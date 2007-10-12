Translation Initiation: Cell Biology, High-throughput and Chemical-based Approaches, Volume 431
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 In vivo deletion analysis of the architecture of a multi-protein complex of translation initiation factors. Klaus H. Nielsen and Leoš Valášek
Chapter 2 An approach to studying the localization and dynamics of eukarayotic translation factors in live yeast cells Susan G. Campbell and Mark P Ashe
Chapter 3 In Vitro and Tissue Culture Methods for Analysis of Translation Initiation on the Endoplasmic Reticulum Samuel B. Stephens and Christopher V. Nicchitti
Chapter 4 Mammalian Stress Granules and Processing Bodies Nancy Kedersha and Paul Anderson
Chapter 5 Methods to Analyse MircroRNA-meciated control of mRNA translation Jennifer L. Clancy, Marco Nousch, David T. Humphreys, Belinda J. Westman, Traude H. Beilharz, Thomas Preiss
Chapter 6
Methods for studying signal-dependent regulation of translation factor activity and its role in disease
Christopher Proud
Chapter 7 Analysis of mRNA Translation in Cultured Hippocampal Neurons Yi-Shuian Huang and Joel D. Richter
Chapter 8 Detecting ribosomal association with the 5' leader of mRNAs by Ribosome Density Mapping (RDM) Naama Eldad and Yoav Arava
Chapter 9 Genome-wide analysis of mRNA polysomal profiles with spotted DNA microarrays Daniel Melamed and Yoav Arava
Chapter 10 Synthesis of Anti-Reverse Cap Analogs (ARCAs) and Their Applications in mRNA Translation and Stability Ewa Grudzien-Nogalska, Janusz Stepinski, Jacek Jemielity, Joanna Zuberek, Ryszard Stolarski, Robert E. Rhoads, Edward Darzynkiewicz*
Chapter 11 Methods for identifying compounds that specifically target translation Letizia Brandi, Attilio Fabbretti, Pohl Milon, Marcello Carotti, Cynthia L. Pon, Claudio O. Gualerzi
Chapter 12 Identifying Small Molecule Inhibitors of Eukaryotic Translation Initiation Regina Cencic, Francis Robert, Jerry Pelletier
Chapter 13
Identification of the targets of drugs affecting eukaryotic translation initiation
Jun Liu
Chapter 14
Purification of FLAG-tagged Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 2B Complexes, Sub-complexes and Fragments from Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Sarah S. Mohammad-Qureshi, Raphael Haddad, Karen S. Palmer, Jonathan P. Richardson, Edith Gomez, Graham D. Pavitt
Description
For over fifty years the Methods in Enzymology series has been the critically aclaimed laboratory standard and one of the most respected publications in the field of biochemistry. The highly relevant material makes it an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life and related sciences. This volume, the third of three on the topic of Translation Initiation includes articles written by leaders in the field.
Readership
Biochemists and researchers in related life science disciplines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 12th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553481
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123739643