Transonic, Shock, and Multidimensional Flows - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124932807, 9781483264608

Transonic, Shock, and Multidimensional Flows

1st Edition

Advances in Scientific Computing

Editors: Richard E. Meyer
eBook ISBN: 9781483264608
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mathematics Research Center Symposium: Transonic, Shock, and Multidimensional Flows: Advances in Scientific Computing covers the lectures presented at a Symposium on Transonic, Shock, and Multidimensional Flows, held in Madison on May 13-15, 1981, under the auspices of the Mathematics Research Center of the University of Wisconsin. The book focuses on the advancements in the scientific computation of high-speed aerodynamic phenomena and related fluid motions.

The selection first elaborates on computational fluid dynamics of airfoils and wings; shock-free configurations in two- and three-dimensional transonic flow; and steady-state solution of the Euler equations for transonic flow. Discussions focus on boundary conditions, convergence acceleration, indirect design of airfoils, and trailing edge and the boundary layer. The text then examines the calculation of transonic potential flow past three-dimensional configurations and remarks on the numerical solution of Tricomi-type equations.

The manuscript ponders on the design and numerical analysis of vortex methods, shock calculations and the numerical solution of singular perturbation problems, tracking of interfaces for fluid flow, and transonic flows with viscous effects. Topics include numerical algorithm, difference approximation for scalar equations, boundary conditions, transonic flow in a tube, and governing equations.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in transonic, shock, and multidimensional flows.

Table of Contents


Senior Contributors

Preface

Computational Fluid Dynamics of Airfoils and Wings

Shock-Free Configurations in Two- and Three-Dimensional Transonic Flow

Steady-State Solution of the Euler Equations for Transonic Flow

Calculation of Transonic Potential Flow Past Three-Dimensional Configurations

Computational Study of the Asymptotic Flow Structure of a High-Aspect-Ratio Swept Wing in Transonic Flow

Some Remarks on the Numerical Solution of Tricomi-Type Equations

Numerical Solution of the Equations of Compressible Viscous Flow

Implicit Finite Difference Simulation of Inviscid and Viscous Compressible Flow

Transonic Flows with Viscous Effects

Towards a Closer Cooperation Between Theoretical and Numerical Analysis in Gas Dynamics

Tracking of Interfaces for Fluid Flow: Accurate Methods for Piecewise Smooth Problems

Shock Calculations and the Numerical Solution of Singular Perturbation Problems

Convergence of Approximate Solutions to Conservation Laws

The Design and Numerical Analysis of Vortex Methods

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483264608

About the Editor

Richard E. Meyer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.