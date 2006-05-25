Transport Phenomena in Multiphase Systems

Engineering students in a wide variety of engineering disciplines from mechanical and chemical to biomedical and materials engineering must master the principles of transport phenomena as an essential tool in analyzing and designing any system or systems wherein momentum, heat and mass are transferred. This textbook was developed to address that need, with a clear presentation of the fundamentals, ample problem sets to reinforce that knowledge, and tangible examples of how this knowledge is put to use in engineering design. Professional engineers, too, will find this book invaluable as reference for everything from heat exchanger design to chemical processing system design and more.