Transparency Masters for Basics for Chemistry
1st Edition
Authors: David Ucko
eBook ISBN: 9780323161244
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 52
Description
Transparency Masters for Basics for Chemistry consists of 47 figures, tables, and charts illustrating concepts in basic chemistry, including energy levels, molecular formation and characteristics, the periodic table of elements, and much more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 52
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161244
About the Author
David Ucko
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.