Translational Bioinformatics and Systems Biology Methods for Personalized Medicine introduces integrative approaches in translational bioinformatics and systems biology to support the practice of personalized, precision, predictive, preventive, and participatory medicine. Through the description of important cutting-edge technologies in bioinformatics and systems biology, readers may gain an essential understanding of state-of-the-art methodologies.

The book discusses topics such as the challenges and tasks in translational bioinformatics; pharmacogenomics, systems biology, and personalized medicine; and the applicability of translational bioinformatics for biomarker discovery, epigenomics, and molecular dynamics. It also discusses data integration and mining, immunoinformatics, and neuroinformatics. With broad coverage of both basic scientific and clinical applications, this book is suitable for a wide range of readers who may not be scientists but who are also interested in the practice of personalized medicine.