Transplantation, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323260862, 9780323260879

Transplantation, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 31-4

1st Edition

Authors: Claus Niemann
eBook ISBN: 9780323260879
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323260862
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics covers the latest updates in transplantation written by the world-leading experts on the topic. Procedurally-focused articles cover best practices in patient selection, intraoperative care, postoperative care, organ donor management and more. Achieve the best outcomes and keep current on this area of anesthesia practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323260879
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323260862

About the Authors

Claus Niemann Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California San Francisco

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.