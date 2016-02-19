Transport of Nutrients in Plants
1st Edition
Description
Transport of Nutrients in Plants provides the study of nutrient movement in plants. The greater part of this book deals with the physiology and cytology of phloem. The first chapter of the text deals with studies on the definition of the cellular pathways of transport. Chapter 2 considers how the mobility of solutes can be measured and the range of chemical species which are moved in xylem and phloem. The next chapter discusses the concepts of velocity and rate. The rest of the book is devoted to the characteristics of phloem transport and the ultrastructure of sieve elements, including such topics as the control of movement, solute-loading and -unloading mechanisms, the dependence of transport upon metabolic energy, bidirectional movement and water movement in phloem. Finally an account is given of the movement of endogenous growth regulators and a brief assessment of 'hormone-directed' transport. Botanists will find the book very interesting and informative.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 The Pathways of Long Distance Transport
The Movement of Solutes from the Roots to the Leaves
The Movement of Solutes from the Mature Leaves to the Roots and Immature Aerial Parts of the Plant
The Movement of Solutes in Radial and Tangential Transport Systems
2 The Range of Solutes Transported in Plants
the Determination of Mobility
Solutes Transported in the Xylem
Solutes Transported in the Phloem
Solutes Transported in Radial and Tangential Transport Systems
3 The Control of Solute Loading and Unloading at Sources and Sinks
General Considerations and the Concept of Solute 'Potential'
Selectivity of the Sieve Tube
The Mechanism of Sugar Transport into Sieve Tubes
The Movement of Synthetic Compounds into Sieve Tubes
4 The Measurement and Concepts of Velocity and Mass Transfer
The Measurement of Velocity
The Measurement of Rates of Mass Transfer
5 The Control of the Rate and Direction of Phloem Transport
Control by Sources and Sinks
Control by the Transport Conduits
The Effect of Environmental Factors on Translocation
6 The Structure of Phloem Cells
The Ontogeny of Phloem Cells
The Developmental Stage at Which Sieve Elements Translocate
The Ultrastructure of Phloem
Phloem Plugging
7 The Hypotheses of the Mechanism of Sieve Tube Transport
'Passive' Mechanisms
'Active' Mechanisms
8 Metabolic Energy and Transport
The 'Metabolic Potential' of Phloem
The Effect of Localised Application of Low Temperatures, Metabolic Inhibitors and Anoxia on Transport
9 Simultaneous Bidirectional Movement and the Kinetics of Multiple Tracer Experiments
Simultaneous Bidirectional Movement
Multiple Solute Transport in One Direction
10 The Osmotic Properties of Sieve Elements and Water Movement in Phloem
The Osmotic Properties of Sieve Elements
Evidence for Water Movement in Sieve Tubes
11 Naturally Occurring Growth Regulators, their Movement and Effects Upon Nutrient Transport
The Transport of Growth Regulators
'Hormone-Directed' Transport
Concluding Remarks
References
Glossary of Terms
List of Abbreviations
Author Index
Subject Index
