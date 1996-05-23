Transport Phenomena in Materials Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200283, 9780080575827

Transport Phenomena in Materials Processing, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Editors: James Hartnett Thomas Irvine George Greene Young Cho
Serial Volume Editors: Dimos Poulikakos
eBook ISBN: 9780080575827
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd May 1996
Page Count: 433
Table of Contents

D. Poulikakos and J.M. Waldvogel, Heat Transfer and Fluid Dynamics in the Process of Spray Deposition. C.P. Grigoropoulos, T.D. Bennett, J.-R. Ho, X. Wu, and X. Zhang, Heat and Mass Transfer in Pulsed-Laser-InducedPhase Transformations. Y. Jaluria, Heat and Mass Transfer in the Extrusion of Non-Newtonian Materials. P.J. Prescott and F.P. Incropera, Convection Heat and Mass Transfer in Alloy Solidification. R.L. Mahajan, Transport Phenomena in Chemical Vapor-Deposition Systems. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Materials processing and manufacturing are fields of growing importance whereby transport phenomena play a central role in many of the applications. This volume is one of the first collections of contributions on thesubject. The five papers cover a wide variety of applications

Readership

Mechanical engineers, especially those working in the field of heat transfer, materials processing and manufacturing, and industrial engineers in research, graduate schools, and industry.

Reviews

@qu:"Wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field." @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:"Serve[s] as a broad review for experts in the field...Will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only a general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research." @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE

