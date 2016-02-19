Transparency Masters for Essentials of Economics is a collection of transparencies used in teaching of economics to students. This volume is a valuable support tool for Essentials of Economics.

The publication contains the complete set of transparencies used in the book such as diagrams, tables, and graphs. It also provides the corresponding page numbers in the textbook to which the transparency should be used to further elaborate and promote discussions on the topic being studied. Sample topics include the law of demand, compound annual rate of change in consumer prices, and the size of the trade sector for selected countries.

The book will be useful to teachers and instructors of economics.