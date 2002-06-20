Transport Phenomena in Porous Media II
1st Edition
Description
Transport phenomena in porous media continues to be a field which attracts intensive research activity. This is primarily due to the fact that it plays an important and practical role in a large variety of diverse scientific applications. Transport Phenomena in Porous Media II covers a wide range of the engineering and technological applications, including both stable and unstable flows, heat and mass transfer, porosity, and turbulence.
Transport Phenomena in Porous Media II is the second volume in a series emphasising the fundamentals and applications of research in porous media. It contains 16 interrelated chapters of controversial, and in some cases conflicting, research, over a wide range of topics. The first volume of this series, published in 1998, met with a very favourable reception. Transport Phenomena in Porous Media II maintains the original concept including a wide and diverse range of topics, whilst providing an up-to-date summary of recent research in the field by its leading practitioners.
Readership
This book is primarily aimed at advanced researchers in porous media; mathematicians; physicists; geologists; chemists and practicing engineers.
Table of Contents
Modelling Fluid Flow in Saturated Porous Media and at Interfaces (D.A. Nield).
Boundary Element Method for Transport Phenomena in Porous Medium (L. Skerget, R. Jecl).
Recent Advances in the Instability of Free Convective Boundary Layers in Porous Media (D.A.S. Rees).
Onset of Rayleigh-Bénard Convection in Porous Bodies (P.A. Tyvand).
Stability Analysis of Double-Diffusive Convection in Porous Enclsures (M. Mamou).
Convection in Ordered and Disordered Porous Layers (L.E.Howle).
Micromechanics of Ordered, Unidirectional Heterogeneous Materials (C.Y. Wang).
Modelling Turbulence in Porous Media (J.L. Lage et al.).
Turbulence Characteristics in Porous Media (T. Masuoka, Y. Takatsu).
Heat and Mass Transfer in Porous Material (W.J. Chang, C.I Weng).
Isothermal Nucleation and Bubble Growth in Porous Media at Low Supersaturations (S. Bories, M. Prat).
Effects of Rotation on Convection in a Porous Layer During Alloy Solidification. (D.N. Riahi).
Chemically Driven Convection in Porous Media (I. Pop et al.).
Methane Hydrates in Porous Layers: Gas Formation and Convection(A. Bejan et al.).
Gravity Driven Flows in Porous Rocks: Effects of Layering, Reaction, Boiling and Double Advection (A.W. Woods).
Porous Rivers: A New Way of Conceptualising and Modelling River and Floodplain Flows (S.N. Lane, R.J. Hardy).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2002
- Published:
- 20th June 2002
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080439655
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543178
About the Author
I. Pop
University of Cluj, Faculty of Mathematics, Romania
University of Cluj, Faculty of Mathematics, Romania
Derek Ingham
Department of Applied Mathematics, Ingham Centre for Computational Fluid Dynamics, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK
Department of Applied Mathematics, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK