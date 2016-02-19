Transparency Masters for Mathematics Revealed - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120924561, 9781483213941

Transparency Masters for Mathematics Revealed

1st Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Berman
eBook ISBN: 9781483213941
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 166
Description

Transparency Masters for Mathematics Revealed focuses on master diagrams that can be used for transparencies for an overhead projector or duplicator masters for worksheets.

The book offers information on a compilation of master diagrams prepared by John R. Stafford, Jr., audiovisual supervisor at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Some of the transparencies are designed to be shown horizontally. The initial three masters are number lines and grids that can be used in a mathematics course, while the others are adaptations of text figures which are slightly altered in some instances. The publication then shows diagrams and illustrations of a room to be fitted with an air-conditioning unit, maneuvering board, pairs of similar rectangles and triangles, dissimilar triangles and figures, surveying the height of a building, measuring of walls, family room, and church windows.

The text offers graphical representations of a normal and abnormal electrocardiogram, tire pressure as a function of tire temperature, scatter diagram of ring profits, costs and sales of pens, salary, and mathematics score as a function of anxiety.

The book is a helpful reference for researchers interested in the transparency masters for mathematics.

Table of Contents


﻿Three Number Lines

¼ Inch Grid

Centimeter Grid

List of Master Diagrams

Room to be Air-Conditioned

Sieve of Eratosthenes

Gambler's Worth Going Backward in Time

United States Interstate Highways—West

United States Interstate Highways—East

Maneuvering Board

Pairs of Similar Figures

Pairs of Similar Rectangles

Pairs of Similar Triangles

Dissimilar Triangles

Dissimilar Figures

Roof Set at 30°Angle

Similar Triangles

Surveying the Height of a Building

Figure A

Figure B

Figure C

Figure D

Figure E

Figure A

Figure B

How to Measure Walls

Figure A

Figure B

Figure C

Figure E

Figure F

Figure G

Figure H

Figure I

Family Room

Circles

Circle Inscribed in a Square

Planked Circular Floor

Church Window

Figure A

Figure B

Figure C

Figure D

Figure E

Figure F

Figure G

Right Triangles

Diagonal Road

Ladder

Routes from Church to House

Park

Car with Flagpole

Diagram of Flagpole in Car

Convertible Table

Circle with Diameter

Figure B

Figure C

Figure D

Figure E

Figure F

Figure G

Figure H

Figure I

Figure A

Figure B

Figure C

Figure D

Figure E

Map of Numberville

Normal Electrocardiogram

Abnormal Electrocardiogram

Tire Pressure as a Function of Tire Temperature

Pressure as a Function of Temperature

Victor's Salary

Costs and Sales of Pens

Scatter Diagram of Ring Profits

Mathematics Score as a Function of Anxiety

Graph of a Function

Figure A

Figure B

Figure C

Figure D

Figure E

Figure F

Figure G

Figure H

Figure I

Death Rates for Selected Causes: 1940-1971

Figure E

Body Proportions Over Time

Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483213941

About the Author

