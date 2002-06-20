Transport Phenomena in Porous Media II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080439655, 9780080543178

Transport Phenomena in Porous Media II

1st Edition

Authors: I. Pop Derek Ingham
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080439655
eBook ISBN: 9780080543178
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 20th June 2002
Page Count: 468
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21500.00
16125.00
15050.00
16125.00
17200.00
16125.00
16125.00
17200.00
279.09
209.32
195.36
209.32
223.27
209.32
209.32
223.27
175.00
122.50
122.50
122.50
140.00
122.50
122.50
140.00
290.00
217.50
203.00
217.50
232.00
217.50
217.50
232.00
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
198.75
185.50
198.75
212.00
198.75
198.75
212.00
240.00
168.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
200.00
140.00
140.00
140.00
160.00
140.00
140.00
160.00
160.00
112.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Transport phenomena in porous media continues to be a field which attracts intensive research activity. This is primarily due to the fact that it plays an important and practical role in a large variety of diverse scientific applications. Transport Phenomena in Porous Media II covers a wide range of the engineering and technological applications, including both stable and unstable flows, heat and mass transfer, porosity, and turbulence.

Transport Phenomena in Porous Media II is the second volume in a series emphasising the fundamentals and applications of research in porous media. It contains 16 interrelated chapters of controversial, and in some cases conflicting, research, over a wide range of topics. The first volume of this series, published in 1998, met with a very favourable reception. Transport Phenomena in Porous Media II maintains the original concept including a wide and diverse range of topics, whilst providing an up-to-date summary of recent research in the field by its leading practitioners.

Readership

This book is primarily aimed at advanced researchers in porous media; mathematicians; physicists; geologists; chemists and practicing engineers.

Table of Contents

Modelling Fluid Flow in Saturated Porous Media and at Interfaces (D.A. Nield).

Boundary Element Method for Transport Phenomena in Porous Medium (L. Skerget, R. Jecl).

Recent Advances in the Instability of Free Convective Boundary Layers in Porous Media (D.A.S. Rees).

Onset of Rayleigh-Bénard Convection in Porous Bodies (P.A. Tyvand).

Stability Analysis of Double-Diffusive Convection in Porous Enclsures (M. Mamou).

Convection in Ordered and Disordered Porous Layers (L.E.Howle).

Micromechanics of Ordered, Unidirectional Heterogeneous Materials (C.Y. Wang).

Modelling Turbulence in Porous Media (J.L. Lage et al.).

Turbulence Characteristics in Porous Media (T. Masuoka, Y. Takatsu).

Heat and Mass Transfer in Porous Material (W.J. Chang, C.I Weng).

Isothermal Nucleation and Bubble Growth in Porous Media at Low Supersaturations (S. Bories, M. Prat).

Effects of Rotation on Convection in a Porous Layer During Alloy Solidification. (D.N. Riahi).

Chemically Driven Convection in Porous Media (I. Pop et al.).

Methane Hydrates in Porous Layers: Gas Formation and Convection(A. Bejan et al.).

Gravity Driven Flows in Porous Rocks: Effects of Layering, Reaction, Boiling and Double Advection (A.W. Woods).

Porous Rivers: A New Way of Conceptualising and Modelling River and Floodplain Flows (S.N. Lane, R.J. Hardy).

Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080439655
eBook ISBN:
9780080543178

About the Author

I. Pop

University of Cluj, Faculty of Mathematics, Romania

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cluj, Faculty of Mathematics, Romania

Derek Ingham

Department of Applied Mathematics, Ingham Centre for Computational Fluid Dynamics, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Mathematics, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.