Transport in Biological Media
1st Edition
Description
Transport in Biological Media is a solid resource of mathematical models for researchers across a broad range of scientific and engineering problems such as the effects of drug delivery, chemotherapy, or insulin intake to interpret transport experiments in areas of cutting edge biological research. A wide range of emerging theoretical and experimental mathematical methodologies are offered by biological topic to appeal to individual researchers to assist them in solving problems in their specific area of research. Researchers in biology, biophysics, biomathematics, chemistry, engineers and clinical fields specific to transport modeling will find this resource indispensible.
Key Features
- Provides detailed mathematical model development to interpret experiments and provides current modeling practices
- Provides a wide range of biological and clinical applications
- Includes physiological descriptions of models
Readership
Researchers, Academic Libraries, University Labs, Faculty and Advanced Grad Students
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Modeling Momentum and Mass Transport in Cellular Biological Media: From the Molecular to the Tissue Scale
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Mechanics of Biomolecules, Subcellular Structures and Biological Cells
1.3 Formulation of Balance Laws and Constitutive Equations
1.4 Calculation of Constitutive Parameters
1.5 Modeling of Growth and Pattern Formation
References
Chapter 2. Thermal Pain in Teeth: Heat Transfer, Thermomechanics and Ion Transport
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Modeling of Thermally Induced Dentinal Fluid Flow
2.3 Modeling of Nociceptor Transduction
2.4 Results and Discussion
2.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Drug Release in Biological Tissues
Nomenclature
Greek Symbols
Acronyms
Subscripts
Superscripts
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Continuum Modeling of Mass Transport in Porous Media
3.3 Conservation of Drug Mass
3.4 Analytical Solutions for Local Mass Non-Equilibrium
3.5 Analytical Solutions for Local Mass Equilibrium
3.6 Applications of Porous Media to the Drug-Eluting Stent
3.7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Transport of Water and Solutes Across Endothelial Barriers and Tumor Cell Adhesion in the Microcirculation
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Microvascular Transport
4.3 Modulation of Microvascular Transport
4.4 Tumor Cell Adhesion in the Microcirculation
4.5 Summary and Opportunities for Future Study
References
Chapter 5. Carrier-Mediated Transport Through Biomembranes
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Physicochemical Principles and Kinetic Modeling of Carrier-Mediated Transport
5.3 Experimentally Observable Features of Carrier-Mediated Transport Phenomena
5.4 Kinetic Modeling of Mitochondrial Uniporter
5.5 Other Modes of Carrier-Mediated Transport: Antiport and Cotransport
5.6 Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Blood Flow Through Capillary Networks
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Equations of Steady Capillary Blood Flow
6.3 Steady Flow Through Tree Networks
6.4 Steady Flow Through Homogeneous Networks
6.5 Equations of Unsteady Blood Flow
6.6 Unsteady Flow Through Tree Networks
6.7 Summary and Outlook
References
Chapter 7. Models of Cerebrovascular Perfusion
7.1 Introduction
7.2 From Arteries to Cells and Back Again (Cerebral Anatomy and Physiology)
7.3 Structure of Arterial Blood Vessels
7.4 A Simple Description of Cerebral Autoregulation
7.5 Vascular Trees and Their Numerical Simulation
7.6 Simple Models of Autoregulated Cerebral Perfusion
7.7 More Complex Models
7.8 Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Mechanobiology of the Arterial Wall
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Overview of the Arterial Wall
8.3 The Extracellular Matrix
8.4 Vascular Cells
8.5 Architecture of the Arterial Wall
8.6 Constitutive Models for the Arterial Wall
8.7 Modeling Vascular Disease: Intracranial Aneurysms
References
Chapter 9. Shear Stress Variation and Plasma Viscosity Effect in Microcirculation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Models and Methods
9.3 Algorithm Validations
9.4 WSS Variation Induced by Blood Flows in Microvessels
9.5 Suspending Viscosity Effect
9.6 Summary
References
Chapter 10. Targeted Drug Delivery: Multifunctional Nanoparticles and Direct Micro-Drug Delivery to Tumors
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Diagnostic Imaging and Image-Guided Drug Delivery
10.3 Free Transport
10.4 Forced Transport
10.5 Direct Transport
10.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Electrotransport Across Membranes in Biological Media: Electrokinetic Theories and Applications in Drug Delivery
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Nernst-Planck Theory and Model Simulation Analyses
11.3 Electrotransport Under a Constant Electric Field Across Membrane (Symmetric Conditions)
11.4 Electrotransport Under Variable Electric Field Across Membrane (Asymmetric Conditions)
11.5 Electrotransport Across Multiple Barriers/Membranes
11.6 Electrotransport Under Alternating Current
11.7 Electropermeabilization Effect
11.8 Electrokinetic Methods of Enhanced Transport Across Biological Membranes
References
Chapter 12. Mass Transfer Phenomena in Electroporation
Nomenclature
Symbols
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Electroporation Background and Theory
12.3 Applications of Electroporation-Mediated Mass Transport in Biological Systems
12.4 Mechanisms of Pulsed Electric Field-Mediated Transport into Cells
12.5 Experimental Methods Used to Study Mass Transfer During Electroporation
12.6 Mathematical Models Describing Molecular Transport During Reversible Electroporation
12.7 Future Needs in Mathematical Modeling of Mass Transport for Electroporation Research
References
Chapter 13. Modeling Cell Electroporation and Its Measurable Effects in Tissue
13.1 Introduction – Electroporation
13.2 Skin Electroporation
13.3 Physical Changes in Biological Tissue Following Electroporation
13.4 Modeling of Skin Electroporation Transport
13.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Modeling Intracellular Transport in Neurons
Nomenclature
Subscripts
Abbreviations
14.1 Introduction
14.2 A Model of Axonal Transport Drug Delivery
14.3 Effect of Dynein Velocity Distribution on Propagation of positive Injury Signals in Axons
14.4 Simulation of Merging of Viral Concentration Waves in Retrograde Viral Transport in Axons
14.5 Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978493
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158245
About the Editor
Sid Becker
Dr. Becker is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Canterbury. He is an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow and is a recipient of the Royal Society’s Marsden Grant. He has held academic positions in Germany, the United States, and New Zealand. His research is primarily in computational and analytical modelling of heat and mass transfer processes in biological media. Dr. Becker is also the co-editor of the previous two books: Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Biological Processes (2015) and Transport in Biological Media (2013).
Director of Post Graduate Studies, Mechanical Engineering, University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand
Andrey Kuznetsov
Professor of Mechanical Engineering,North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA
Reviews
"Transport in Biological Media. Edited by Sid M. Becker and Andrey V. Kuznetsov. Academic Press. Amsterdam (The Netherlands) and Boston (Massachusetts): Elsevier. $149.95. xiii 559 p.; ill.; index. ISBN: 978-0-12-415824-5. 2013." - The Quarterly Review of Biology,September 2014 "Biochemists and biochemical engineers present interdisciplinary modeling strategies and theoretical tools that are used to understand the diverse phenomena associated with transport within biological media."--
