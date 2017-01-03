Translating Epigenetics to the Clinic
1st Edition
Description
Translating Epigenetics to the Clinic reviews current methodological tools and experimental approaches used by leading translational researchers seeking to use epigenetics as a clinical model. It organizes epigenetics into disease treatment areas with a major focus on oncology, and with much coverage of pervasive treatment categories such as diabetes, as well as the ‘diseases of modernity’—including pharmacological addiction, dementia, and ageing.
Pedagogically, the work concentrates on the latest knowledge, laboratory techniques, and experimental approaches used by translational research leaders in this field. The book promotes cross-disciplinary communication between the sub-specialties of medicine. In common with the rest of the books in Translational Medicine, the book remains unified in theme by emphasizing recent innovations, critical barriers to progress, and the new tools being used to overcome them. Also includes specific areas of research that require additional study to advance the field as a whole.
Key Features
- Encompasses the latest innovations and tools being used to apply epigenetics in the lab and clinic
- Features extensive pedagogical updates aiming to improve the education of translational researchers in this field
- Offers a transdisciplinary approach to support cross-fertilization between different sub-specialties of medicine
Readership
Translational researchers and clinicians
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Epigenetic Regulation of Open Chromatin in Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Chromatin decondensation at the microscopic level
- Permissive transcription
- Chromatin remodeling complexes
- Histone modifications
- DNA methylation
- Noncoding RNAs
- Dynamic movement of chromatin proteins
- Nucleosome accessibility and positioning
- Long-range chromosomal interactions
- Future perspectives
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 2. RNA Epigenetics (Epitranscriptomics)
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Techniques used to study m6A in mRNA/lncRNA
- m6A writers
- m6A erasers
- m6A readers
- m6A switches
- m6A modification in human health and disease
- RNA epigenetics beyond m6A in mRNA/lncRNA
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 3. The Nucleosome Remodeling and Deacetylase Complex in Development and Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- NuRD biochemistry
- NuRD and ES cells
- NuRD and embryonic development
- NuRD and cancer
- DNA damage response and genome integrity
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Epigenetics and Muscle Dysfunction in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Skeletal muscle dysfunction in COPD
- Multifactorial etiology of muscle dysfunction in COPD
- Epigenetic events in cells and tissues
- Development of skeletal muscle fibers
- Epigenetic regulation in normal skeletal muscles
- Epigenetic regulation in skeletal muscles of COPD patients
- Conclusions and future perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 5. Clinical Epigenetics of Lung Cancer
- Abstract
- Lung cancer
- Epigenetic landscape of lung cancer
- Common somatic mutations in epigenetic regulators
- Epigenetic biomarkers for lung cancer
- Epigenetic therapy
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 6. Epigenetics in Cardiovascular Disease
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Epigenetic mechanisms in CVD
- Translating epigenetic findings to improved outcomes
- Conclusions and future directions
- References
- Chapter 7. Epigenetics and Arterial Hypertension: Evidences and Perspectives
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Epigenetic regulation through DNA methylation, histone modification, and microRNA
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8. Epigenetics in Chronic Pain
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- DNA methylation and demethylation
- Chromatin remodeling
- Noncoding RNA
- Summary and future directions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 9. Epigenomics of Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Aging and dementia
- Clinical and neuropathologic features of AD
- Heritability of AD
- Genetics of AD
- Epigenetics of AD
- Future directions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 10. Prospective Epigenetic Paradigms and Models for Cellular Senescence and Epithelial–Mesenchymal Transition in Organismal Development and Aging
- Abstract
- Introduction
- EMT Versus MET in Development, Cancer, and Senescence
- Importance of Epigenetic Transition and Conversion in “Rejuvenative Senescence”
- Transcription Factors as Epigenetic Driving Forces Between EMT and MET in Cellular Senescence and Aging
- Developmental Senescence and Biochronological Aging via the Pathophysiological EMT–MET Process in Epigenesis
- New Paradigms of Basic Biological Models for The EMT–MET Process and Epigenetics
- Concluding Remarks to Aim Future Therapeutic Interventions by Epigenetics on Aging
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 3rd January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006122
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128008027
About the Editor
Jeffrey Laurence
Dr Laurence is pursuing the pathophysiology of cardiovascular and skeletal abnormalities linked to HIV disease and its therapies at Weill Cornell. Dr Laurence is the editor-in-chief of Translational Medicine, which Elsevier co-publishes with the CSCTR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA
Reviews
"In a very innovative way, the authors start the exploration of the concept of epigenetic medicine as interventions to treat epigenetic disorders. Although epigenetics is the subject of multiple books currently, very few provide a link between causation, pathology, and intervention. These authors touch on the beginning of a new field in genomic medicine, which should be the subject of many publications in the future." --Doody's Review