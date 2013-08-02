Transplantation - Print and E-Book - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702049606, 9780702057038

Transplantation - Print and E-Book

5th Edition

A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice

Editors: John Forsythe
eBook ISBN: 9780702057038
eBook ISBN: 9780702049682
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702049606
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 2nd August 2013
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

• Controversies in the ethics of organ transplantation
• Organ donation in the UK: recent progress and future challenges
• Immunology of graft rejection
• Testing for histocompatibility
• Immunosuppression with the kidney as paradigm
• Preservation and perfusion of abdominal organs for transplantation
• Recent trends in kidney transplantation
• Liver transplantation
• Pancreas transplantation
• Islet transplantation
• Cardiothoracic transplantation
• Transplant infectious disease
• Chronic transplant dysfunction
• Index

Description

Transplantation meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.

This is a title in the Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series whose eight volumes are an established and highly regarded source of information for the specialist general surgeon.

Key Features

  • The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within each major surgical sub-specialty.

  • Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.

  • Purchase of a print book also includes a downloadable version of the eBook.

Details

About the Editors

John Forsythe Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Transplant and Endocrine Surgeon, Transplant Unit, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Professor, Clinical Surgery, University of Edinburgh, UK.

