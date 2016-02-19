Mathematics Research Center Symposium: Transonic, Shock, and Multidimensional Flows: Advances in Scientific Computing covers the lectures presented at a Symposium on Transonic, Shock, and Multidimensional Flows, held in Madison on May 13-15, 1981, under the auspices of the Mathematics Research Center of the University of Wisconsin. The book focuses on the advancements in the scientific computation of high-speed aerodynamic phenomena and related fluid motions.

The selection first elaborates on computational fluid dynamics of airfoils and wings; shock-free configurations in two- and three-dimensional transonic flow; and steady-state solution of the Euler equations for transonic flow. Discussions focus on boundary conditions, convergence acceleration, indirect design of airfoils, and trailing edge and the boundary layer. The text then examines the calculation of transonic potential flow past three-dimensional configurations and remarks on the numerical solution of Tricomi-type equations.

The manuscript ponders on the design and numerical analysis of vortex methods, shock calculations and the numerical solution of singular perturbation problems, tracking of interfaces for fluid flow, and transonic flows with viscous effects. Topics include numerical algorithm, difference approximation for scalar equations, boundary conditions, transonic flow in a tube, and governing equations.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in transonic, shock, and multidimensional flows.