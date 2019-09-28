Transitions of Care for Patients with Neurological Diagnoses, Volume 54-3

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Steve Krau, Dr. Sonja Stutzman has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Nursing Clinics of North America devoted to Transitions of Care for Patients with Neurological Diagnoses. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following topics: Transition from EMS to ED; Transition from ED to Hospital; Transition from OR to ICU; Transition from ICU to Floor; Transition from Hospital to Rehab (Nurse Navigator); Transition from Rehab to Home; Transition from Hospital to Home; Transition Trajectory: Stroke; Transition Trajectory: TBI; Transition Trajectory: Seizure Disorder; Transaction Trajectory: Neurodegenerative Disease; and International Perspectives of Transition. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to improve outcomes in patients with a neurologic diagnosis as they transition through various facilities as part of their care.