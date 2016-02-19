Transmutation and Operator Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444853288, 9780080871486

Transmutation and Operator Differential Equations, Volume 37

1st Edition

Series Editors: R.W. Carroll
eBook ISBN: 9780080871486
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 244
About the Series Editors

R.W. Carroll Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, IL, USA

