Transport of Nutrients in Plants provides the study of nutrient movement in plants. The greater part of this book deals with the physiology and cytology of phloem. The first chapter of the text deals with studies on the definition of the cellular pathways of transport. Chapter 2 considers how the mobility of solutes can be measured and the range of chemical species which are moved in xylem and phloem. The next chapter discusses the concepts of velocity and rate. The rest of the book is devoted to the characteristics of phloem transport and the ultrastructure of sieve elements, including such topics as the control of movement, solute-loading and -unloading mechanisms, the dependence of transport upon metabolic energy, bidirectional movement and water movement in phloem. Finally an account is given of the movement of endogenous growth regulators and a brief assessment of 'hormone-directed' transport. Botanists will find the book very interesting and informative.

Table of Contents



Introduction

1 The Pathways of Long Distance Transport

The Movement of Solutes from the Roots to the Leaves

The Movement of Solutes from the Mature Leaves to the Roots and Immature Aerial Parts of the Plant

The Movement of Solutes in Radial and Tangential Transport Systems

2 The Range of Solutes Transported in Plants

the Determination of Mobility

Solutes Transported in the Xylem

Solutes Transported in the Phloem

Solutes Transported in Radial and Tangential Transport Systems

3 The Control of Solute Loading and Unloading at Sources and Sinks

General Considerations and the Concept of Solute 'Potential'

Selectivity of the Sieve Tube

The Mechanism of Sugar Transport into Sieve Tubes

The Movement of Synthetic Compounds into Sieve Tubes

4 The Measurement and Concepts of Velocity and Mass Transfer

The Measurement of Velocity

The Measurement of Rates of Mass Transfer

5 The Control of the Rate and Direction of Phloem Transport

Control by Sources and Sinks

Control by the Transport Conduits

The Effect of Environmental Factors on Translocation

6 The Structure of Phloem Cells

The Ontogeny of Phloem Cells

The Developmental Stage at Which Sieve Elements Translocate

The Ultrastructure of Phloem

Phloem Plugging

7 The Hypotheses of the Mechanism of Sieve Tube Transport

'Passive' Mechanisms

'Active' Mechanisms

8 Metabolic Energy and Transport

The 'Metabolic Potential' of Phloem

The Effect of Localised Application of Low Temperatures, Metabolic Inhibitors and Anoxia on Transport

9 Simultaneous Bidirectional Movement and the Kinetics of Multiple Tracer Experiments

Simultaneous Bidirectional Movement

Multiple Solute Transport in One Direction

10 The Osmotic Properties of Sieve Elements and Water Movement in Phloem

The Osmotic Properties of Sieve Elements

Evidence for Water Movement in Sieve Tubes

11 Naturally Occurring Growth Regulators, their Movement and Effects Upon Nutrient Transport

The Transport of Growth Regulators

'Hormone-Directed' Transport

Concluding Remarks

References

Glossary of Terms

List of Abbreviations

Author Index

Subject Index