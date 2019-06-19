Translational Medicine in CNS Drug Development, Volume 29

1. Translating animal models of obesity and diabetes to the clinic

B.M. Geiger and E.N. Pothos

2. Biomarker-guided drug development for better defined early patient studies and clinical trial efficiency

Aldemar Degroot

3. Modeling and simulation in the translational pharmacology of cns drugs

Elizabeth C. De Lange and Peter Bonate

4. Functional measurements of central nervous system drug effects in early human drug development

Joop van Gerven

5. Experimental medicine approaches in cns drug development

Jeffrey Paul

6. New approaches in translational medicine for phase i clinical trials of cns drugs

Matthew Macaluso, Michael Krams, Jonathan Savitz, Wayne C. Drevets and Sheldon H. Preskorn

7. Translational approaches for antidepressant drug development

Gerard J. Marek

8. Biomarker opportunities to enrich clinical trial populations for drug development in schizophrenia and depression

Bruce J. Kinon

9. Applications of neuroimaging biomarkers in cns drug development

Patricia E. Cole and Steven G. Einstein

10. Pet occupancy and competition in translational medicine and cns drug development

Paul Cumming and Gerhard Gründer

11. Stable isotope labeling kinetics in cns translational medicine: introduction to silk technology

Randall J. Bateman, Tim West, Kevin Yarasheski, Bruce W. Patterson, Brendan Lucey, John Cirrito, Sylvain Lehmann, Christophe Hirtz, Audrey Gabelle, Tim Miller, Nicolas Barthelemy, Chihiro Sato, James G. Bollinger, Paul Kotzbauer and Katrina Paumier

12. Applications of neurophysiological biomarkers in cns drug development: focus on psychoses

Yash B. Joshi, Melissa A. Tarasenko and Gregory A. Light

13. Heart rate variability as a translational biomarker for emotional and cognitive deficits

Bart A. Ellenbroek, Meyrick Kidwell, Joyce Colussi-Mas and Jiun Youn

14. Drug discovery in psychiatry: time for human genome-guided solutions

Andreas Papassotiropoulos and Dominique J.-F. De Quervain

15. Use of cognition to guide decisions about the safety and efficacy of drugs in early-phase clinical trials

Paul Maruff

16. Digital biomarkers in clinical drug development

Amir Kalali, Sarah Richerson, Emilia Ouzunova, Ryan Westphal and Bradley Miller

17. Lessons learned from public private partnerships and consortia: the adni paradigm

Enchi Liu

18. Regulatory perspectives on the use of biomarkers and personalized medicine in cns drug development: the fda viewpoint

Mathangi Gopalakrishnan and Jogarao V.S. Gobburu

19. Regulatory considerations for the use of biomarkers and personalized medicine in cns drug development: a european perspective

Eamon O’Loinsigh and Anjana Bose

20. Regulatory science objectives and biomarker qualification through public-private partnerships are critical to delivering innovative treatments for cns diseases

Diane T. Stephenson and Stephen P. Arnerić

21. The assessment of cognition in translational medicine: a contrast between the approaches used in alzheimer’s disease and major depressive disorder

John E. Harrison and Suzanne Hendrix

22. Translational medicine strategies in drug development for neurodevelopmental disorders

Siddharth Srivastava, Mustafa Sahin and Lisa Prock

23. Translational medicine strategies in drug development for mood disorders

Zihang Pan, Radu C. Grovu and Roger S. Mcintyre

24. Translational medicine strategies in alzheimer’s disease drug development

Veronika Logovinsky

25. Experimental medicine models in generalized anxiety disorder and social anxiety disorder

David S. Baldwin and Ayman Abou-Aisha

26. Translational medicine strategies in ptsd drug development

Dan J. Stein, Willie Daniels and Brian H. Harvey

27. Unmet medical needs in the treatment of depression and the clinical development of a differentiated antidepressant: a translational line of evidence

George G. Nomikos

28. Translating neurobiology into practice in tobacco, alcohol, drug, and behavioral addictions

Benjamin Srivastava and Mark S. Gold

29. Translational medicine strategies for drug development for impulsive aggression

Emil F. Coccaro, Royce Lee And Neal G. Simon

30. Hypothesizing major depression as a subset of reward deficiency syndrome (rds) linked to polymorphic reward genes: considerations for translational medicine approaches for future drug development

Kenneth Blum, Mark S. Gold, Edward J. Modestino, Igor Elman, David Baron and Rajendra D. Badgaiyan

31. Traveling through the storm: leveraging virtual patient monitoring and artificial intelligence to observe, predict, and affect patient behavior in cns drug development

Adam Hanina and Laura Shafner