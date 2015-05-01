Translational Immunology
1st Edition
Mechanisms and Pharmacologic Approaches
Translational Immunology: Mechanisms and Pharmacologic Approaches highlights and summarizes the most important advances in human immunology, clinical translations, new tools to analyze therapeutic targets, and new pharmacological approaches for autoimmunity, inflammatory disorders, and cancer. The book is an essential resource for those seeking to understand the potential translational applications of burgeoning studies in human immunology, helping readers make sense of the existing and emerging scientific advances. The book grounds fundamental science in the translational realm, providing insights from world renowned researchers at the top of their game in their respective fields, in both industry and academic settings.
Readers will gain an understanding of the rationale and mechanisms underlying current and emerging pharmacologic approaches for interventional immunology, the gaps therein, and new ideas for better and safer therapeutic approaches, and physicians will glean information about pharmacological limitations in altering disease progression and complications. This reference on the translational realization of the burgeoning findings in immunology provides a go-to reference for experienced professional clinicians, researchers, industry scientists, and those seeking more information on the field.
- Delivers comprehensive coverage of seminal human immunology discoveries and the resulting impact on therapeutic strategies
- Presents potential novel targets and approaches for clinical applications in organ specific and systemic autoimmunity, transplant rejection, cancer, and vaccine development
- Discusses lessons learned from successful and failed clinical trials with specific interventions, including pharmacological issues and limitations, and complications due to immunosuppression
- Provides information on new strategies and outstanding issues that should be addressed in future research
researchers, scientists, physicians, graduate students, postdocs, and instructors/teachers interested in translational studies in human immunology
- Section A: Human Immunology
- Chapter 1: Systems Immunology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Immune System is a Distributed and Decentralized Network that Protects Against Disease and Provides a Readout on Health
- 3 High-Throughput Technologies and Techniques for Systems Immunology
- 4 Controlling the Immune System to Treat Disease
- 5 Immune Monitoring
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Congenital Immunodeficiency Diseases: Crossroad of Infection, Autoimmunity, and Hyperinflammation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Clinical Features of Autoimmune and Inflammatory Manifestations in PID
- 3 Mechanisms Leading to Autoimmunity and Hyperinflammation in PID
- 4 Current Treatment Strategies for Autoimmunity in PID
- 5 Investigational Treatment Strategies for Autoimmunity in PID
- 6 Summary Statement
- Chapter 3: Phenome-Wide Association Study
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Phenotyping from the Medical Record
- 3 Phenome-Wide Association Studies
- 4 Other Applications of PheWAS
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: TCR Repertoire Analysis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Studying the TCR Repertoire
- 3 Diversity Indices
- 4 Analysis of Gene Usages in TCR Repertoire
- 5 Characteristics of CDR3
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Section B: Emerging Pharmacological Targets
- Chapter 5: Th17 Cells
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Th17 Cell Differentiation
- 3 Transcriptional Regulation of Th17 Cells
- 4 Pathogenic Th17 Cells
- 5 Th17 in Protective Immunity Against Infections
- 6 Th17 Cells in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases
- 7 Th17 Cells in other Diseases
- 8 Targeting Th17 Cells and Th17 Cytokines for Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases and Cancer
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6: Th9 Cells as Targets for Immunotherapy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to T Helper Cells
- 2 Allergy and Atopic Disease
- 3 Th9 Cells and Gut Immunity and Inflammation
- 4 Th9 Cells and CNS Disease
- 5 Th9 Cells and Tumor Immunity
- 6 Potential Drugs for Limiting Th9 Development
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: T Follicular Helper Cells as a Therapeutic Target for Autoimmune Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biology of Tfh Cells
- 3 Tfh Cells in Autoimmune Diseases
- 4 Tfh Cells as a Therapeutic Target for Autoimmune Disease
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8: Regulatory T Cells: Translational Immunology: Mechanisms and Pharmacologic Approaches
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 General Features of Regulatory T Cells
- 3 Generation of Regulatory T Cells
- 4 Activation and Functional Differentiation of Regulatory T Cells
- 5 Activity of Regulatory T Cells
- 6 Unconventional Regulatory T Cell Populations
- 7 Tolerance Induction
- 8 Regulatory T Cells in the Clinic
- Chapter 9: Regulatory B Cells
- Abstract
- 1 History of Regulatory B Cells
- 2 Plasticity of Regulatory B cells
- 3 Multiparametric Flow Cytometry Analysis of Regulatory B cells Subsets
- 4 Summary and Concluding Remarks
- Section C: New Approaches
- Chapter 10: Therapeutic Immune Tolerance Approaches for the Treatment of Allergic Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanisms of Immunological Tolerance
- 3 Symptomatic Treatments for Allergy
- 4 Antigen-Specific Immune Therapies
- 5 Novel Antigen Delivery Strategies
- 6 Mechanisms of Antigen-Specific T Regulation by Antigen Associated with Inert Carriers
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Humanized Mice in Translational Immunology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Approaches for Establishment of Human Immune Systems in Immunodeficient Mice
- 3 Human Immune Models of Humanized Mice
- 4 Models of Humanized Mice for Evaluation of Immunomodulatory Drugs
- 5 Humanized Mice for the Study of Cancer
- 6 Humanized Mice for the Study of Transplantation Immunology
- 7 Humanized Mouse Models of Human Innate Immune Function and Autoimmunity
- 8 Conclusions and the Future of Humanized Mice in Translational Immunology
- Chapter 12: Immunological Biomarkers for Patient Stratification
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Genetic Biomarker
- 3 Gene Expression Signatures
- 4 Protein Biomarkers
- 5 Autoantibodies
- 6 Cell-Based Biomarkers
- 7 Conclusion
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017579
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128015773
Seng-Lai Tan
Seng-Lai Tan is the Director of Cellular and Translational Immunology at EMD Serono Research and Development Institute. He is interested in advancing mechanistic understanding and thus proof of confidence of novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of autoimmune disease. Prior to joining EMD, Dr. Tan has led cross-functional teams in both large and small molecule drug discovery programs at Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen and Roche. Dr. Tan has over 50 publications in peer-reviewed journals in the areas spanning infectious diseases, oncology and immunology.
EMD Serono Research and Development Center, Billerica, MA, USA