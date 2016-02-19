Transplantation Antigens
1st Edition
Markers of Biological Individuality
Transplantation Antigens: Markers of Biological Individuality investigates transplantation antigens and their function as markers of biological individuality. Topics covered include transplantation antigens of the human fetus, trophoblast, and spermatozoa; tissue distribution and cellular location of transplantation antigens; and serologic identification of human transplantation antigens. The biological significance of cross-reactions between histocompatibility antigens and antigens of bacterial and/or heterologous mammalian origin is also examined.
This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with an introduction to the phylogeny of transplantation reactivity, followed by a discussion on the appearance of transplantation antigens in the embryo and fetus and the ways in which these antigens interact with or are masked from the immunocytes of the pregnant female. The next chapter analyzes the data on the detection of transplantation antigens on human fetal cells, cells of trophoblastic origin, and spermatozoa. The intracellular distribution of transplantation antigens is also considered, along with the extraction of membranous transplantation antigens by pressure homogenization; the molecular nature of HL-A antigens; and solubilization of histocompatibility antigens with detergents. This monograph will appeal to biologists, physiologists, immunologists, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Introduction
Part I Introduction: The Transplantation Antigens
Chapter 1. Phylogeny of Transplantation Reactivity
I. Introduction
II. Transplantation Reactions among Invertebrates
III. Transplantation Reactions among Vertebrates
IV. Conclusions and Prospects
References
Chapter 2. Histocompatibility Genes, Transplantation Antigens, and Pregnancy
I. General Introduction
II. The Histocompatibility Antigens of Gametes and Embryos
III. Fetal and Maternal Barriers to Graft Rejection
IV. Mechanisms of Antigen Masking in the Trophoblast
V. Maternal Responses to Pregnancy
VI. Other Immunologie Issues in Pregnancy
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 3. Transplantation Antigens of the Human Fetus, Trophoblast, and Spermatozoa
I. Transplantation Antigens on Cells of the Human Fetus
II. Transplantation Antigens on Cells from Human Trophoblast
III. Transplantation Antigens on Human Spermatozoa
IV. Summary and Discussion
References
Chapter 4. The Tissue Distribution and Cellular Location of Transplantation Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Tissue Distribution of Transplantation Antigens
III. The Cellular Location of Transplantation Antigens
IV. Surface Distribution of Alloantigens
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Intracellular Distribution of Transplantation Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Serologic Identification of Human Transplantation Antigens: The HL-A System
I. Introduction
II. The HL-A System
III. The Serology of the HL-A System
IV. Discussion of the Possibility of Loci Other than LA and Four
V. Other Applications of the HL-A System
References
Chapter 7. The Biological Significance of Cross-Reactions between Histocompatibility Antigens and Antigens of Bacterial and/or Heterologous Mammalian Origin
I. Introduction
II. Induction of Allograft Sensitivity with Group A Streptococci
III. Immunologic Specificity of Allograft Sensitivity States Induced by Streptococcal Cells
IV. Biological Effects of Group A Streptococcal Membrane Antisera
V. Cross-Reactions between Histocompatibility Antigens of Different Mammalian Species
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Species-Distribution and Evolutionary Development of HL-A Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Reactivity of Human HL-A Antisera with Primate Leukocytes
III. Reactivity of Primate Alloantisera with Allogeneic Primate Leukocytes
IV. Reactivity of Chimpanzee Alloantisera with Human, Gorilla, and Orangutan Leukocytes
V. Reactivity of Chimpanzee Antisera to Human Leukocytes
VI. Reactivity of Human Antisera to Chimpanzee Antigens
VII. Cross-Reactions in Other Mammalian Allogeneic and Xenogeneic Histocompatibility Antigen Systems
VIII. Discussion
References
Part II Extraction of Transplantation Antigens
Chapter 9. Extraction of Membranous Transplantation Antigens by Pressure Homogenization
I. Introduction
II. Application to Mammalian Cells and Tissues
III. Perspectives
References
Chapter 10. The Sonic Process for Soluble Antigen Preparation
I. Introduction
II. Conditions of Sonic Exposure for Release of Transplantation Antigens
III. Transplantation Antigens Released from Different Species by Sonic Energy
IV. Advantages and Disadvantages of the Sonic Method
References
Chapter 11. Salt Extraction of Soluble HL-A Antigens
I. Introduction
II. HL-A Antigens from Cultured Lymphoid Cells
III. Solubilization of Cell Surface Antigens
IV. KCl Extraction of HL-A Antigens
V. Purification of Soluble HL-A Antigens
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 12. Purification and Structural Studies of Alloantigen Determinants Solubilized with Papain
I. Purification of Isoantigens
II. Separation of Antigenic Specificities
III. Chemical Nature of Specific Determinants
References
Chapter 13. Comparisons of HL-A Alloantigens Solubilized by Papain and TIS
I. Introduction
II. Solubilization of HL-A Alloantigens
III. Assay of HL-A Alloantigens
IV. Recovery of Soluble HL-A Alloantigens
V. Purification and Properties of HL-A Alloantigens
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 14. Solubilization of Histocompatibility Antigens with Detergents
I. Solubilization of Mouse Histocompatibility Antigens
II. Solubilization of Rabbit Histocompatibility Antigens
III. Solubilization of Human Histocompatibility Antigens
IV. Summary
References
Part III Biological Properties of Solubilized Antigens
Chapter 15. The in Vivo Immunogenicity Assay of Transplantation Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Parameters in Immunogenicity Systems
References
Chapter 16. The Induction of Allograft Immunity In Vitro
I. Introduction
II. The Activation of Lymphoid Cells by Immunogens
III. Perspectives
References
Chapter 17. Wherefore the Mixed Leukocyte Reaction
Note Added in Proof to Chapter 17
I. Introduction
II. The MLR as a Correlate of In Vivo Homograft Reactivity
III. Mechanisms of the MLR
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 18. The Enhancement Assay for Prolongation of Graft Survival
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Antigen Preparation and the Immunization Procedure
III. Selection of the Tissue Graft and Donor and Host Strains
IV. Quantitation of Enhancement Activity
References
Chapter 19. Prolongation of Graft Survival by Administration of Water-Soluble Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Particulate Antigen Pretreatment
III. Advantages of Soluble Antigen
IV. Pretreatment with Soluble Antigen
V. Summary
References
Chapter 20. Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity Assays in the Detection and Biological Characterization of Transplantation Antigens
I. Analogies of DTH and Allograft Rejection
II. T- and B-Cell Populations: The Immunocompetent Systems
III. DTH Responses to Soluble Transplantation Antigens In Vivo
IV. In Vitro DTH Systems
V. Summary
References
Chapter 21. Serologic Detection of Soluble HL-A Antigens
I. Introduction
II. The Cytotoxic Test
III. The Blocking Test
IV. Anticomplementary Factors
V. The Absorption Test
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. The Study of Isoimmune Antibodies and Antigenic Determinants Using the 51Chromium Cytotoxic Assay
I. Introduction
II. Quantitation of Cytolysis
III. Preparation of Target Cells
IV. Complement Sources
V. Methodology of Lytic Tests
VI. Molecular Events
VII. Inhibition of Lysis to Quantitate Isoantigenic Determinants
VIII. Summary
References
Part IV Horizons in Antigen Research
Chapter 23. Perspectives on the Role of HL-A Antigens
I. Genetics of Murine H-2 Model System
II. The HL-A Model
III. HL-A as Transplantation Antigens
IV. The Significance of HL-A Polymorphism to Survival
V. Summary
References
Chapter 24. The Molecular Nature of HL-A Antigens
I. Physical and Chemical Characteristics
II. Molecular Surface Representation of Histocompatibility Antigens
III. Molecular Assembly of Histocompatibility Antigens
IV. Horizons
References
Chapter 25. Prospectus: Future Adventures in Transplantation Antigen Research
Text
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145893