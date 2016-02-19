Transnational Corporations, Technology Transfer and Development
1st Edition
A Bibliographic Sourcebook
Description
Transnational Corporations, Technology Transfer and Development: A Bibliographic Sourcebook compiles references one can use in studying transnational corporations and related topics. The compilation divides various source materials into eight major themes. The sourcebook presents publications on the development of science and technology; the International Technology Gap and the NIEO; and transnational corporations and technology. The other groups of publications compiled mainly focus on the anatomy of corporate technology transfer; technology transfer and host countries; and sectoral analysis, wherein several case studies are included. The last two sets of reference materials are concerned with technology transfer and the home country and its regulation. This sourcebook will be invaluable to those in need of lists of reference materials on transnational corporations.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter I The Setting: Science and Technology in Development
Chapter II The International Technology Gap and the NIEO
Chapter III Transnational Corporations and Technology
Chapter IV The Anatomy of Corporate Technology Transfer: Modes, Costs and Management
Chapter V Technology Transfer and Host Countries: Appropriateness, Dependencia and Sovereignty Case Studies
Chapter VI Sectoral Analysis: Technology Transfer
Chapter VII Technology Transfer and the Home Country
Chapter VIII Regulating Technology Transfer: Control Systems and Mechanisms
Index
About the Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189796