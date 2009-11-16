Translational Control in Health and Disease, Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Molecular Basis of Translational Control
Chris S. Fraser
Chapter 2. Cell Signaling Pathways Affecting Protein Synthesis
John Blenis and Sarah Mahoney
Chapter 3. Effects of cell stress on protein synthesis and granule formation.
Nancy L. Kedersha and Paul Anderson
Chapter 4. miRNA-mediated gene silencing
Peter Sarnow
Chapter 5. The Role of Protein Synthesis in Cancer
Robert J. Schneider
Chapter 6. Localized Protein Synthesis and Synaptic Plasticity
Joel Richter, Mauro Costa-Mattioli and Nahum Sonenberg
Chapter 7. Translational Control During Early Development
Paul Lasko
Chapter 8. Ribosomal Protein S6 Kinase: From TOP mRNAs to Cell Size
Oded Meyhuhas
Chapter 9. Viruses
Anne Willis, Lisa Roberts and Richard Jackson(?)
Chapter 10. RNA Aptamers to Translational Components
Yoshikazu Nakamura
Chapter 11. Nonsense Mediated Decay and Regulation at Termination
Stuart Peltz
Description
Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology and translational science. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references. This volume focuses on translational control in health and disease.
Key Features
Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields
Readership
Researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology and genetics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 16th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080911960
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747587
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Hershey Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA