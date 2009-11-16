Translational Control in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747587, 9780080911960

Translational Control in Health and Disease, Volume 90

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Hershey
eBook ISBN: 9780080911960
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747587
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2009
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. The Molecular Basis of Translational Control

Chris S. Fraser

Chapter 2. Cell Signaling Pathways Affecting Protein Synthesis

John Blenis and Sarah Mahoney

Chapter 3. Effects of cell stress on protein synthesis and granule formation.

Nancy L. Kedersha and Paul Anderson

Chapter 4. miRNA-mediated gene silencing

Peter Sarnow

Chapter 5. The Role of Protein Synthesis in Cancer

Robert J. Schneider

Chapter 6. Localized Protein Synthesis and Synaptic Plasticity

Joel Richter, Mauro Costa-Mattioli and Nahum Sonenberg

Chapter 7. Translational Control During Early Development

Paul Lasko

Chapter 8. Ribosomal Protein S6 Kinase: From TOP mRNAs to Cell Size

Oded Meyhuhas

Chapter 9. Viruses

Anne Willis, Lisa Roberts and Richard Jackson(?)

Chapter 10. RNA Aptamers to Translational Components

Yoshikazu Nakamura

Chapter 11. Nonsense Mediated Decay and Regulation at Termination

Stuart Peltz

Description

Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology and translational science. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references. This volume focuses on translational control in health and disease.

Key Features

Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology and genetics.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080911960
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747587

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Hershey Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA

