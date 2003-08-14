Transport Mediated by Electrified Interfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514530, 9780080543161

Transport Mediated by Electrified Interfaces, Volume 18

1st Edition

Studies in the Linear, Non-linear and far from Equilibrium Regimes

Series Volume Editors: R.C. Srivastava R. Rastogi
eBook ISBN: 9780080543161
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514530
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th August 2003
Page Count: 323
Table of Contents

Introduction and Scope
Non-equilibrium regimes
Studies in the linear regime close to equilibrium
Studies in the non-linear regime close to equilibrium
Studies in the non-linear regime far from equilibrium
Future directions

Description

Transport Mediated by Electrified Interfaces provides an overview of the innovative use of electro-kinetic phenomena in experimentally exploring non-equilibrium regions of chemically non-reacting systems. Transport phenomena mediated by charged liquid-liquid interfaces and solid-liquid interfaces are also covered. Transport phenomena mediated by electrified interfaces are discussed in the context of a number of important areas, including, soil/water systems, phase transfer catalysis, animal/plant physiology and mimicking taste/smell sensing mechanisms.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the innovative use of electro-kinetic phenomena
  • Discusses conventional electro-kinetics and other transport phenomena mediated by charged interfaces
  • Of special interest to those working in the area of interface science

Readership

Postgraduate researchers based in the following departments of academic institutions/research institutes: Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Physical/Biophysical Chemistry, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Sciences. Research and development staff working in membrane-based industries

Details

No. of pages:
323
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080543161
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444514530

About the Series Volume Editors

R.C. Srivastava Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, India

R. Rastogi Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian National Science Academy, Hony and Emeritus Professor, Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur, India

