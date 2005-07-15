Transplantation of the Liver

I. General Considerations



1. History of Liver and Other Splanchnic Organ Transplantation

2. Liver Organ Allocation: The U.S. Model

3. Liver Organ Allocation: The Great Britain and European Models

4. Hepatic Anatomy

5. Hepatic Physiology and Assessment of Hepatic Function

6. Molecular Biology of the Liver

7. Influence of Liver Transplantation on Liver Surgery



II. Patient Evaluation: Adult



8. Current Indications, Contraindications and Timing for Liver Transplantation

9. Transplantation for Viral Hepatitis A & B

10. Transplantation for Hepatitis C

11. Transplantation for Fulminant Hepatic Failure

12. Transplantation for Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

13. Transplantation for Sclerosing Cholangitis

14. Liver Transplantation for Autoimmune Chronic Active Hepatitis

15. Transplantation for Primary Hepatic Malignancy

16. Liver Transplantation for Metastatic Hepatic Malignancy

17. Liver Transplantation for Hematological Disorders: Hereditary Hemochromatosis, Protophyria, and Coagulation Defects

18. Transplantation for Budd-Chiari Syndrome

19. Liver Transplantation for Alcoholic Cirrhosis

20. Unusual Indications for Liver Transplantation



III. Patient Evaluation: Pediatric



21. General Criteria for Pediatric Transplantation

22. Transplantation for Cholestatic Liver Disease

23. Transplantation for Biliary Atresia

24. Liver Transplantation for Metabolic Disease

25. Transplantation for Hepatic Malignancy in Children

26. Nutritional Aspects of Pediatric Liver Transplantation



IV. Special Considerations in Patient Evaluation



27. Ethical Decisions in Liver Transplantation

28. Psychosocial Assessment of Adult Liver Transplant Recipients

29. Pretransplantation Evaluation: Pulmonary, Cardiac, and Renal

30. Pretransplantation Infectious Disease Screening for Transplantation Candidates

31. Role of the Clinical Nurse Coordinator: Preoperative Care

32. Radiologic Evaluation in the Liver Trnaplant Patient

33. Monitoring and Care of the Patient Prior to Transplantation

34. Nutritional Aspects of Adult Liver Transplantation

35. Surgery for Portal Hypertension in the Era of Liver Transplantation



V. The Operation



36. Donor Selection and Management

37. The Donor Operation

38. Principles of Organ Preservation

39. The Recipient Hepatectomy and Grafting

40. Anesthesia for Liver Transplantation



VI. Split and Living Donor Transplantation



41. Split Liver Transplantation for the Pediatric and Adult Recipient

42. Living Related Liver Transplantation in Pediatric Recipients

43. Split Liver Transplantation for Two Adults

44. Adult Living Donor and Recipient Evaluation and Selection

45. Adult Living Donor Hepatectomy and Recipient Operation

46. Imaging Techniques in Living Donor Transplantation

47. Outcomes in Living Donor Transplantation





VII. Unusual Operative Problems



48. Venous Anomalies Including Protal Vein Thrombosis and Prior Portosystemic Shunts

49. Liver Transplantation and Situs Inversus

50. Retransplantation

51. Clinical Management of Necrotic Liver During Transplantation Surgery

52. Transplantation of the Liver With Digestive Organs

53. Combined Liver-Kidney Transplantation

54. Auxiliary Transplants



VIII. Postoperative Care



55. Postoperative Intensive Care Management

56. Postoperative Intensive Care Management: Children

57. Postoperative Care Management: Adults

58. Postoperative Care Management: Children

59. Renal Failure in the Adult Transplant Recipient

60. Graft Failure: Cause, Etiology, Recognition and Treatment

61. Technical Problems: Biliary

62. Technical Problems: Vascular

63. Infections After Liver Transplantation

64. Late Onset Complications and Recurrent Non-Malignant Disease

65. Neuropsychiatric Outcomes in Liver Transplantation

66. Transplantation of the Liver: Postoperative Neurological Disorders and Prognosis

67. Role of the Posttransplantation Coordinator



IX. Liver Transplant Pathology



68. Histological Patterns of Rejection and Other Causes of Liver Dysfunction

69. Pathology of Recurrence of Non-Neoplastic Disease After Liver Transplantation

70. Posttransplantation De Novo Malignancies



X. Immunology of Liver Transplantation



71. Rejection After Transplantation

72. Cell Migration, Chimerism, and Graft Acceptance, With Particular Reference To the Liver

73. ABO, Tissue Typing, and Crossmatching Incompatibility in Liver Transplantation



XI. Immunosuppression



74. Induction and Maintenance of Immunosuppression

75. Special Considerations for Pediatric Immunosuppression After Liver Transplantation

76. Treatment of Acute and Chronic Rejection

77. New Immunosuppressive Drugs



XII. Survival and Results



78. Preoperative Predictors of Outcome in Liver Transplantation: Models for Defining High-Risk Recipients

79. Overall National Results of Liver Transplantation Between 1987 and 2000

80. Long-Term Functional Recovery and Quality of Life

81. Results: Survival and Quality of Life After Orthotopic Liver Transplantation in Children



XIII. Future Developments in Liver Transplantation



82. Gene Therapy in Transplantation

83. Xenotransplantation

84. Hepatocyte Transplantation

85. New Approaches in Immunosuppression

86. Ischemia Reperfusion Injury of the Liver

87. Extracorporeal Xenogeneic Liver Support

88. Development of Bio Artificial Liver



