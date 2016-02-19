Transparency Masters for Essentials of Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123110343, 9781483273075

Transparency Masters for Essentials of Economics

1st Edition

Authors: A. Stroup A. Clark
eBook ISBN: 9781483273075
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 116
Description

Transparency Masters for Essentials of Economics is a collection of transparencies used in teaching of economics to students. This volume is a valuable support tool for Essentials of Economics.

The publication contains the complete set of transparencies used in the book such as diagrams, tables, and graphs. It also provides the corresponding page numbers in the textbook to which the transparency should be used to further elaborate and promote discussions on the topic being studied. Sample topics include the law of demand, compound annual rate of change in consumer prices, and the size of the trade sector for selected countries.

The book will be useful to teachers and instructors of economics.

Table of Contents


Exhibit and Page Numbers

Exhibit 1 The Law of Demand

Compound Annual Rate of Change in Consumer Prices

Exhibit 1 The Size of the Trade Sector for Selected Countries


Details

No. of pages:
116
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273075

About the Author

A. Stroup

A. Clark

