Translational Bioinformatics in Healthcare and Medicine
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Translational Bioinformatics in Healthcare: Past, Present and Future
2. The Fundamentals and Potential of Translational Medicine in Healthcare
3. Next-generation sequence analysis for clinical applications
4. Genomics in Clinical care through precision medicine and personalized treatments
5. A Review on Hybrid IoT-NG-PON system for Translational Bioinformatics in Healthcare
6. IoT Applications in Translational Bioinformatics
7. Blockchain technology in Healthcare: Making digital healthcare reliable, more accurate and revolutionary
8. Patient Centered Interoperability of Electronic Health Records Facilitated By Blockchain 3.0
9. Integrity Promised - Leveraging Blockchain Technology for Medical Image Sharing
10. From molecules to patients: The clinical applications of biological databases and electronic health records
11. Translational Bioinformatics methods for drug discovery and drug repurposing
12. Role of Bioinformatics in Cancer research and Drug development
13. Application, Functionality and security issues of data mining techniques in healthcare informatics
14. Viroinformatics: A modern approach to counter viral diseases through computational informatics Viruinformatics for Viral Diseases: Tools and Databases Machine Learning and Translational Bioinformatics An enhanced feature selection and cancer classification for microarray data using relaxed Lasso and support vector machine Lipophilic Ligand Efficiency in Relation to 3D Physicochemical
15. Characters and Binding Affinities of LMW-PTP Inhibitors: A Molecular Insight Fuzzy Rule Driven Data
16. Mining Framework to Knowledge Acquisition for Expert System – A Study on Coronary Artery Disease
17. An Algorithm Bioinformatics Efficient in Healthcare with High Accuracy in Detection and Counting of Erythrocytes, Leukocytes, and Blasts
Description
Translational Bioinformatics in Healthcare and Medicine offers an overview of main principles of bioinformatics, biological databases, clinical informatics, health informatics, viroinformatics and real-case applications of translational bioinformatics in healthcare. Written by experts from both technology and clinical sides, the content brings together essential knowledge to make the best of recent advancements of the field.
The book discusses topics such as next generation sequence analysis, genomics in clinical care, IoT applications, blockchain technology, patient centered interoperability of EHR, health data mining, and translational bioinformatics methods for drug discovery and drug repurposing. In addition, it discusses the role of bioinformatics in cancer research and viroinformatics approaches to counter viral diseases through informatics.
This is a valuable resource for bioinformaticians, clinicians, healthcare professionals, graduate students and several members of biomedical field who are interested in learning more about how bioinformatics can impact in their research and practice.
Key Features
- Covers recent advancements in translational bioinformatics and its healthcare applications
- Discusses integrative and multidisciplinary approaches to U-healthcare systems development and management
- Bridges the gap among various knowledge domains in the field, integrating both technological and clinical knowledge into practical content
Readership
Graduate students and researchers on bioinformatics, medical informatics and biostatistics. Biomedical researchers in general, clinicians and healthcare professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323898249
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Khalid Raza
Khalid Raza, PhD, was ICCR Chair Professor at Ain Shams University, Egypt. He has more than 10 years of teaching and research experiments in the field of Translational Bioinformatics and Computational Intelligence. He has contributed with over 60 research articles in reputed journals and edited books. He has also executed two Indian government funded projects. He has reviewed over 100 research articles for reputed journals/conferences in the last 5 years. His research interests are Computational Intelligence and its applications in Bioinformatics, Viroinformatics, and Health informatics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University), India
Nilanjan Dey
Nilanjan Dey is an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, JIS University, Kolkata, India. He is a visiting fellow of the University of Reading, UK. Previously, he held an honorary position of Visiting Scientist at Global Biomedical Technologies Inc., CA, USA (2012–2015). He was awarded his PhD from Jadavpur University in 2015. He has authored/edited more than 70 books with Elsevier, Wiley, CRC Press, and Springer, and published more than 300 papers. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Ambient Computing and Intelligence (IGI Global), Associated Editor of IEEE Access, and International Journal of Information Technology (Springer). He is the Series Co-Editor of Springer Tracts in Nature-Inspired Computing (Springer), Series Co-Editor of Advances in Ubiquitous Sensing Applications for Healthcare (Elsevier), Series Editor of Computational Intelligence in Engineering Problem Solving and Intelligent Signal Processing and Data Analysis (CRC). His main research interests include medical imaging, machine learning, computer aided diagnosis, data mining, etc. He is the Indian Ambassador of the International Federation for Information Processing—Young ICT Group and Senior member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Information Technology, Techno India College of Technology, Rajarhat, Kolkata, India
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.