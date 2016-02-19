Transparency Masters for Mathematics Revealed
1st Edition
Description
Transparency Masters for Mathematics Revealed focuses on master diagrams that can be used for transparencies for an overhead projector or duplicator masters for worksheets.
The book offers information on a compilation of master diagrams prepared by John R. Stafford, Jr., audiovisual supervisor at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Some of the transparencies are designed to be shown horizontally. The initial three masters are number lines and grids that can be used in a mathematics course, while the others are adaptations of text figures which are slightly altered in some instances. The publication then shows diagrams and illustrations of a room to be fitted with an air-conditioning unit, maneuvering board, pairs of similar rectangles and triangles, dissimilar triangles and figures, surveying the height of a building, measuring of walls, family room, and church windows.
The text offers graphical representations of a normal and abnormal electrocardiogram, tire pressure as a function of tire temperature, scatter diagram of ring profits, costs and sales of pens, salary, and mathematics score as a function of anxiety.
The book is a helpful reference for researchers interested in the transparency masters for mathematics.
Table of Contents
Three Number Lines
¼ Inch Grid
Centimeter Grid
List of Master Diagrams
Room to be Air-Conditioned
Sieve of Eratosthenes
Gambler's Worth Going Backward in Time
United States Interstate Highways—West
United States Interstate Highways—East
Maneuvering Board
Pairs of Similar Figures
Pairs of Similar Rectangles
Pairs of Similar Triangles
Dissimilar Triangles
Dissimilar Figures
Roof Set at 30°Angle
Similar Triangles
Surveying the Height of a Building
Figure A
Figure B
Figure C
Figure D
Figure E
Figure A
Figure B
How to Measure Walls
Figure A
Figure B
Figure C
Figure E
Figure F
Figure G
Figure H
Figure I
Family Room
Circles
Circle Inscribed in a Square
Planked Circular Floor
Church Window
Figure A
Figure B
Figure C
Figure D
Figure E
Figure F
Figure G
Right Triangles
Diagonal Road
Ladder
Routes from Church to House
Park
Car with Flagpole
Diagram of Flagpole in Car
Convertible Table
Circle with Diameter
Figure B
Figure C
Figure D
Figure E
Figure F
Figure G
Figure H
Figure I
Figure A
Figure B
Figure C
Figure D
Figure E
Map of Numberville
Normal Electrocardiogram
Abnormal Electrocardiogram
Tire Pressure as a Function of Tire Temperature
Pressure as a Function of Temperature
Victor's Salary
Costs and Sales of Pens
Scatter Diagram of Ring Profits
Mathematics Score as a Function of Anxiety
Graph of a Function
Figure A
Figure B
Figure C
Figure D
Figure E
Figure F
Figure G
Figure H
Figure I
Death Rates for Selected Causes: 1940-1971
Figure E
Body Proportions Over Time
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483213941