Transparency Masters for Mathematics Revealed focuses on master diagrams that can be used for transparencies for an overhead projector or duplicator masters for worksheets.

The book offers information on a compilation of master diagrams prepared by John R. Stafford, Jr., audiovisual supervisor at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Some of the transparencies are designed to be shown horizontally. The initial three masters are number lines and grids that can be used in a mathematics course, while the others are adaptations of text figures which are slightly altered in some instances. The publication then shows diagrams and illustrations of a room to be fitted with an air-conditioning unit, maneuvering board, pairs of similar rectangles and triangles, dissimilar triangles and figures, surveying the height of a building, measuring of walls, family room, and church windows.

The text offers graphical representations of a normal and abnormal electrocardiogram, tire pressure as a function of tire temperature, scatter diagram of ring profits, costs and sales of pens, salary, and mathematics score as a function of anxiety.

The book is a helpful reference for researchers interested in the transparency masters for mathematics.