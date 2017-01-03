Translating Epigenetics to the Clinic reviews current methodological tools and experimental approaches used by leading translational researchers seeking to use epigenetics as a clinical model. It organizes epigenetics into disease treatment areas with a major focus on oncology, and with much coverage of pervasive treatment categories such as diabetes, as well as the ‘diseases of modernity’—including pharmacological addiction, dementia, and ageing.

Pedagogically, the work concentrates on the latest knowledge, laboratory techniques, and experimental approaches used by translational research leaders in this field. The book promotes cross-disciplinary communication between the sub-specialties of medicine. In common with the rest of the books in Translational Medicine, the book remains unified in theme by emphasizing recent innovations, critical barriers to progress, and the new tools being used to overcome them. Also includes specific areas of research that require additional study to advance the field as a whole.