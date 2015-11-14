Translational Research in Coronary Artery Disease
1st Edition
Pathophysiology to Treatment
Translational Research in Coronary Artery Disease: Pathophysiology to Treatment covers the entire spectrum of basic science, genetics, drug treatment, and interventions for coronary artery disease. With an emphasis on vascular biology, this reference fully explains the fundamental aspects of coronary artery disease pathophysiology.
Included are important topics, including endothelial function, endothelial injury, and endothelial repair in various disease states, vascular smooth muscle function and its interaction with the endothelium, and the interrelationship between inflammatory biology and vascular function.
By providing this synthesis of current research literature, this reference allows the cardiovascular scientist and practitioner to access everything they need from one source.
- Provides a concise summary of recent developments in coronary and vascular research, including previously unpublished data
- Summarizes in-depth discussions of the pathobiology and novel treatment strategies for coronary artery disease
- Provides access to an accompanying website that contains photos and videos of noninvasive diagnostic modalities for evaluation of coronary artery disease
Cardiovascular scientists, cardiovascular practitioners, medical students, biomedical graduate students
- Chapter 1. Endothelial Biology: The Role of Circulating Endothelial Cells and Endothelial Progenitor Cells
- Abstract
- What Are Endothelial Progenitor Cells?
- Paracrine Effects of BM-Derived Cells
- Mechanisms, Known and Unknown
- Circulating Endothelial Cells and Microparticles: The Other Side of the Coin?
- Clinical Data and Potential Applications
- Summary and Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2. The Role of Vascular Smooth Muscle Phenotype in Coronary Artery Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Atherosclerosis
- Restenosis
- Arteriogenesis
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Immuno-Inflammatory Basis of Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease
- Abstract
- Inflammation and CADâ€”Molecular Mechanisms
- Clinical Associations of Inflammation and CAD
- Imaging the Inflammation in CAD
- Immunity and CAD
- Inflammatory Biomarkers and CAD
- Anti-inflammatory Therapies in CAD
- Immune Therapies in CAD
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Adiponectin: A Mediator of Obesity, Insulin Resistance, Diabetes, and the Metabolic Syndrome
- Abstract
- Role of Oxidative Stress and Inflammation in Obesity
- Cytoprotective Heme Oxygenase/Adiponectin Axis
- Adiponectin
- Structure and Secretion of Adiponectin
- Adiponectin Receptors: Structure and Function
- Adiponectin in Obesity
- Adiponectin as an Insulin-Sensitizing Hormone
- Adiponectin and Atherosclerosis
- Adiponectin and Hypertension
- Adiponectin and Dyslipidemia
- Adiponectin and the Metabolic Syndrome
- Current and Future Therapeutic Targets
- References
- Chapter 5. Use of Stem Cells in Ischemic Heart Disease
- Summary/Abstract
- Introduction
- Mechanism of Action
- Stem Cell Delivery
- Types of Stem Cells
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Vasculogenesis and Angiogenesis
- Abstract
- Vasculogenesis
- Angiogenesis
- Therapeutic Vasculogenesis/Angiogenesis for Ischemic Heart Disease
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 7. Lipids in Coronary Heart Disease: From Epidemiology to Therapeutics
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Nonpharmacologic Management of Lipids
- LDL-C and LDL-Targeted Therapeutics
- HDL-C and HDL-Targeted Therapeutics
- Triglycerides
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 8. Genetics of Coronary Disease
- Abstract
- The GWAS Era
- Importance of Defining the Phenotype
- Significance and Replication
- Biological and Functional Relevance
- The 9p21.3 Risk Locus
- SORT1/CELSR2/PSRC1
- PCSK9
- SH2B3
- Additional GWAS Variants Associated with CAD
- Assessing Genetic Risk
- Future Directions
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 9. The Role of Nitric Oxide and the Regulation of Cardiac Metabolism
- Abstract
- Functional Anatomy of the Heart
- Role of Nitric Oxide and Reactive Dilatation in Coronary Artery Vasomotion
- Organic Nitrates, Prostanoids, and Vasoconstrictors
- NO as a Mediator of Pharmaceutical Agents
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10. Revascularization for Silent Myocardial Ischemia
- Abstract
- Pathophysiology of Silent Myocardial Ischemia: A Historical Perspective
- Magnitude of the Problem
- Prognostic Significance of Silent Myocardial Ischemia
- Revascularization for Silent Myocardial Ischemia
- Role of Myocardial Ischemia in Decision Making
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 11. Noninvasive Diagnostic Modalities for the Evaluation of Coronary Artery Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 12. Current Approaches to Treatment of Ventricular Arrhythmias in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- VAS in the Setting of Acute Ischemia and Infarction
- VAS in the Setting of ICM
- Medical Therapy
- Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13. Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Clinical Use and Research Investigation in Coronary Artery Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Technique
- Coronary MRA Technique
- Field Strength
- Acquisition Techniques Available for Coronary MRA
- Coronary MRA Compared to CCTA
- Current Applications
- CCTA Compared to Coronary MRA
- Role of Coronary MRA in Specific Patient Populations
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 14. Invasive Diagnostic Assessment of Coronary Artery Disease
- Summary/Abstract
- Fractional Flow Reserve
- Intravascular Ultrasound
- Optical Coherence Tomography
- IVUS and FFR in Assessment of Left Main Disease
- Near Infrared Spectroscopy
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 15. Drug Treatment of Stable Coronary Artery Disease
- Summary/Abstract
- Risk Factor Reduction
- Aspirin
- Clopidogrel
- Vorapaxar
- Anticoagulants
- Beta-Adrenergic Blockers
- Nitrates
- Other Antianginal Drugs
- Angiotensin-Converting-Enzyme Inhibitors
- Aldosterone Antagonists
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- Antiarrhythmic Therapy
- Hormone Replacement Therapy
- Influenza Vaccination
- Depression
- Cardiac Rehabilitation
- Coronary Revascularization
- References
- Chapter 16. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
- Abstract
- History
- Indications
- Vascular Access
- Intracoronary Devices
- Antiplatelet Agents
- Anticoagulants
- Complications of PCI
- Controversies and Future Directions
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 17. Current Topics in Bypass Surgery
- Abstract
- Introduction
- CABG versus PCI
- Multiarterial Grafting
- Off-Pump versus On-Pump CABG
- Postoperative Stroke
- Minimally Invasive CABG and HCR
- Disclosures
- References
- Chapter 18. Peripheral Veno-arterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation for Treatment of Ischemic Shock
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Evolution to Contemporary ECMO
- Indications
- Technical Considerations
- Management Considerations
- Clinical Outcomes
- Ethics
- Economics
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 19. Biostatistics Used for Clinical Investigation of Coronary Artery Disease
- Summary/Abstract
- Introduction
- Observational Study
- Experimental Study
- Discussion
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 14th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026052
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023853
Wilbert Aronow
Wilbert S. Aronow, MD, is Professor of Medicine in the Cardiology Division at Westchester Medical Center and New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, USA. Dr. Aronow received his MD from Harvard Medical School. He has edited 14 books and is author or coauthor of 1,545 papers or book chapters, 374 commentaries, 46 Letters to the Editor, and 1,068 abstracts and is presenter or copresenter of 1,431 talks at meetings. Dr. Aronow is a Fellow of the ACC, the AHA, the ACP, the ASPC, the AGS (Founding Fellow of Western Section), and the GSA. He has been a member of 152 editorial boards of medical journals, editor-in-chief of 4 journals, co-editor of 2 journals, deputy editor of 1 journal, executive editor of 2 journals, associate editor for 9 journals, and guest editor for 7 other medical journals. He has received each year from 2001-2016 an outstanding teacher and researcher award from the medical residents and from 2001-2016 from the cardiology fellows at Westchester Medical Center. He has received awards from the Society of Geriatric Cardiology, the Gerontological Society of America, New York Medical College including the 2014 Chancellor's Research Award, the F1000 Faculty Member of the Year Award for the Faculty of Cardiovascular Disorders in 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2015, the Walter Bleifeld Memorial Award for distinguished contributions to clinical research from the International Academy of Cardiology in 2010, and a Distinguished Fellowship Award from the International Academy of Cardiology in 2012. He has been a member of 4 national guidelines committees including being a coauthor of the 2010 AMDA guidelines for heart failure, co-chair and first author of the 2011 ACC/AHA expert consensus document on hypertension in the elderly, a coauthor of the 2015 AHA/ACC/ASH scientific statement on treatment of hypertension in patients with coronary artery disease, and is currently a member of the 2017 ACC/AHA/ AAPA/ABC/ACPM/AGS/APhA/ASH/ASPC/NMA/PCNA guideline for the management of patients with hypertension.
Professor of Medicine, New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY, USA
John Arthur McClung
John Arthur McClung has been on the faculty of New York Medical College since 1979. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Echocardiography and currently serves as the Director of the Cardiovascular Fellowship Training Program as well as the Director of the Noninvasive Cardiology Laboratory at the Westchester Medical Center. He is a member of AΩA and is a past Councilor for the New York State Chapter of the American College of Cardiology where he served as the chair of its nominating committee. In 1990, Dr. McClung founded Division of Clinical Ethics of the Department of Medicine at New York Medical College and served as its chief until 1995. He has published articles on ethical issues in the areas of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, bioethics consultation, and end of life care and is a frequent contributor to publications in the field of cardiovascular disease.
Director, Non-Invasive Cardiology Lab, Professor of Clinical Medicine & Public Health, New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY, USA