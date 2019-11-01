Transport and Energy Research
1st Edition
A Behavioral Perspective
Description
Transport and Energy Research attempts to answer the question “how to reduce household energy consumption” from a behavioral perspective by citing extensive literature reviews and relevant case studies. It adopts a life-oriented approach that emphasizes cross-domain dependencies with respect to various life choices, but also discusses cross-sectoral collaboration for effective transport and energy policymaking. The book focuses not only on the passenger transport sector, but also on the domestics sector. Topics cover autonomous vehicles, time use across space driven by use of information and communication technologies, social issues associated with both transport and energy, and energy-saving lifestyles.
This book is a valuable resource for energy researchers, engineers, managers and planners on the current state of research, giving them the knowledge and tactics necessary to reduce energy consumption at the household level.
Key Features
- Examines transport and domestics issues associated with energy from a behavioral perspective in both an interdisciplinary and comprehensive way
- Offers an overview of current relevant research and the most recent developments
- Provides rich information about future research trends and innovative insights into effective policymaking
Readership
Energy researchers, engineers, managers, consultants and planners. Energy policy makers. Graduate students in the area
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Junyi Zhang
2. The role of the transport sector in energy transition and climate change mitigation: Insights from an integrated assessment model
Runsen Zhang
3. Effects of green policies on household transport and energy consumption behavior in Europe: A literature review
Dujuan Yang, Harry Timmermans
4. Energy consumption in the transport and domestic sectors: A household-level comparison between capital cities of Japan, China, and Indonesia
Weiyan Zong, Junyi Zhang, Biying Yu, Enjian Yao, Chunfu Shao
5. Travel choices, preferences and energy implications in California
Wei-Shiuen Ng
6. Children’s travel behaviour and implication to transport energy consumption of household: a case study of three Australian cities
Hitomi Nakanishi
7. Household residential location and commuting mode choices: Intra-household interaction modeling and its implications to energy policy
Junyi Zhang
8. Electric vehicles in China: Ownership and usage
Enjian Yao, Chunfu Shao, Fanglei Jin, Long Pan, Rui Zhang
9. Impacts of shared mobility on energy consumption and emissions in China
Biying Yu, Xiaoyi Li, Meimei Xue
10. Rural migrant workers’ energy consumption in passenger transport and domestic sectors of China: Case study from a social perspective
Ying Jiang, Junyi Zhang, Linghan Zhang
11. Japanese young people’s car ownership and usage: Research from an expenditure perspective
Weiyan Zong, Junyi Zhang, Ying Jiang
12. Behaviorally-oriented air transport and energy research
Tuqing Zhou, Junyi Zhang
13. Behavioral research on transport and energy in the context of tourism
Linghan Zhang, Junyi Zhang
14. Using behavioral science to encourage sustainable transportation decisions
Reuven Sussman
15. Life-oriented household energy consumption research
Weiyan Zong, Junyi Zhang, Ying Jiang
16. Lesson learned and future research
Junyi Zhang
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159651
About the Editor
Junyi Zhang
Prof. Junyi Zhang’s research fields include urban and regional planning, transportation planning, traffic engineering, environment and energy policies, tourism policy, and health policy in the contexts of both developed and developing countries. He is a professor of Regional and Urban Engineering at Hiroshima University, Japan. Prof. Zhang has developed various methodologies (surveys, modeling, policy evaluation, and planning, etc.) and applied them to analyze various issues related to the above fields from an interdisciplinary perspective, especially focusing on human behavior analysis and systematic approaches for about 25 years. In recent years, he has been especially promoting the life-oriented approach for cross-sectoral policies. He has published more than 370 refereed academic papers (more than 60 SCI/SSCI papers) in journals such as Transportation Research Part B, Transportation Research Part D, Journal of Transport Geography, Transportation, Tourism Management, Annals of Tourism Research, Energy Policy, Energy, and Environment and Planning B. He has been serving as a reviewer for more 20 SCI/SSCI journals and as an editorial board member or an associate editor for more than 10 internationally well-recognized journals since 2000. He published several books and was editor-in-chief of the journal “Asian Transport Studies (ATS)” of EASTS (Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies), which is the largest transportation association in the Asian and Pacific region, from 2011 to 2016. Currently, he is one of five board members of the International Association for Travel Behaviour Research (IATBR). He has about 15 years of experience professionally in the field related to the proposed book contents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mobilities and Urban Policy Lab, IDEC, Hiroshima University