Translational Cardiometabolic Genomic Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Translational Cardiometabolic Genomic Medicine, edited by Dr. Annabelle Rodriguez-Oquendo, is an important resource to postgraduate (medical, dental and graduate) students, postdoctoral fellows, basic scientists, and physician scientists seeking to understand and expand their knowledge base in the field of genomic medicine as it is applied to cardiometabolic diseases.
This handbook integrates cutting-edge experimental approaches such as chromatin immunoprecipitation paired end tagging (CHIA-PET), to population studies such as the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis.
It encompasses a range of book chapters that highlight bioinformatic approaches to better understanding functionality of the noncoding regions of the human genome to the use of molecular diagnostic testing in predicting increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Where applicable, this reference also includes chapters related to therapeutic options specifically aligned to molecular targets.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive research on translational genomic medicine
- Explains state-of-the-art genome editing for stem cells and mouse models with significant relevance to human cardiometabolic disease
- Includes discussions on the functional effects of single nucleotide polymorphisms and cardiometabolic diseases, stratified by sex and race
Readership
Postgraduate medical, dental, and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, basic scientists, physician scientists in genomic medicine
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. Metabolomics and Cardiovascular Medicine
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Metabolomic Methods
- 3. Metabolomic Data Analysis
- 4. Metabolomic Informatics Resources
- 5. Clinical and Population-Based Studies of Metabolomics and Cardiometabolic Conditions
- 6. Metabolomics and Genome-Wide Association Studies
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Modern Transcriptomics and Small RNA Diversity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Small Non-coding RNAs
- Chapter 3. A Systems-Level Understanding of Cardiovascular Disease through Networks
- 1. Introduction
- 2. What Is a Network?
- 3. Network Organizing Principles
- 4. Types of Networks
- 5. Integrating Genetics and Networks
- 6. Applications of Network-Based Systems Genetics Studies
- 7. Conclusions and Future Prospects
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 4. Using Information about DNA Structure and Dynamics from Experiment and Simulation to Give Insight into Genome-Wide Association Studies
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Structure and Characterization of DNA
- 3. DNA and Its Environment
- 4. Final Remarks
- Chapter 5. Genomic Medicine and Lipid Metabolism: LDL Targets and Stem Cell Research Approaches
- 1. LDL Functions of the Hepatocyte
- 2. Human Single-Gene Genetic Disorders of LDL Metabolism
- 3. Recent Human Genomic Findings Related to LDL Dysfunction
- 4. Modeling Cholesterol Homeostasis Using In vitro Stem Cell Approaches
- 5. Using hiPSCs for Genetic Disease Modeling and Basic Personalized Medicine Research
- 6. Using Stem Cell-Derived Hepatocytes to Study Pharmacology
- 7. Future Directions
- Chapter 6. Discovery of High-Density Lipoprotein Gene Targets from Classical Genetics to Genome-Wide Association Studies
- 1. Introduction
- 2. HDL-Modifying Genes Identified from Classic Genetic Disorders
- 3. HDL-Modifying Genes Identified from GWAS
- 4. Genes Previously Associated with Dyslipidemia and Lipid Metabolism
- 5. Genes Previously Associated with Diabetes and Obesity
- 6. Lipid Trafficking-Related Genes
- 7. Chromatin-Modifying Genes, Transcription Factors and RNA Processing Related Genes
- 8. Signal Transduction-Related Genes
- 9. Other GWAS-Identified HDL-Associated Genes
- 10. HDL-Modifying Genes Associated with CAD
- 11. Summary
- Chapter 7. The Genetics of Obesity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Leptin and Hypothalamic Control of Appetite and Energy Regulation
- 3. Monogenic Obesity
- 4. Common Obesity
- 5. The Missing Heritability
- 6. Gene–Environment Interaction Studies
- 7. Genetic Testing in Obesity
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. The Epidemiology and Genetics of Vascular Dementia: Current Knowledge and Next Steps
- 1. Definition and Features of Vascular Dementia
- 2. Epidemiology of VaD
- 3. Genetics of VaD
- 4. Future of Genetic Studies
- 5. Summary
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 9. Genomic Medicine and Ethnic Differences in Cardiovascular Disease Risk
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methodological Issues with Cross-Cultural Research
- 3. The Impact of Ethnicity on the Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Disease
- 4. Ethnic Differences in CVD Risk Factors
- 5. Ethnic Differences in Biomarkers of CVD
- 6. The Role of the Genome
- 7. Impact of Personalized Genomics for CVD
- 8. Synthesis
- Chapter 10. Genomics-Guided Immunotherapy of Human Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
- 1. Epithelial Ovarian Cancer from a Clinical Perspective: Current Treatments and Challenges
- 2. Immune Response to Ovarian Cancer
- 3. Next-Generation Sequencing and Its Application to Cancer Genomics
- 4. Analysis of Ovarian Cancer Samples in the TCGA Database
- 5. Implications for Genomics-Driven Immunotherapy of Human Ovarian Cancer
- Chapter 11. Overview of the Intersection of Genomics of Cholesterol Metabolism and Cardiometabolic Disease with Reproductive Health, Especially in Women
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cholesterol and Infertility
- 3. Cholesterol Metabolism
- 4. Genetic Alterations Affecting Cholesterol Uptake and Their Influence on Human Fertility
- 5. Genetic Alterations Affecting Cholesterol Mobilization and Their Influence on Human Fertility
- 6. Genetic Alterations Affecting De Novo Cholesterol Synthesis and Their Influence on Human Fertility and Embryonic Viability
- 7. The Genomics of Human Fertility Disorders
- 8. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
- 9. Premature Ovarian Failure
- 10. Endometriosis
- 11. Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Overview of Intersection of Genomics of Cardiometabolic Disease and Other Disease States, Such as Eye Health (Macular Degeneration)
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Characteristic AMD Lesions
- 3. The Genetics of AMD
- 4. Age, Oxidative Stress, and Reverse Cholesterol Transport
- 5. Apolipoprotein E
- 6. LIPC and CETP genes
- 7. Nutritional Influences
- 8. Inflammation and the Complement Pathway
- 9. Angiogenesis
- 10. Conclusion
- Chapter 13. Translating Genomic Research to the Marketplace
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Cardiovascular Genomics Marketplace
- 3. Initial Considerations in Commercializing Research
- 4. Commercialization Model
- 5. Intellectual Property
- 6. Product Development: Developing a Biomarker or Companion Diagnostic
- 7. Regulatory Considerations
- 8. Marketing and Sales Development
- 9. Concluding Discussion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 11th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004746
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127999616
About the Editor
Annabelle Rodriguez-Oquendo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cell Biology, Linda and David Roth Chair of Cardiovascular Research, Center for Vascular Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington CT