Transport and Energy Research

Prof. Junyi Zhang’s research fields include urban and regional planning, transportation planning, traffic engineering, environment and energy policies, tourism policy, and health policy in the contexts of both developed and developing countries. He is a professor of Regional and Urban Engineering at Hiroshima University, Japan. Prof. Zhang has developed various methodologies (surveys, modeling, policy evaluation, and planning, etc.) and applied them to analyze various issues related to the above fields from an interdisciplinary perspective, especially focusing on human behavior analysis and systematic approaches for about 25 years. In recent years, he has been especially promoting the life-oriented approach for cross-sectoral policies. He has published more than 370 refereed academic papers (more than 60 SCI/SSCI papers) in journals such as Transportation Research Part B, Transportation Research Part D, Journal of Transport Geography, Transportation, Tourism Management, Annals of Tourism Research, Energy Policy, Energy, and Environment and Planning B. He has been serving as a reviewer for more 20 SCI/SSCI journals and as an editorial board member or an associate editor for more than 10 internationally well-recognized journals since 2000. He published several books and was editor-in-chief of the journal “Asian Transport Studies (ATS)” of EASTS (Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies), which is the largest transportation association in the Asian and Pacific region, from 2011 to 2016. Currently, he is one of five board members of the International Association for Travel Behaviour Research (IATBR). He has about 15 years of experience professionally in the field related to the proposed book contents.