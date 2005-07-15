Transplantation of the Liver
2nd Edition
Spearheaded by two of the world's preeminent experts in liver surgery, the new edition of this landmark masterwork encompasses all of today's best knowledge in the field. It provides detailed discussions of everything from pathophysiology and patient and donor selection...through transplantation anesthesia and full range of operative procedures...to immunosuppression, postoperative care, and ethical issues. The result is an ideal single source for authoritative, up-to-the-minute guidance on every imaginable aspect of liver transplantation.
- Discusses the background and available management options for each hepatic disease entity.
- Addresses anesthesia for liver transplantation„oa crucial aspect of successful surgery that is often neglected in other sources.
- Provides step-by-step descriptions of today's full range of transplantation techniques.
- Details postoperative care, including intensive
- Considers the ethical issues involved in using living donors.
- Delivers pearls and pitfalls that provide important advice from world-renowned experts.
I. General Considerations
1. History of Liver and Other Splanchnic Organ Transplantation
2. Liver Organ Allocation: The U.S. Model
3. Liver Organ Allocation: The Great Britain and European Models
4. Hepatic Anatomy
5. Hepatic Physiology and Assessment of Hepatic Function
6. Molecular Biology of the Liver
7. Influence of Liver Transplantation on Liver Surgery
II. Patient Evaluation: Adult
8. Current Indications, Contraindications and Timing for Liver Transplantation
9. Transplantation for Viral Hepatitis A & B
10. Transplantation for Hepatitis C
11. Transplantation for Fulminant Hepatic Failure
12. Transplantation for Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
13. Transplantation for Sclerosing Cholangitis
14. Liver Transplantation for Autoimmune Chronic Active Hepatitis
15. Transplantation for Primary Hepatic Malignancy
16. Liver Transplantation for Metastatic Hepatic Malignancy
17. Liver Transplantation for Hematological Disorders: Hereditary Hemochromatosis, Protophyria, and Coagulation Defects
18. Transplantation for Budd-Chiari Syndrome
19. Liver Transplantation for Alcoholic Cirrhosis
20. Unusual Indications for Liver Transplantation
III. Patient Evaluation: Pediatric
21. General Criteria for Pediatric Transplantation
22. Transplantation for Cholestatic Liver Disease
23. Transplantation for Biliary Atresia
24. Liver Transplantation for Metabolic Disease
25. Transplantation for Hepatic Malignancy in Children
26. Nutritional Aspects of Pediatric Liver Transplantation
IV. Special Considerations in Patient Evaluation
27. Ethical Decisions in Liver Transplantation
28. Psychosocial Assessment of Adult Liver Transplant Recipients
29. Pretransplantation Evaluation: Pulmonary, Cardiac, and Renal
30. Pretransplantation Infectious Disease Screening for Transplantation Candidates
31. Role of the Clinical Nurse Coordinator: Preoperative Care
32. Radiologic Evaluation in the Liver Trnaplant Patient
33. Monitoring and Care of the Patient Prior to Transplantation
34. Nutritional Aspects of Adult Liver Transplantation
35. Surgery for Portal Hypertension in the Era of Liver Transplantation
V. The Operation
36. Donor Selection and Management
37. The Donor Operation
38. Principles of Organ Preservation
39. The Recipient Hepatectomy and Grafting
40. Anesthesia for Liver Transplantation
VI. Split and Living Donor Transplantation
41. Split Liver Transplantation for the Pediatric and Adult Recipient
42. Living Related Liver Transplantation in Pediatric Recipients
43. Split Liver Transplantation for Two Adults
44. Adult Living Donor and Recipient Evaluation and Selection
45. Adult Living Donor Hepatectomy and Recipient Operation
46. Imaging Techniques in Living Donor Transplantation
47. Outcomes in Living Donor Transplantation
VII. Unusual Operative Problems
48. Venous Anomalies Including Protal Vein Thrombosis and Prior Portosystemic Shunts
49. Liver Transplantation and Situs Inversus
50. Retransplantation
51. Clinical Management of Necrotic Liver During Transplantation Surgery
52. Transplantation of the Liver With Digestive Organs
53. Combined Liver-Kidney Transplantation
54. Auxiliary Transplants
VIII. Postoperative Care
55. Postoperative Intensive Care Management
56. Postoperative Intensive Care Management: Children
57. Postoperative Care Management: Adults
58. Postoperative Care Management: Children
59. Renal Failure in the Adult Transplant Recipient
60. Graft Failure: Cause, Etiology, Recognition and Treatment
61. Technical Problems: Biliary
62. Technical Problems: Vascular
63. Infections After Liver Transplantation
64. Late Onset Complications and Recurrent Non-Malignant Disease
65. Neuropsychiatric Outcomes in Liver Transplantation
66. Transplantation of the Liver: Postoperative Neurological Disorders and Prognosis
67. Role of the Posttransplantation Coordinator
IX. Liver Transplant Pathology
68. Histological Patterns of Rejection and Other Causes of Liver Dysfunction
69. Pathology of Recurrence of Non-Neoplastic Disease After Liver Transplantation
70. Posttransplantation De Novo Malignancies
X. Immunology of Liver Transplantation
71. Rejection After Transplantation
72. Cell Migration, Chimerism, and Graft Acceptance, With Particular Reference To the Liver
73. ABO, Tissue Typing, and Crossmatching Incompatibility in Liver Transplantation
XI. Immunosuppression
74. Induction and Maintenance of Immunosuppression
75. Special Considerations for Pediatric Immunosuppression After Liver Transplantation
76. Treatment of Acute and Chronic Rejection
77. New Immunosuppressive Drugs
XII. Survival and Results
78. Preoperative Predictors of Outcome in Liver Transplantation: Models for Defining High-Risk Recipients
79. Overall National Results of Liver Transplantation Between 1987 and 2000
80. Long-Term Functional Recovery and Quality of Life
81. Results: Survival and Quality of Life After Orthotopic Liver Transplantation in Children
XIII. Future Developments in Liver Transplantation
82. Gene Therapy in Transplantation
83. Xenotransplantation
84. Hepatocyte Transplantation
85. New Approaches in Immunosuppression
86. Ischemia Reperfusion Injury of the Liver
87. Extracorporeal Xenogeneic Liver Support
88. Development of Bio Artificial Liver
- 1520
- English
- © Saunders 2005
- 15th July 2005
- Saunders
- 9781437712964
- 9780721601182
Ronald Busuttil
William P. Longmire, Jr. Chair in Surgery, Distinguished Professor and Executive Chairman, UCLA Department of Surgery , Chief, Division of Liver and Pancreas Transplantation, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California
Goran Klintmalm
Chief and Chairman, Annette C. and Harold C. Simmons Transplant Institute, W.W. Caruth Chair in Organ Transplant Immunology, Professor of Surgery, Texas A&M College of Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Surgery, Division Chief, Transplant Surgery, Dallas, Texas