Transplantation, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 31-4
1st Edition
Authors: Claus Niemann
eBook ISBN: 9780323260879
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323260862
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2013
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics covers the latest updates in transplantation written by the world-leading experts on the topic. Procedurally-focused articles cover best practices in patient selection, intraoperative care, postoperative care, organ donor management and more. Achieve the best outcomes and keep current on this area of anesthesia practice.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 7th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323260879
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323260862
About the Authors
Claus Niemann Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California San Francisco
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.