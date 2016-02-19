Transnational Corporations, Technology Transfer and Development: A Bibliographic Sourcebook compiles references one can use in studying transnational corporations and related topics. The compilation divides various source materials into eight major themes. The sourcebook presents publications on the development of science and technology; the International Technology Gap and the NIEO; and transnational corporations and technology. The other groups of publications compiled mainly focus on the anatomy of corporate technology transfer; technology transfer and host countries; and sectoral analysis, wherein several case studies are included. The last two sets of reference materials are concerned with technology transfer and the home country and its regulation. This sourcebook will be invaluable to those in need of lists of reference materials on transnational corporations.