Transport in Biological Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124158245, 9780123978493

Transport in Biological Media

1st Edition

Editors: Sid Becker Andrey Kuznetsov
eBook ISBN: 9780123978493
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124158245
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th May 2013
Page Count: 570
Description

Transport in Biological Media is a solid resource of mathematical models for researchers across a broad range of scientific and engineering problems such as the effects of drug delivery, chemotherapy, or insulin intake to interpret transport experiments in areas of cutting edge biological research. A wide range of emerging theoretical and experimental mathematical methodologies are offered by biological topic to appeal to individual researchers to assist them in solving problems in their specific area of research. Researchers in biology, biophysics, biomathematics, chemistry, engineers and clinical fields specific to transport modeling will find this resource indispensible.

Key Features

  • Provides detailed mathematical model development to interpret experiments and provides current modeling practices
  • Provides a wide range of biological and clinical applications
  • Includes physiological descriptions of models

Readership

Researchers, Academic Libraries, University Labs, Faculty and Advanced Grad Students

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. Modeling Momentum and Mass Transport in Cellular Biological Media: From the Molecular to the Tissue Scale

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Mechanics of Biomolecules, Subcellular Structures and Biological Cells

1.3 Formulation of Balance Laws and Constitutive Equations

1.4 Calculation of Constitutive Parameters

1.5 Modeling of Growth and Pattern Formation

References

Chapter 2. Thermal Pain in Teeth: Heat Transfer, Thermomechanics and Ion Transport

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Modeling of Thermally Induced Dentinal Fluid Flow

2.3 Modeling of Nociceptor Transduction

2.4 Results and Discussion

2.5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 3. Drug Release in Biological Tissues

Nomenclature

Greek Symbols

Acronyms

Subscripts

Superscripts

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Continuum Modeling of Mass Transport in Porous Media

3.3 Conservation of Drug Mass

3.4 Analytical Solutions for Local Mass Non-Equilibrium

3.5 Analytical Solutions for Local Mass Equilibrium

3.6 Applications of Porous Media to the Drug-Eluting Stent

3.7 Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. Transport of Water and Solutes Across Endothelial Barriers and Tumor Cell Adhesion in the Microcirculation

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Microvascular Transport

4.3 Modulation of Microvascular Transport

4.4 Tumor Cell Adhesion in the Microcirculation

4.5 Summary and Opportunities for Future Study

References

Chapter 5. Carrier-Mediated Transport Through Biomembranes

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Physicochemical Principles and Kinetic Modeling of Carrier-Mediated Transport

5.3 Experimentally Observable Features of Carrier-Mediated Transport Phenomena

5.4 Kinetic Modeling of Mitochondrial Uniporter

5.5 Other Modes of Carrier-Mediated Transport: Antiport and Cotransport

5.6 Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 6. Blood Flow Through Capillary Networks

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equations of Steady Capillary Blood Flow

6.3 Steady Flow Through Tree Networks

6.4 Steady Flow Through Homogeneous Networks

6.5 Equations of Unsteady Blood Flow

6.6 Unsteady Flow Through Tree Networks

6.7 Summary and Outlook

References

Chapter 7. Models of Cerebrovascular Perfusion

7.1 Introduction

7.2 From Arteries to Cells and Back Again (Cerebral Anatomy and Physiology)

7.3 Structure of Arterial Blood Vessels

7.4 A Simple Description of Cerebral Autoregulation

7.5 Vascular Trees and Their Numerical Simulation

7.6 Simple Models of Autoregulated Cerebral Perfusion

7.7 More Complex Models

7.8 Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. Mechanobiology of the Arterial Wall

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Overview of the Arterial Wall

8.3 The Extracellular Matrix

8.4 Vascular Cells

8.5 Architecture of the Arterial Wall

8.6 Constitutive Models for the Arterial Wall

8.7 Modeling Vascular Disease: Intracranial Aneurysms

References

Chapter 9. Shear Stress Variation and Plasma Viscosity Effect in Microcirculation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Models and Methods

9.3 Algorithm Validations

9.4 WSS Variation Induced by Blood Flows in Microvessels

9.5 Suspending Viscosity Effect

9.6 Summary

References

Chapter 10. Targeted Drug Delivery: Multifunctional Nanoparticles and Direct Micro-Drug Delivery to Tumors

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Diagnostic Imaging and Image-Guided Drug Delivery

10.3 Free Transport

10.4 Forced Transport

10.5 Direct Transport

10.6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 11. Electrotransport Across Membranes in Biological Media: Electrokinetic Theories and Applications in Drug Delivery

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Nernst-Planck Theory and Model Simulation Analyses

11.3 Electrotransport Under a Constant Electric Field Across Membrane (Symmetric Conditions)

11.4 Electrotransport Under Variable Electric Field Across Membrane (Asymmetric Conditions)

11.5 Electrotransport Across Multiple Barriers/Membranes

11.6 Electrotransport Under Alternating Current

11.7 Electropermeabilization Effect

11.8 Electrokinetic Methods of Enhanced Transport Across Biological Membranes

References

Chapter 12. Mass Transfer Phenomena in Electroporation

Nomenclature

Symbols

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Electroporation Background and Theory

12.3 Applications of Electroporation-Mediated Mass Transport in Biological Systems

12.4 Mechanisms of Pulsed Electric Field-Mediated Transport into Cells

12.5 Experimental Methods Used to Study Mass Transfer During Electroporation

12.6 Mathematical Models Describing Molecular Transport During Reversible Electroporation

12.7 Future Needs in Mathematical Modeling of Mass Transport for Electroporation Research

References

Chapter 13. Modeling Cell Electroporation and Its Measurable Effects in Tissue

13.1 Introduction – Electroporation

13.2 Skin Electroporation

13.3 Physical Changes in Biological Tissue Following Electroporation

13.4 Modeling of Skin Electroporation Transport

13.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 14. Modeling Intracellular Transport in Neurons

Nomenclature

Subscripts

Abbreviations

14.1 Introduction

14.2 A Model of Axonal Transport Drug Delivery

14.3 Effect of Dynein Velocity Distribution on Propagation of positive Injury Signals in Axons

14.4 Simulation of Merging of Viral Concentration Waves in Retrograde Viral Transport in Axons

14.5 Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

Sid Becker

Dr. Becker is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Canterbury. He is an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow and is a recipient of the Royal Society’s Marsden Grant. He has held academic positions in Germany, the United States, and New Zealand. His research is primarily in computational and analytical modelling of heat and mass transfer processes in biological media. Dr. Becker is also the co-editor of the previous two books: Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Biological Processes (2015) and Transport in Biological Media (2013).

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Post Graduate Studies, Mechanical Engineering, University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand

Andrey Kuznetsov

Andrey Kuznetsov

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mechanical Engineering,North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA

Reviews

"Transport in Biological Media. Edited by Sid M. Becker and Andrey V. Kuznetsov. Academic Press. Amsterdam (The Netherlands) and Boston (Massachusetts): Elsevier. $149.95. xiii 559 p.; ill.; index. ISBN: 978-0-12-415824-5. 2013." - The Quarterly Review of Biology,September 2014

 

"Biochemists and biochemical engineers present interdisciplinary modeling strategies and theoretical tools that are used to understand the diverse phenomena associated with transport within biological media."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013

Ratings and Reviews

