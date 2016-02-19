Transnational Corporations, Technology Transfer and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080262994, 9781483189796

Transnational Corporations, Technology Transfer and Development

1st Edition

A Bibliographic Sourcebook

Authors: Tagi Sagafi-nejad Robert Belfield
eBook ISBN: 9781483189796
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 164
Description

Transnational Corporations, Technology Transfer and Development: A Bibliographic Sourcebook compiles references one can use in studying transnational corporations and related topics. The compilation divides various source materials into eight major themes. The sourcebook presents publications on the development of science and technology; the International Technology Gap and the NIEO; and transnational corporations and technology. The other groups of publications compiled mainly focus on the anatomy of corporate technology transfer; technology transfer and host countries; and sectoral analysis, wherein several case studies are included. The last two sets of reference materials are concerned with technology transfer and the home country and its regulation. This sourcebook will be invaluable to those in need of lists of reference materials on transnational corporations.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Chapter I The Setting: Science and Technology in Development

Chapter II The International Technology Gap and the NIEO

Chapter III Transnational Corporations and Technology

Chapter IV The Anatomy of Corporate Technology Transfer: Modes, Costs and Management

Chapter V Technology Transfer and Host Countries: Appropriateness, Dependencia and Sovereignty Case Studies

Chapter VI Sectoral Analysis: Technology Transfer

Chapter VII Technology Transfer and the Home Country

Chapter VIII Regulating Technology Transfer: Control Systems and Mechanisms

Index

About the Authors

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189796

About the Author

Tagi Sagafi-nejad

Robert Belfield

Ratings and Reviews

