmic membrane (A.J.M. Driessen). 33. Protein transport across the outer and inner membranes of mitochondria (M.F. Bauer, W. Neupter). Author index. Subject index.