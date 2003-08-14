Transport Mediated by Electrified Interfaces, Volume 18
1st Edition
Studies in the Linear, Non-linear and far from Equilibrium Regimes
Table of Contents
Introduction and Scope
Non-equilibrium regimes
Studies in the linear regime close to equilibrium
Studies in the non-linear regime close to equilibrium
Studies in the non-linear regime far from equilibrium
Future directions
Description
Transport Mediated by Electrified Interfaces provides an overview of the innovative use of electro-kinetic phenomena in experimentally exploring non-equilibrium regions of chemically non-reacting systems. Transport phenomena mediated by charged liquid-liquid interfaces and solid-liquid interfaces are also covered. Transport phenomena mediated by electrified interfaces are discussed in the context of a number of important areas, including, soil/water systems, phase transfer catalysis, animal/plant physiology and mimicking taste/smell sensing mechanisms.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the innovative use of electro-kinetic phenomena
- Discusses conventional electro-kinetics and other transport phenomena mediated by charged interfaces
- Of special interest to those working in the area of interface science
Readership
Postgraduate researchers based in the following departments of academic institutions/research institutes: Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Physical/Biophysical Chemistry, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Sciences. Research and development staff working in membrane-based industries
