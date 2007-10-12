Translation Initiation: Cell Biology, High-throughput and Chemical-based Approaches, Volume 431

Chapter 1 In vivo deletion analysis of the architecture of a multi-protein complex of translation initiation factors. Klaus H. Nielsen and Leoš Valášek

Chapter 2 An approach to studying the localization and dynamics of eukarayotic translation factors in live yeast cells Susan G. Campbell and Mark P Ashe

Chapter 3 In Vitro and Tissue Culture Methods for Analysis of Translation Initiation on the Endoplasmic Reticulum Samuel B. Stephens and Christopher V. Nicchitti

Chapter 4 Mammalian Stress Granules and Processing Bodies Nancy Kedersha and Paul Anderson

Chapter 5 Methods to Analyse MircroRNA-meciated control of mRNA translation Jennifer L. Clancy, Marco Nousch, David T. Humphreys, Belinda J. Westman, Traude H. Beilharz, Thomas Preiss

Chapter 6 Methods for studying signal-dependent regulation of translation factor activity and its role in disease

Christopher Proud

Chapter 7 Analysis of mRNA Translation in Cultured Hippocampal Neurons Yi-Shuian Huang and Joel D. Richter

Chapter 8 Detecting ribosomal association with the 5' leader of mRNAs by Ribosome Density Mapping (RDM) Naama Eldad and Yoav Arava

Chapter 9 Genome-wide analysis of mRNA polysomal profiles with spotted DNA microarrays Daniel Melamed and Yoav Arava

Chapter 10 Synthesis of Anti-Reverse Cap Analogs (ARCAs) and Their Applications in mRNA Translation and Stability Ewa Grudzien-Nogalska, Janusz Stepinski, Jacek Jemielity, Joanna Zuberek, Ryszard Stolarski, Robert E. Rhoads, Edward Darzynkiewicz*

Chapter 11 Methods for identifying compounds that specifically target translation Letizia Brandi, Attilio Fabbretti, Pohl Milon, Marcello Carotti, Cynthia L. Pon, Claudio O. Gualerzi

Chapter 12 Identifying Small Molecule Inhibitors of Eukaryotic Translation Initiation Regina Cencic, Francis Robert, Jerry Pelletier

Chapter 13 Identification of the targets of drugs affecting eukaryotic translation initiation

Jun Liu

Chapter 14 Purification of FLAG-tagged Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 2B Complexes, Sub-complexes and Fragments from Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Sarah S. Mohammad-Qureshi, Raphael Haddad, Karen S. Palmer, Jonathan P. Richardson, Edith Gomez, Graham D. Pavitt